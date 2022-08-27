Read full article on original website
Be on lookout for attempted murder suspect, Boise County Sheriff asks
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Idaho man who's wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, is suspected of first-degree attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon. A $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Man charged with arson after fire damages front yard of Boise Bench home
BOISE, Idaho — A man who was suspected of starting a fire at a Boise home was arrested by police Tuesday afternoon. James Lemm was arrested after a preliminary investigation named him as a suspect in a fire that damaged a fence and yard of a home in the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 14.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho State Police officer arrested, charged with felony battery domestic violence
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – An Idaho State Police specialist has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with felony battery domestic violence with a traumatic injury. Derek James Emmert, 38, was arrested after he allegedly bruised a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by the...
Police: Woman killed grandfather in Idaho shooting
A Caldwell woman has been accused of killing her grandfather. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her 81-year-old grandfather Friday inside a residence at 2500 Rawhide Drive in Caldwell. The man’s name has not yet been released. Caldwell police responded to a report of a male with a possible gunshot wound to the chest at the residence at 9:36 p.m. Friday. The...
Post Register
Caldwell police execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant, arrest two linked to Mexican drug cartel
The Caldwell Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team recovered a “large amount of narcotics,” as well as assault weapons and ammunition in a “high-risk search warrant” Tuesday morning, the police department said. According to a news release from Caldwell Police, the...
Southern Idaho Woman Accused of Murdering her Grandfather
A Caldwell woman has been accused of killing her grandfather. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her 81-year-old grandfather Friday inside a residence at 2500 Rawhide Drive in Caldwell. The man’s name and cause of death have not been released. Caldwell...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho doctor arrested after police say he inappropriately touched people at his job
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A doctor has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching multiple people at his place of work, according to the Boise Police Department and St. Luke’s website. Just after 8 a.m. Monday, the Boise officers arrested Stanley Waters on a warrant for two counts...
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years' prison for rape
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April, roughly a year after he resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse. The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment. The sentence would at least deter von Ehlinger from committing another crime while he is incarcerated, Reardon said.
signalamerican.com
Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’
The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation. Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
Boise dog owner believes his dog was kidnapped and is being held for ransom
BOISE, Idaho — Most of us remember the joy of getting our first pet, something that Chico McKinney's son Chase remembers vividly after getting his first puppy a month ago. That is until his puppy went missing a short time after. On August 2, Chase's dog got out of...
beckersspine.com
Idaho orthopedic surgeon arrested for alleged misconduct at practice
Orthopedic surgeon Stanley Waters, MD, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple people at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Statesman reported Aug. 29. The allegations stem from two separate reports made in July, the report said. According to Boise police, he allegedly touched "multiple victims." Dr. Waters was booked...
Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash with car Sunday evening in Meridian. According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and vehicle on West Franklin Road. Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as Joshua Trent, of Meridian. The man was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
KIVI-TV
Documents: Former Caldwell Police officer wiped data from laptop, cellphone
CALDWELL, Idaho — New court documents filed by federal prosecutors for the upcoming trial of the former Caldwell Police officer allege Joseph Hoadley wiped the data from his department-issued laptop and cellphone before turning them in. The documents state one week after he was indicted for Deprivation of rights...
Idaho Law Enforcement Captures Mexican Cartel Guns and Drugs
Two Idaho law enforcement agencies, used 'flash bang' and tear gas devices in an early dawn raid against alleged members of the Mexican Drug Cartel. On Tuesday morning, SWAT teams from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Caldwell Police Department served a warrant at a Caldwell residence. No one was hurt serving the high-risk search warrant.
81-year-old Caldwell man killed by his granddaughter
CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night. Caldwell Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday at 9:36 p.m. Once they arrived at the residence, they found an 81-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.
KREM
'Outwit, outplay, outlast' | Idaho man set to be oldest contestant in upcoming 'Survivor' season
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is returning for its 43rd season and welcoming 18 new contestants to the island. Among those 18 brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike "Gabler" Gabler currently lives...
Man suspected of assault at Nampa hospital arrested after pursuit on I-84
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police have arrested a man from Washington state suspected of threatening a woman Friday morning outside the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, then eluding police in a pursuit that ended on Interstate 84 in Meridian. Officers at about 5:33 a.m. responded to a report...
boisestatepublicradio.org
How to protect your catalytic converter from thieves
In the middle of the night a row of cars, including yours, sits parked along the street in a quiet residential neighborhood. A criminal disappears underneath the first car and 30 seconds later crawls back out with a large chunk of metal. He’s just stolen your car’s catalytic converter and he moves quickly down the street sliding under cars stealing more converters, which can bring him hundreds or thousands of dollars when he resells them.
West Ada School District bus stop issues continue
MERIDIAN, Idaho — (Editor's note: Some of the distances included in this report have been updated to be more accurate.) West Ada School District started the school year last week – and for some parents, it has been more than difficult getting their children on and off the bus.
Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
