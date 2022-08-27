ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after residents served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior home

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
SAN MATEO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Woodside, CA
Local
California Cars
Secret SF

30+ Bay Area Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies This Saturday

Movie tickets will be selling for just $3 a pop this Saturday, September 3 in honor of National Cinema Day. Over 30 theaters will participate in the Bay Area alone, including major chains like Century, Regal, and AMC. The nationwide event comes courtesy of The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and expanding the exhibition industry. National Cinema Day is a movement to encourage audiences to enjoy films in person. “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” This one-of-a-kind, one-day promotion is valid for any movie, any showtime, and any format including IMAX at participating theaters. Some of the biggest movies playing this weekend are
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Location Woodside#Svj
CBS San Francisco

California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market

The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KRON4 News

Study: This is the rudest city in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

They protested on the Golden Gate Bridge. Then California cops issued an odd citation.

Tim Huey knew he could, and likely would, get arrested. But he said he never could’ve anticipated what ended up happening to him on Sept. 30, 2021, in San Francisco. On that date, Huey, joined by members of two advocacy groups — Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All, and the Movement for Citizenship for All — led a demonstration on the Golden Gate Bridge. Huey and dozens of others blocked traffic with their cars. Some stayed in their vehicles; others stepped out and unfurled banners calling for citizenship for undocumented immigrants in the United States. The protest was scheduled to take 20 minutes, representing “20 years of broken promises” by lawmakers, the Washington Post reported at the time. Instead, it lasted an hour, and there are conflicting retellings about why — the protesters said the demonstration dragged on because they were delayed by California Highway Patrol, but the CHP told the Post that people wouldn’t leave. Huey said he and four others were eventually instructed by the CHP to drive to the Golden Gate Bridge View Point, where they were detained and arrested. The DA’s office ultimately declined to file charges.
KRON4 News

Police rescue injured deer crawling on freeway

SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo police rescued an injured deer crawling onto a freeway on-ramp, according to a Facebook post from the department. “Earlier this morning, one of our officers spotted an injured deer on his way home,” the post begins. “As the deer was crawling onto the freeway on-ramp, our graveyard crew sprung […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Too early? Costco in Bay Area selling Christmas decorations

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask. With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays. Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently […]
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dead fish are being found at Lake Merritt and throughout Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - Dead fish are showing up in various parts of the Bay Area. It’s an unusual problem with no definitive answer yet, but experts believe it’s due to an algal bloom happening throughout parts of the Bay. One area where people reported seeing dead fish is...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Burning man returns this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burning Man is back! Thousands from the Bay Area are starting to make their way to Black Rock City for the experience that officially starts Sunday. Gates opened today at noon, allowing work crews to get in and start setting up their camps. KRON 4 caught up with some burners […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy