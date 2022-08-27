Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste BudsDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
Woman says person she hired to keep her dogs left them to starve
CANTON, Ga. — A Cherokee County woman is making serious accusations about the woman she says she hired to watch over her dogs while she went on a vacation. Brittany Leonard told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that she paid the sitter $1,000, but her three Pomeranians were not fed or given water for most of the time she was gone.
14-year-old girl arrested for fire set inside metro Walmart, police say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a 14-year-old with arson one week after police say someone intentionally set a fire inside a metro Walmart. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire broke out inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. last Wednesday. Channel 2 Action News was live as firefighters worked to put out the flames during WSB Tonight.
Victim’s family wants changes after 6 people hit, killed on same stretch of road in last 4 years
NORCROSS, Ga. — The family of a mother killed in a hit-and-run incident is now asking for changes to be made on the road where she died. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Since 2018, six people have died along the same stretch of Singleton...
fox5atlanta.com
Inside Atlanta's busiest trauma center
Shooting victims often end up in Grady Hospital's Marcus Trauma Center. A surgeon and paramedic describe what it's like to treat gunshot victims day after day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta Mother Takes Part in a Shooting Killing 7-year-old Daughter
During the time while parents and families are preparing children for their first day of this new school, an Atlanta family is preparing for a funeral. On Saturday night the life of an innocent baby girl was taken.
3 arrested after man shot 20 times with pellet gun in Cobb County park, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — Police say three people are in custody after shooting people at a Cobb County park with an airsoft gun, police say. Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke with one man who says he was shot 20 times. The marks left behind can still be seen on his back and leg.
CBS 46
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary to remain closed for up to 5 months due to deadly bird flu
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 100 birds are dead after being euthanized due to a bird flu outbreak in Henry County. Georgia health officials say the facility that housed the birds will remain under quarantine for the next several months. A makeshift memorial sits just outside the gates...
CBS 46
Bizarre toilet-clogger reportedly causes thousands of dollars worth of damages
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person responsible for entering two separate homes under construction and causing thousands of dollars worth of damages. Police said the incident happened on Aug. 22 and 23 when an unknown individual entered two separate unfinished dwellings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested on terroristic charges after SWAT standoff in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a three and a half hour standoff, a SWAT standoff in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon ended with a peaceful resolution. Jason Travis Williams was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and acts. DeKalb County police said the standoff began when the sheriff's office requested help...
WCNC
Georgia police mourn loss of K-9 officer found shot
ATLANTA — The Lithonia Police Department is grieving after the death of one of its K-9 officers. Officer Perro had gone missing since Sunday, according to the department. They said that his handler went to check in on him around 2:30 p.m. that day when he noticed Perro had broken through the fence.
2 arrested in homicide of infant in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested two people in the death of an infant in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they were called to a home on Beecher Rd. on Aug. 10 after reports of an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Decatur couple claims thieves ransacked their home while on vacation
A Decatur couple is trying to figure out who ransacked their home and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of items while they were on vacation. They came home to furniture turned upside down, and their entire house in shambles. “We came home to find out our home has been...
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
Pastor says he was attacked by restaurant worker while trying to feed the homeless in Clayton County
FOREST PARK, Ga. — A pastor says his attempt to buy food to feed the homeless ended with a restaurant worker pulling a gun on him before assaulting him. Jesse Hardy says his life was threatened while he was just trying to do God’s work. “A 69-year-old pastor...
21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Missouri man has died after drowning while swimming in Lake Lanier with two friends, sheriff’s deputies say. Deputies say 21-year-old Adelso Enrique Barillas of Kansas City, Missouri and two of his friends were swimming in the lake at the Old Federal Campground in Flowery Branch on Sunday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole consumes DeKalb County backyard, homeowners waiting on county
TUCKER, Ga. - A massive sinkhole in DeKalb County leaves a homeowner concerned for her safety, her home and her property's value. "This is our number one investment, this is our largest investment right? This is all we have," said Brandy Graham, the homeowner. Graham is a resident of Tucker...
Jefferson daycare loses license after teacher molested multiple children
JEFFERSON, Ga. — A Georgia daycare that 11Alive investigated after a teacher was convicted of child molestation, is now losing its license. The Office of State Administrative Hearings announced it's siding with the Department of Early Care and Learning, or DECAL, to revoke Bright Beginnings of Jefferson's license. The...
Man arrested after attacking woman in shower at Cobb gym, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A “Peeping Tom” is in police custody after they say he walked into the shower at a gym and inappropriately touched a woman. Police say Matthew Carlisle walked into the women’s locker room at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road in Marietta last Thursday.
fox5atlanta.com
2 couples get into dispute, exchange gunfire, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It was a shooting dispute that started at a house and ended up at a gas station a mile away, DeKalb County police say. Investigators are trying to determine the timeline of events at two locations where multiple shots were fired by various people and left up to four people injured.
Comments / 3