Boise, ID

Idaho State Journal

Police: Woman killed grandfather in Idaho shooting

A Caldwell woman has been accused of killing her grandfather. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her 81-year-old grandfather Friday inside a residence at 2500 Rawhide Drive in Caldwell. The man’s name has not yet been released. Caldwell police responded to a report of a male with a possible gunshot wound to the chest at the residence at 9:36 p.m. Friday. The...
CALDWELL, ID
Boise, ID
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Idaho Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years' prison for rape

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April, roughly a year after he resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse. The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment. The sentence would at least deter von Ehlinger from committing another crime while he is incarcerated, Reardon said.
IDAHO STATE
signalamerican.com

Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’

The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation.  Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
FRUITLAND, ID
beckersspine.com

Idaho orthopedic surgeon arrested for alleged misconduct at practice

Orthopedic surgeon Stanley Waters, MD, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple people at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Statesman reported Aug. 29. The allegations stem from two separate reports made in July, the report said. According to Boise police, he allegedly touched "multiple victims." Dr. Waters was booked...
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash with car Sunday evening in Meridian. According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and vehicle on West Franklin Road. Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as Joshua Trent, of Meridian. The man was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
MERIDIAN, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Law Enforcement Captures Mexican Cartel Guns and Drugs

Two Idaho law enforcement agencies, used 'flash bang' and tear gas devices in an early dawn raid against alleged members of the Mexican Drug Cartel. On Tuesday morning, SWAT teams from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Caldwell Police Department served a warrant at a Caldwell residence. No one was hurt serving the high-risk search warrant.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

81-year-old Caldwell man killed by his granddaughter

CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night. Caldwell Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday at 9:36 p.m. Once they arrived at the residence, they found an 81-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.
CALDWELL, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

How to protect your catalytic converter from thieves

In the middle of the night a row of cars, including yours, sits parked along the street in a quiet residential neighborhood. A criminal disappears underneath the first car and 30 seconds later crawls back out with a large chunk of metal. He’s just stolen your car’s catalytic converter and he moves quickly down the street sliding under cars stealing more converters, which can bring him hundreds or thousands of dollars when he resells them.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
BOISE, ID

