Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula SWAT Team responds to armed barricaded suspect
Missoula, MONT. -- The Missoula Police Department is responding to an armed, barricaded suspect on the 800 block of W. Broadway St. The following message was sent by Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold:. 9:43 PM Wednesday (8/31) "Missoula Police Departments SWAT team has been called out for...
Fairfield Sun Times
Hot Springs man sentenced 80 years in prison for alleged deliberate homicide
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - A Sanders County District Court judge sentenced a man to 80 years in Montana State Prison Tuesday with no time suspended for alleged deliberate homicide that happened in October 2020. A jury convicted Aaron Eugene McLaughlin, of Hot Springs, in June. A release from the Montana...
Fairfield Sun Times
Bear reported near Prescott House area of University of Montana campus
MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear was reportedly spotted in the Prescott House area of the University of Montana Wednesday at about 1 p.m. An alert from the University of Montana' emergency notification alert system said the university police department officers last saw the bear going south through brush. UM's alert...
Fairfield Sun Times
International Overdose Awareness Day events to teach people how to save a life
MISSOULA, Mont. - Each year, International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized on August 31. It's a day that's holding more weight as areas across the state record more fatal overdoses. In Missoula County, there was a 77% reported increase in fatal overdoses in 2020. As part of International Overdose Awareness...
Fairfield Sun Times
Second phase of Missoula Airport renovations underway
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's expected 37 million people are expected to travel by plane this Labor Day. That estimate, made by the Vacationer, is more than air travel on the Fourth of July or Memorial Day. As people book more flights, the Missoula Montana Airport continues to make room for...
Fairfield Sun Times
Waterworks hill trailhead reopens after renovations
MISSOULA, Mont. - After a four month closure, the Missoula City Parks and Recreation reopened Waterworks Hill Trail to reveal the new renovations to the area. The improvement project consisted of a new expanded and paved parking lot, along with trail extensions and new trails, including a half mile wheel chair accessible trail that overlooks the city.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula city council nominates mayoral candidates
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council has a thirty day timeline to fulfill the new mayor position after Engen's passing. The council is steadfast in their decisions on selecting the next mayor as they go through multiple meetings, first nominating candidates and then going through an interview process. The...
