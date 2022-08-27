ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

83-year-old rideshare driver shot on West Side

CHICAGO — An 83-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue. Police said the 83-year-old man was on his way to pick up a customer, when he was shot by a man who was standing in an […]
firefighternation.com

Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some

In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
fox32chicago.com

Person fatally shot inside business on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A person was killed after being shot in the chest inside of a business on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 200 block on North Pulaski. At about 4:13 p.m., a male victim, unknown age, was inside a business when he was approached by...
fox32chicago.com

Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot in face on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Tuesday night. Around 7:21 p.m., police say the 29-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8800 block of S. Princeton Avenue when gunfire rang out. The victim was struck in the face and transported to the...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 23, shot in Chicago gangway

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in a gangway between two buildings around 8:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gunman started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
fox32chicago.com

1 killed, 5 other people injured by gunfire Tuesday in Chicago

A 30-year-old man died after he was shot about 4:05 p.m. in Roseland on the South Side. He was shot in the head and lower body while in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue. The man was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center, where he died about 4:45 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
CBS Chicago

Woman recounts terrifying moments of early morning Chicago carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Chicago police caught at least one person involved in an overnight carjacking.A 49-year-old woman had just parked her car on 65th and Albany at 1:00 a.m. when three men came up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys. They got in - and sped away.Police spotted the blue Ford Edge at 76th and Carpenter with one man inside and took him into custody.  The victim's son's girlfriend spoke with CBS 2 but didn't want to be identified on camera.She said the woman was terrified she was going to die."She's really shaken up. She's says...
arlnow.com

Group from Chicago arrested after catalytic converter thefts

A trio of catalytic converter theft suspects, all from Chicago, were arrested early this morning. Arlington police say they were able to track down all three suspects after they tried to speed off in a car, which they then crashed in the Penrose neighborhood. They were later arrested in the northern portion of the neighborhood, near Sequoia Plaza and Butler Holmes Park.
CBS Chicago

CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
