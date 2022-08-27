• The Warwick Fire Department has responded to 285 calls for service to date as of Monday 08/29/22 at 1200hrs. The Warwick Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for service over the past week, including a house fire in the Village of Warwick on Friday, 08/19/22, and a multiple vehicle accident with extrication the same evening on State Route 94. Warwick police officers and dispatchers, Warwick EMS, the Village of Warwick DPW, and mutual aid companies responded to the scene and stood by.

WARWICK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO