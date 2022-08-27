Ever since she was three years old, life skills teacher Kelly Dixon has danced her heart out up to the delivery of her first born child. Starting her eighth grade year, Dixon became a dance instructor after previously mastering the sport. Through her high school years, she was a member of the cheer and dance team. As a result of her determination and talent, Dixon received a dance scholarship to the University of Mobile. Following up her college education, she resumed instructing at studios in Mobile, Citronelle and Hurley for four to five years.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO