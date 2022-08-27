ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsey, NY

Wedding: Krinsky – Liberow

The wedding of Shmuly Krinsky of Crown Heights and Dabrushie Liberow of Monsey, NY took place Tuesday night at Razag Ballroom.
MONSEY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man shot in Town of Poughkeepsie

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – First responders were dispatched to Vassar Gardens Apartments just after midnight Tuesday morning for a report of a man who had been shot. Town of Poughkeepsie police responded to the scene and located a 27-year-old Bronx man that had been wounded. Initial emergency radio reports...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
City
Monsey, NY
Monsey, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Beast

Cop Clocks Tiny Woman in Horrific Video of Chaotic Arrest

On Tuesday, shocking video emerged of a New York City cop decking a small woman in the face after they exchanged shoves in Harlem. The viral video, taken by a bystander on 136th St in Central Harlem, shows the not-yet-identified woman appearing to strike the officer’s shoulder with an open hand after he pushed her away from the scene of an arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Thousands Expected To Participate In Massive Monsey Free TEFILLIN Program

The celebrated Tefillin Awareness Project, also known as Hanacha K’halacha, is coming to Beis Medrash Ohr Chaim in Monsey in what is expected to be its largest event ever. The venue, located at 18 Forshay Road and commonly known as ‘Scheiner’s Shul’, will be hosting the program on Sunday morning, September 11th – the 15th of Elul.
MONSEY, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Found Dead In Mount Hope Apartment After Fire

Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman in the Hudson Valley. Troopers in Orange County responded to a building fire on Robbins Road in Mount Hope at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, New York State Police. Local fire departments quickly extinguished the blaze. During...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
The Jewish Press

Rockland County Rabbis Urge Polio Vaccinations In New Kol Koreh

Over a dozen Rockland County rabbis published a Kol Koreh last Friday urging community members to get fully immunized against polio. The rabbis called on “everyone, without exception, to follow [medical professional] guidelines.” They emphasized the vaccine’s safety, noting the shot “has been in use for over 70 years and has passed the test of time.”
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
bronx.com

Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...
NEWBURGH, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Warwick Fire Department report

• The Warwick Fire Department has responded to 285 calls for service to date as of Monday 08/29/22 at 1200hrs. The Warwick Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for service over the past week, including a house fire in the Village of Warwick on Friday, 08/19/22, and a multiple vehicle accident with extrication the same evening on State Route 94. Warwick police officers and dispatchers, Warwick EMS, the Village of Warwick DPW, and mutual aid companies responded to the scene and stood by.
WARWICK, NY
Daily Voice

Car Crashes Into Coffee Shop After Chase In Suffern

A BMW ran into a popular Hudson Valley coffee shop after refusing to stop for police. The incident took place in Rockland County around 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 in the village of Suffern. According to Suffern Mayor Michael Curley, a four-day-old BMW ran into Java Love at 50...
SUFFERN, NY
larchmontloop.com

Mamaroneck Man Pleads Guilty to Ongoing Racial Acts

The Mamaroneck man arrested and charged in a years long racial dispute pled guilty Monday and pledged to stay out of the small cul-de-sac where he lashed out at Hispanic neighbors and their spouses with repeated racial slurs and acts of intimidation. 55 year old Michael Dunaway stood before a...
MAMARONECK, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Mayor Spano to NYC: Don’t Dump on Our Community!

On Aug. 30, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called on the City of New York and its Department of Transportation to clean up illegal dumping along the shoulder and service lanes of the north and southbound lanes of I-87 Major Deegan Expressway at the Yonkers-Bronx border. Complaints from area residents have flooded the City of Yonkers’ constituent helpline in recent months, reporting mounds of debris including tires, cabinets, furniture and household garbage are littering the roadway.
YONKERS, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Famed Yeshiva Ziv Hatorah of Eretz Yisroel to Open Monsey Branch

With the advent of the new yeshiva year, a new cheder is set to open in Monsey—bringing a revolutionary path of learning to the community, which is in actuality a return to an age-old curriculum of learning. Yeshiva Ohr HaTorah will serve as a branch of Ziv HaTorah of...
MONSEY, NY

