Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Related
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Aventador | Spotted in Pleasanton, California
More car week photos coming. I saw this cool lp700 aventador I’m Main Street last night, like I’ve mentioned in the past, Tuesday nights on Main Street always gave good cars. My second favorite aventador next to the sv.
Hawaii woman to pay $155K to Bay Area victims in travel scheme or face jail time
A Hawaii travel agent must pay $155,000 to a number of Bay Area residents, or spend a year in county jail, after pleading no contest last week to collecting six figures for trips that she never actually booked.
You can fly roundtrip from Oakland to Hawaii for less than $250
Escape from the Bay to paradise for a pretty low price.
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after residents served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior home
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews respond to brush fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) -- Fire crews are currently on scene of a brush fire that sparked in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
San Mateo facility that served residents dish detergent faced complaints in past
The senior living facility where one woman died from a poisoning on Monday has faced multiple complaints from previous residents, according to a complaint investigation report obtained by KRON4.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thousands of spilled tomatoes shut down key California highway, police say
Thousands of tomatoes spilled by a wrecked semi shut down Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reports. A big rig hauling tomatoes hit a center divider in Vacaville, spilling its load across the highway, the CHP said on Twitter. The CHP advised motorists to seek...
30+ Bay Area Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies This Saturday
Movie tickets will be selling for just $3 a pop this Saturday, September 3 in honor of National Cinema Day. Over 30 theaters will participate in the Bay Area alone, including major chains like Century, Regal, and AMC. The nationwide event comes courtesy of The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and expanding the exhibition industry. National Cinema Day is a movement to encourage audiences to enjoy films in person. “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” This one-of-a-kind, one-day promotion is valid for any movie, any showtime, and any format including IMAX at participating theaters. Some of the biggest movies playing this weekend are
IN THIS ARTICLE
South San Francisco man’s dad found in Lake Mead 20 years after drowning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tom Erndt finally has an answer he’s been waiting to hear for 20 years. His father’s remains were found at the bottom of drought-stricken Lake Mead in Nevada this summer, not far from where Erndt last saw him on August 2, 2002. The South San Francisco man’s father had been officially […]
California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency
FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
Hawaii travel agent pleads guilty in scam of Bay Area residents, including friends
Some of the affected clients were family friends and old classmates.
Eater
San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market
The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Study: This is the rudest city in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
msn.com
They protested on the Golden Gate Bridge. Then California cops issued an odd citation.
Tim Huey knew he could, and likely would, get arrested. But he said he never could’ve anticipated what ended up happening to him on Sept. 30, 2021, in San Francisco. On that date, Huey, joined by members of two advocacy groups — Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All, and the Movement for Citizenship for All — led a demonstration on the Golden Gate Bridge. Huey and dozens of others blocked traffic with their cars. Some stayed in their vehicles; others stepped out and unfurled banners calling for citizenship for undocumented immigrants in the United States. The protest was scheduled to take 20 minutes, representing “20 years of broken promises” by lawmakers, the Washington Post reported at the time. Instead, it lasted an hour, and there are conflicting retellings about why — the protesters said the demonstration dragged on because they were delayed by California Highway Patrol, but the CHP told the Post that people wouldn’t leave. Huey said he and four others were eventually instructed by the CHP to drive to the Golden Gate Bridge View Point, where they were detained and arrested. The DA’s office ultimately declined to file charges.
Police rescue injured deer crawling on freeway
SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo police rescued an injured deer crawling onto a freeway on-ramp, according to a Facebook post from the department. “Earlier this morning, one of our officers spotted an injured deer on his way home,” the post begins. “As the deer was crawling onto the freeway on-ramp, our graveyard crew sprung […]
austinnews.net
San Francisco Personal Injury Attorney Teresa Li Obtains $750,000 for Pedestrian Hit at a Crosswalk by a Tesla Model X
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Personal injury attorney Teresa Li, founder of the Law Offices of Teresa Li, P.C., announced today that she won $750,000 for her client who was hit while walking at a crosswalk in San Francisco. According to court documents, Li's client,...
Too early? Costco in Bay Area selling Christmas decorations
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask. With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays. Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently […]
KTVU FOX 2
Dead fish are being found at Lake Merritt and throughout Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Dead fish are showing up in various parts of the Bay Area. It’s an unusual problem with no definitive answer yet, but experts believe it’s due to an algal bloom happening throughout parts of the Bay. One area where people reported seeing dead fish is...
Burning man returns this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burning Man is back! Thousands from the Bay Area are starting to make their way to Black Rock City for the experience that officially starts Sunday. Gates opened today at noon, allowing work crews to get in and start setting up their camps. KRON 4 caught up with some burners […]
Comments / 0