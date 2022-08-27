Read full article on original website
1 Trapped in Vehicle After Traffic Collision with Suspected DUI Driver
San Fernando, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected DUI driver slammed into another vehicle trapping that driver in the wreckage on the 200 block of South Brand Boulevard in the city of San Fernando at an intersection near the San Fernando Mall. San Fernando City Police and the Los Angeles...
Fontana Herald News
Man, woman are arrested after being found inside car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana
A man and woman were taken into custody in San Bernardino after they were found inside a car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 30 at 3:25 a.m., when Deputy T. Underhill observed a...
theavtimes.com
Help homicide detectives find Lancaster murder suspect
LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate Antonio Cyprian, a 51-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in Lancaster last October. The fatal shooting happened around 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, on the 500 block of East Avenue J-5, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
L.A. Weekly
Car Crash on 57 Freeway Kills One [Placentia, CA]
Victim Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Crowther Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of the freeway around 12:50 p.m., near Crowther Avenue on August 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the crash resulted in...
Second Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery
A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights.
2 Toddlers Located in Vehicle of Victim Wounded in Double Shooting
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: Two toddlers were found in a gunshot victim’s vehicle and another man was in grave condition after a shooting Tuesday night, Aug. 30,… Read more "2 Toddlers Located in Vehicle of Victim Wounded in Double Shooting"
Man Fatally Shot in Industry; Investigation Underway
The shooting was reported about 9:10 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Sentous Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Man severely injured after being dragged under van by hit-and-run driver in Boyle Heights, LAPD says
A man who fell off an electric scooter in the Hollenbeck area ended up being dragged down the street by a hit-and-run driver who remains on the run, police say.
Man with machete fatally shot by deputies
A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies today in the Florence-Firestone area, according to authorities and reports from the scene.
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
LA County Sheriff Villanueva faces lawsuit over alleged whistleblower retaliation against sergeant
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is facing yet another whistleblower lawsuit accusing him and the department of corruption and retaliation. A sergeant claims in the lawsuit she was targeted by the sheriff.
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Rolling Hills-Area Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed when her vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
foxla.com
Robbery of 84-year-old woman in Glendale by 'family of thieves' caught on camera
GLENDALE, Calif. - Glendale police are investigating after the robbery of an elderly woman in broad daylight was caught on camera. The incident happened on Aug. 26. Video shared with FOX 11 from the victim's son shows his 84-year-old mother sitting with a friend in front of a home when a gray SUV pulls up in front of the driveway.
L.A. Weekly
4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
Person killed in Tesla crash near Rancho Palos Verdes
One person died Tuesday when a Tesla crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge. The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her 70s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. Neighbors told CBSLA Tuesday that the residential neighborhood where the crash happened has a lot of small and windy streets. One witness saw the Tesla speeding downhill and seconds later heard a couple of...
Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits 30 vehicles parked on street in South LA
A driver lost control of a pickup truck and hit about 30 parked vehicles in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said.
VIDEO: 84-year-old Glendale woman robbed of necklace in ‘distraction theft’
Glendale Police said this is just the latest distracted jewelry theft. Detectives noted that multiple crews have been targeting older adults wearing visible jewelry.
Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park
A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday.
Shock pics of Route Fire near Castaic in Los Angeles County with evacuations near Paradise Mobile Estates & I-5 closed
A FIRE near Los Angeles has exploded to over 4,600 acres with residents warned to evacuate now during a brutal heat wave. Shocking photos showed the massive blaze as Los Angeles County authorities ordered Paradise Mobile Estates and all residents south of Templin Highway to flee north. In an 8pm...
