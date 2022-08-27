ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

rolltide.com

Alabama Cross Country Opens 2022 Regular Season Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's and women's cross country squads are set to open the 2022 regular season Thursday at the Lion Opener in Florence, Ala. The women start at 5 p.m. at McFarland Park and will compete over a 4,000-meter course, while the men's race gets underway at 5:45 p.m., and will cover 5-kilometers.
rolltide.com

Benedetta Moresco Named to Preseason ANNIKA Award Watch List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama women's golfer Benedetta Moresco is one of 25 golfers from around the nation who has been selected to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List, the organization announced Thursday morning. 2022 SEC Women's Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year. 2022 All-SEC First Team. 2022 Arnold...
comebacktown.com

Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem

Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer

Alabama Football is expected to feature a strong defense once again in 2022. But head coach Nick Saban recently revealed the truth on former Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders who transferred to Arkansas after last season, per Tide Illustrated. “He’s (Sanders) a fine young man, really good football player,” Saban said. “Played extremely well for […] The post Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS 42

Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
wcbi.com

East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville

STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
AL.com

Family of slain Indiana student sues murder suspect, Alabama bar

The family of an Indiana University student who was shot to death nearly two years ago on the Strip in Tuscaloosa has filed a civil lawsuit against the suspect, and the bar they claim overserved that suspect. Schuyler Bradley, 19, was shot in the early-morning hours of Oct. 16, 2020,...
gchsstudentpress.org

Former dancer joins teaching staff

Ever since she was three years old, life skills teacher Kelly Dixon has danced her heart out up to the delivery of her first born child. Starting her eighth grade year, Dixon became a dance instructor after previously mastering the sport. Through her high school years, she was a member of the cheer and dance team. As a result of her determination and talent, Dixon received a dance scholarship to the University of Mobile. Following up her college education, she resumed instructing at studios in Mobile, Citronelle and Hurley for four to five years.
wcbi.com

Macon woman killed in head-on collision in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is killed in a head-on collision in Noxubee County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, between Shuqualak and Preston, Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Antris Hood was driving north and collided with a truck driven by 59-year-old Mark...
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police seek missing person

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Alexander James Kremer, 23, of Tennessee, was last seen in the 7100 block of U.S. 49, after being dropped off by friends near Tractor Supply.
wvtm13.com

Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.
