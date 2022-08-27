Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
How to find BitLocker Recovery Key with Key ID in Windows 11
In this post, we will show you how to find the BitLocker Recovery Key for your BitLocker Encrypted Volume by saving it locally, using Microsoft Account or Azure Active Directory Account. A BitLocker Recovery Key is needed to access an encrypted data drive. The 48-digit password can help you unlock your drive. It is always a good idea to back up BitLocker Drive Encryption Recovery Key, as it can come in handy if you lose it. In this article, we will be discussing how you can get your BitLocker Recovery Key on a Windows 11/10 computer.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds Zelda: Breath of the Wild Knock Off
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to a title that has a lot in common with Nintendo's beloved Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since the latest Zelda game first launched back in 2017, a number of developers have borrowed ideas from Breath of the Wild. As a result, this has led to many BotW knock-offs and clones coming about. Fortunately, this title in question that has today landed on Xbox Game Pass is widely considered one of the best Breath of the Wild competitors.
IGN
PlayStation VR2 Should Make It Easier for Developers to Port Their Games
In a new talk about the headset, Sony's revealed that PlayStation VR2 has been designed to make it easier for developers to create VR versions of PS5 games, as well as port games to PSVR 2 from other VR platforms. Speaking during a CEDEC 2022 event, Sony Interactive Entertainment's Yasuo...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals New Subscription Tier
A new leak has further confirmed that Xbox Game Pass is about to get an additional subscription tier in the near future. At this point in time, Microsoft has already started initial testing of a family plan option for Game Pass in select regions around the globe. And while it was assumed that this version of the platform would come to other territories in due time, a leak has now shed new light on what the membership will actually be called.
The Windows Club
Projecting to this PC option is greyed out in Windows 11/10
Projecting to this PC is a special feature of Windows which allows streaming apps and content from another device to show on your PC. It is also called mirroring, but it works without wires. And that is where Miracast also comes into the picture because then it will help to cast one device screen to another. That said, if Projecting to this PC option is greyed out in Windows 11/10, here is how to fix the problem.
ComicBook
Nintendo Comments on PlayStation 5 Price Increase
Following Sony's surprising announcement that it'd be raising the prices of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles in select regions, Nintendo has now weighed in on its pricing strategies for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. Nintendo's comments on the topic follow a response from Microsoft which similarly addressed concerns from prospective buyers who worried that the other major hardware manufacturers might follow Sony's example and increase their own respective prices.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers
The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
ComicBook
New Xbox Elite Controller Leak Suggests Imminent Release
A recent leak has suggested that Microsoft is preparing to release a new version of the Xbox Elite Controller quite soon. Over the past couple of months, a handful of various leaks have informed us that this new model of the Elite Controller would be arriving at some point in the future. And while Microsoft has yet to confirm that the new Xbox accessory even exists, it looks like it shouldn't take too much longer for the controller to be formally unveiled.
IGN
PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak
The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
CNET
The Samsung Z Fold 4, on Sale Today, Has Been Turned Into a Windows Phone
Starting Aug. 26, you can buy Samsung's best foldable yet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And for people who miss the way Microsoft used to make phones, there's good news: With some third-party software, you can turn your new cutting-edge foldable into a Windows Phone. YouTuber Mark Spurrell figured...
The Windows Club
Battlefield 2042 not Launching or Opening on Windows PC
Is Battlefield 2042 not launching or opening on your Windows PC? A lot of Battlefield 2042 have complained of being unable to open the Battlefield 2042 game on their computer. The launch issue can be caused due to various reasons like out-of-date graphics drivers, corrupted game files, etc. Now, if you are one of the affected users facing the same problem, this post will interest you. Here, we will be mentioning all the possible fixes to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
How to change iTunes backup location
People who use iTunes tend to eventually realize that it takes up a lot of space after a period of time. That is because iTunes is used for backing up your iPhone and iPad among other things, so when these actions are taken, they can use up more space than expected. The question is, what can be done about this problem without having to delete all backups? Well, the idea here is to move the iTunes backup location to somewhere else. For example, move it from the primary drive to a secondary one.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Reveals Free Games for September 2022
Microsoft has revealed the new slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of September 2022. Per usual, Microsoft is bringing four new titles to its Xbox Games with Gold service for the coming month. And while many fans have often been disappointed by what Games with Gold has to offer, September's lineup is a bit stronger than normal.
The Verge
Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor doesn’t need a PC or console attached
Samsung has announced its first OLED gaming monitor, the 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8. It’s also one of the company’s first gaming monitors we’ve seen that includes Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which lets people stream games from services like Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Google Stadia, or Xbox Game Pass without the need for a console or PC. (The feature, which also lets you stream movies from services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and the recently upgraded Samsung TV Plus, has been available on Samsung’s Smart Monitor line, but those aren’t really built for gaming.) But while it seems like a totally reasonable display in its own right, there are a few confusing things about it, as well as some important unknowns.
The Windows Club
How to use the Animation Pane in PowerPoint to apply animations
Animation brings objects to life. In Microsoft PowerPoint, we have many animation effects to choose from that are available in the Animation gallery, but what if you want to adjust these animation effects? To do that, you need to use the Animation pane. The Animation pane shows all the animations applied to the selected slide. The Animation pane contains features to modify the duration, start delay, sound and other effects of the animation, and so much more. In this tutorial, we will explain how to use the Animation pane in PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
How to disable or enable Cached Exchange Mode in Outlook
In the Cached Exchange Mode, a copy of your mailbox is saved on your computer. The copy offers prompt access to your data and is often updated with the server that runs Microsoft Exchange. Cached mode is the default when you add an exchange or Microsoft 365 account. You cannot use a Cached Exchange Mode with a POP or IMAP account. It is said that Cached Exchange Mode offers a better experience when you use an Exchanged Account. In this tutorial, we will explain how to enable Cached Exchange Mode in Microsoft Outlook.
The Windows Club
FNAF Security Breach keeps crashing or freezing on PC
According to users, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach keeps crashing or freezing on their PC. Players are not able to play the newest installment due to it crashing either at the start-up or while in the game. In this article, we have mentioned some basic solutions that you can try if FNAF Security Breach is crashing on your computer.
The Windows Club
How to compare Xbox achievements with your friends
Xbox has a feature where gamers can compare their achievements with their friends and families. The question is, how can we get this done in the easiest way possible? Well, we are going to discuss everything you need to know. Many gamers on Xbox enjoy generating achievements because it shows...
The Windows Club
Kodi won’t install or open on PC [Fixed]
Kodi is one of the best open-source media players. However, some Windows users are complaining that the player is not installing on their computer, and some users are saying that even though they can install Kodi, it is not launching on their system. In this article, we will talk about this issue and see what you need to do if Kodi won’t install or open on your PC.
