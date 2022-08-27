People who use iTunes tend to eventually realize that it takes up a lot of space after a period of time. That is because iTunes is used for backing up your iPhone and iPad among other things, so when these actions are taken, they can use up more space than expected. The question is, what can be done about this problem without having to delete all backups? Well, the idea here is to move the iTunes backup location to somewhere else. For example, move it from the primary drive to a secondary one.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 22 HOURS AGO