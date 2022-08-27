ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula SWAT Team responds to armed barricaded suspect

Missoula, MONT. -- The Missoula Police Department is responding to an armed, barricaded suspect on the 800 block of W. Broadway St. The following message was sent by Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold:. 9:43 PM Wednesday (8/31) "Missoula Police Departments SWAT team has been called out for...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Bear reported near Prescott House area of University of Montana campus

MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear was reportedly spotted in the Prescott House area of the University of Montana Wednesday at about 1 p.m. An alert from the University of Montana' emergency notification alert system said the university police department officers last saw the bear going south through brush. UM's alert...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Second phase of Missoula Airport renovations underway

MISSOULA, Mont. - It's expected 37 million people are expected to travel by plane this Labor Day. That estimate, made by the Vacationer, is more than air travel on the Fourth of July or Memorial Day. As people book more flights, the Missoula Montana Airport continues to make room for...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Waterworks hill trailhead reopens after renovations

MISSOULA, Mont. - After a four month closure, the Missoula City Parks and Recreation reopened Waterworks Hill Trail to reveal the new renovations to the area. The improvement project consisted of a new expanded and paved parking lot, along with trail extensions and new trails, including a half mile wheel chair accessible trail that overlooks the city.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula city council nominates mayoral candidates

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council has a thirty day timeline to fulfill the new mayor position after Engen's passing. The council is steadfast in their decisions on selecting the next mayor as they go through multiple meetings, first nominating candidates and then going through an interview process. The...
MISSOULA, MT

