2 teens accused of whirlwind carjacking spree in Chicago
Chicago Police say they’ve arrested two teenagers accused in more than a dozen carjackings — nine of them crammed into a period of just over 28 hours.
Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park liquor store kills 1, CPD says
Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.
cwbchicago.com
Carjacking team accidentally left one gunman behind as cops moved in, prosecutors say
The age-old adage “leave no man behind” apparently does not apply to Chicago’s carjacking squads. Prosecutors on Wednesday said Chicago police officers rolled upon an armed hijacking in progress early Tuesday and the carjacking team sped away in two hijacked vehicles. Well, most of the carjacking team...
83-year-old rideshare driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — An 83-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue. Police said the 83-year-old man was on his way to pick up a customer, when he was shot by a man who was standing in an […]
fox32chicago.com
Mob of teens robbed, violently attacked Chicago woman and her family outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., a mother, 43, her daughter, 23, and her godson, 18, were walking near the 95th Street Red Line Station.
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
firefighternation.com
Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some
In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
fox32chicago.com
Person fatally shot inside business on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A person was killed after being shot in the chest inside of a business on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 200 block on North Pulaski. At about 4:13 p.m., a male victim, unknown age, was inside a business when he was approached by...
fox32chicago.com
Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
Chicago man fired shots at man during road rage incident on expressway: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of being involved in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident Monday. Jalynn L, Powell, 21, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding. At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers responded...
fox32chicago.com
59-year-old man shot in neck on Chicago's South Side, in critical condition
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The victim was outside in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue around 11:45 a.m. when he was hit in his neck and his left shoulder, Chicago police say.
fox32chicago.com
Pilsen man charged with reckless conduct after blocking CTA Red Line exit while armed
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Pilsen man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct after causing a disturbance at a CTA Red Line station in South Loop. Nehemiah Knox was seen by police blocking access to the entrance/exit of a CTA Red Line station near East...
Man shot in face on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Tuesday night. Around 7:21 p.m., police say the 29-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8800 block of S. Princeton Avenue when gunfire rang out. The victim was struck in the face and transported to the...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 23, shot in Chicago gangway
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in a gangway between two buildings around 8:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gunman started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
fox32chicago.com
1 killed, 5 other people injured by gunfire Tuesday in Chicago
A 30-year-old man died after he was shot about 4:05 p.m. in Roseland on the South Side. He was shot in the head and lower body while in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue. The man was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center, where he died about 4:45 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Woman recounts terrifying moments of early morning Chicago carjacking
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police caught at least one person involved in an overnight carjacking.A 49-year-old woman had just parked her car on 65th and Albany at 1:00 a.m. when three men came up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys. They got in - and sped away.Police spotted the blue Ford Edge at 76th and Carpenter with one man inside and took him into custody. The victim's son's girlfriend spoke with CBS 2 but didn't want to be identified on camera.She said the woman was terrified she was going to die."She's really shaken up. She's says...
arlnow.com
Group from Chicago arrested after catalytic converter thefts
A trio of catalytic converter theft suspects, all from Chicago, were arrested early this morning. Arlington police say they were able to track down all three suspects after they tried to speed off in a car, which they then crashed in the Penrose neighborhood. They were later arrested in the northern portion of the neighborhood, near Sequoia Plaza and Butler Holmes Park.
Chicago Lyft driver among 17 suing rideshare company, describes ‘saddest day’ of her life
It was one year ago when Lyft driver Stella Grant said she picked up a passenger in downtown Chicago. Grant said the woman was intoxicated and immediately started verbally abusing her, and then physically attacked her.
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Morgan Park police station, authorities say
Two people were shot on the city's South Side Sunday night, authorities said.
CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
