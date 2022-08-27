Read full article on original website
catamountsports.com
Catamount Volleyball Prepares for Golden Eagle Invitational
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team looks to add to its three-match winning streak this weekend as the Catamounts head to Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tenn., to compete in the Golden Eagle Invitational. WCU is slated to face Evansville on Friday at 2 p.m. ET followed by...
catamountsports.com
Catamount Athletics Nears Record for Football Season Tickets
Cullowhee, N.C. – Just days before opening the much-anticipated 2022 Catamount football season, Western Carolina is nearing a record number of season ticket holders, the department announced today. Catamount Athletics is closing in on the all-time high of season tickets sold back in 2018 with a call for a final push to exceed that previous benchmark.
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Battle Mountain Rival UNC Asheville on Tuesday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team looks to continue its solid start to the 2022 season on Tuesday night as the Catamounts head to mountain. rival UNC Asheville for a 6 p.m. contest inside the Justice Center. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required)...
247Sports
N.C. A&T football adds two ACC teams to the schedule
The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and they continue to set the bar high for the football program. With a game against Duke this year for a consecutive season and a game against UNC a few years ago, the Aggies are extending their ACC exposure.
alamancenews.com
Beloved former coach dies; memorial services to be held in Salisbury, Burlington
Hal Capps, longtime coach at Western High School and now on Elon University’s football staff, thought so much of Pete Stout, who had been his football coach at Williams High School, that he postponed his wedding so he could play some more for the man in college. Joel Witherow,...
Winston-Salem State seeks fresh start as coach takes full control
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s said that you never get a second chance to make a first impression, but Winston-Salem State head football coach Robert Massey may prove to be an exception. Having served as an interim coach since April 2019, that title has been removed. Massey is now the true No. 1 man for the […] The post Winston-Salem State seeks fresh start as coach takes full control appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
carolinablitz.com
North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central: HBCU Showdown in a Changing College Sports Landscape
Labor Day Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year as college football kicks off, and this year’s opening weekend slate is full of exciting matchups. Saturday September 3rd, the Aggies of North Carolina A&T take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central. This game is one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU football as the two teams are only separated by 51 miles on the I85/I40 corridor. This year’s game is in Charlotte and should bring a lot of energy to the city.
wschronicle.com
Annual golf tournament reaches 20-year mark
The Winston Lake Golf Course played host once again for the annual fundraising golf tournament for the Winston-Salem Stealers basketball organization on Aug. 20. Organizers, led by the Robinson Group, Beautiful Countenance and others, wanted this year’s tournament to be the best one yet. Alvin Robinson, one of the...
Take a look inside Greensboro’s ‘hidden treasure’: Blandwood Mansion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Blandwood is “a treasure and a jewel and sort of a hidden treasure” in the eyes of Greensboro Executive Director Benjamin Briggs, and it’s connected to a name you’ve likely heard dozens of times across the state. “Blandwood is the ancestral home of the Morehead family, so this was the home […]
Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North Carolina
I am grateful to have called Kernersville aka K-Vegas home for the past few years. After living in several other larger cities in NC, I have fallen in love with the small-town charm and local community here. It’s only a 15-20 minute drive to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point and gives you a feel of living in the country while still being close to everything you need. The downtown area is perfect for a stroll and has many wonderful small businesses to discover. It was hard to narrow down my favorite spots here so I’ll continue to update this post as I explore, but here are some must-see activities for you in Kernersville!
Winston-Salem anti-violence group marches, prays for peace ahead of school year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem organization prayed for peace and called for change ahead of the new school year. Rally Up Winston-Salem serves as an anti-violence organization aiming to keep kids safe and out of dangerous situations. The group marched down Liberty Street Sunday afternoon with signs of encouragement,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota’s plans for Greensboro, Randolph County just got even bigger
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota announced on Wednesday that it is investing billions more and creating hundreds of additional jobs at the battery manufacturing facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. In a release, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, announced an additional $2.5 billion investment that will create another 350 jobs, which brings total […]
North Wilkesboro Results: August 31, 2022 (CARS Tour)
Dale Earnhardt Jr makes his return to Late Model racing. Tonight, the CARS Tour unloads on the 5/8-mile of North Wilkesboro Speedway. NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr makes his return to the Late Model Stock division as the grandstands are completely sold out. View North Wilkesboro Speedway results below. North...
Greensboro police investigating crash with injuries at Lawndale Drive, Lake Brandt Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a crash with injuries on Tuesday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 8:55 pm., officers responded to the crash with reported injuries. The number of people injured and the extent of any injuries is unknown at this time. The area of Lawndale Drive […]
Technician Online
OPINION: North Carolina is on the wrong side of the gun debate
As a new academic year begins, excitement from students and teachers alike is reviving schools and universities across the state, and NC State in particular has been preparing for the largest incoming first-year class in its history. In Madison County, the public school system is gearing up for the school year with a different newcomer: AR-15s.
wunc.org
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
I-40 crash closes right lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 195 near Exit 195 for Thomasville Road. The closure began at 3:54 p.m. and lasted until 4:20 p.m. Maps still show a […]
Guilford County Schools names new superintendent
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Whitney Oakley was named the new Guilford County Schools superintendent on Tuesday afternoon. Oakley took over as interim superintendent on July 11. She will serve as superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year beginning in September. GCS officials say she is a collaborative leader who is deeply invested in the […]
The Good Morning Show at 9 a.m. | Coming September 12
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We have some big news to share. The Good Morning Show is expanding!. When The Ellen DeGeneres Show ends in September, you'll start seeing The Good Morning Show at 9 a.m. Our 9 a.m. newscast will begin September 12. Here's another little secret - we're getting...
