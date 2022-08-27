CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police caught at least one person involved in an overnight carjacking.A 49-year-old woman had just parked her car on 65th and Albany at 1:00 a.m. when three men came up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys. They got in - and sped away.Police spotted the blue Ford Edge at 76th and Carpenter with one man inside and took him into custody. The victim's son's girlfriend spoke with CBS 2 but didn't want to be identified on camera.She said the woman was terrified she was going to die."She's really shaken up. She's says...

