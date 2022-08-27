Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia man in Clay County Jail for resisting officer with violence, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville professional dance team final auditions to be held at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
OakLeaf Plantation getting new free-standing Panera BreadDon JohnsonOakleaf Plantation, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
City issues permit to build-out Scramblers in Deerwood Village Mall
Scramblers is building-out in Deerwood Village Mall now that the city issued a permit to renovate space in the Deerwood/Baymeadows area for one of the company’s first area restaurants. The city issued a permit Aug. 30 for Skyline Construction Inc. to renovate a 3,318-square-foot space at 9940 Old Baymeadows...
904happyhour.com
Vintage Market Days Comes to Jacksonville
SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS COMING TO JACKSONVILLE DEC. 2-4 Antique dealers, vintage-inspired artisans + local artists will descend upon Clay County Fairgrounds. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (August 31, 2022) – Just in time for holiday shopping, Vintage Market Days Jacksonville will bring more than 120 unique, vintage-inspired vendors to one place – making gift-giving for everyone on your ‘Nice List’ a breeze. From homemade candles and home décor to vintage furniture, original artwork, clothing, and much more, the three-day event will be held Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th at Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
News4Jax.com
Have you been recently evicted?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Data shows evictions in Jacksonville are up. Have you been recently evicted? If you would like to let us know or share your story, fill out the form below.
News4Jax.com
Eat pizza... in a color-changing cave!
Sitting right next to Sun-Ray Cinema in historic Five Points is the Pizza Cave, a unique restaurant hosting a color-changing backdrop that will leave you speechless. Pizza Cave serves up delicious pizza, salads, and more to visitors of Five Points and customers of Sun-Ray Cinema. River City Live’s first visit to the location was when Pizza Cave opened at the beginning of 2020. Since then, there have been many upgrades and changes as owner Shana and the rest of the crew are eager to serve the hungry people of Jacksonville!
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening first Jacksonville restaurant in Mandarin
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen, with roots in Texas and Florida, intends to open its first Jacksonville area restaurant in Claire Lane Center in Mandarin. Area developer Dan Rainville, a joint venture partner, said Aug. 26 he hopes to open in February or March and hire 55-65 employees. Construction could start in November.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Dolly Llama dessert shop sets Sept. 10 grand opening
The Dolly Llama, a dessert shop featuring waffles and ice cream, will hold its Ponte Vedra Beach grand opening Sept. 10. The shop, in Tournament Plaza at 830 Florida A1A N., No. 16, will open at 2 p.m. with the first 100 guests receiving a Dolly Llama T-shirt and other items, the company announced in a news release.
First Coast News
'It's horrible:' Jacksonville military mom battles landlord over mold infestation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A battle over mold may be headed to the courtroom. Crystal Kincade had to throw away $38,000 worth of belongings destroyed by mold. As bad as that is, her biggest concern is her health and the health of her children. "It was a good for my...
First Coast News
Friends, coworkers of man found dead in Eastside home say he was always positive and reliable
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and co-workers of the man found dead in a home he was helping renovate on Jacksonville's Eastside Tuesday morning described him as a really good guy and always positive. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the body was in such a state when they responded...
TODAY.com
Frightening video shows wheel fall off of moving school bus
A school bus driver’s quick-thinking saved lives in Jacksonville, Florida, after the wheel of their moving school bus fell off. It marked the second time in the same week that a wheel fell off a bus in the Duval County School District.Aug. 29, 2022.
News4Jax.com
W.W. Gay turns page with groundbreaking 2 years after devastating fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two years after a fire seriously damaged the W.W. Gay building in Mixon Town, the company made a fresh start Wednesday by breaking ground on its new headquarters. W.W. Gay has been in Jacksonville for 60 years. It’s evolved several times over the decades and while...
Florida Department of Health After School Meal Program locations
Jacksonville — The Afterschool Meals Program, a subcomponent of Florida’s Child Care Food Program is designed primarily to provide nutritious snacks and/or meals to children in participating afterschool programs. Snacks and/or meals will be available at no separate charge to children attending the sites listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
News4Jax.com
Chomp: Napier says Gators looking forward to challenge of playing ‘formidable opponent’ in Utah
This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. Florida football officially returns this week, with only five more days until the first Gators game of the season. Who else is ready?!. 🐊 Gators excited about game week. Coach Billy Napier held a news conference Monday...
News4Jax.com
Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
News4Jax.com
Family trying to move forward after losing everything in Southside house fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family is trying to move forward after losing everything in a house fire Monday evening on Jacksonville’s Southside. Ruby Gerundo told News4JAX that she, her sister, Laura Wall, and Wall’s teenage son lived in the home on Glen Gardner Drive that went up in flames, leaving behind a shell of melted siding and charred support beams.
News4Jax.com
Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
News4Jax.com
Family Fun: Free or affordable Jacksonville family activities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines, or expensive hotel rooms, but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about. But before the longer days slip away, Consumer Reports says it’s not too late to make some lasting memories on a budget.
First Coast News
Photos: Clay County deputies rescue goats off Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several goats escaped their enclosure Tuesday. We suppose you could call them baaaaad to the bone. Some Clay County deputies helped wrangle the goats on the side of Blanding Boulevard and were able to bring them to safety. "Thank you for the speedy response guys," writes...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Real Estate Notes: PulteGroup adds homesites and bungalow designs
PulteGroup added 24 homesites as well as 12 open-concept designs to its Bradley Pond neighborhood at 4588 Creekside Bluff St. in North Jacksonville. It is selling 50-, 60- and 70-foot wide homesites. Bradley Pond is a natural gas community with no CDD fees. The community also has a playground and...
SPOTLIGHT: Labor Day weekend full of events
Jacksonville, Fl — The third will (hopefully) be the charm for Rod Stewart, who kicks off Labor Day Weekend with his long-awaited performance at Daily’s Place. Stewart was set to perform on August 25, 2020, then August 17, 2021. Both times were rescheduled due to COVID-19. Thursday, Sept....
msn.com
Downed Power Line Catches Fire
Occurred on August 22, 2022 / USA: "I was driving home from work during a thunderstorm in Jacksonville, FL on Atlantic Blvd near I295. I saw a transformer blow and the stoplights started to flash yellow. I started to go forward and then the power line d.
