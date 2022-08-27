ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodside, CA

KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after residents served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior home

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
SAN MATEO, CA
Eater

San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market

The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
SAN JOSE, CA
Secret SF

30+ Bay Area Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies This Saturday

Movie tickets will be selling for just $3 a pop this Saturday, September 3 in honor of National Cinema Day. Over 30 theaters will participate in the Bay Area alone, including major chains like Century, Regal, and AMC. The nationwide event comes courtesy of The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and expanding the exhibition industry. National Cinema Day is a movement to encourage audiences to enjoy films in person. “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” This one-of-a-kind, one-day promotion is valid for any movie, any showtime, and any format including IMAX at participating theaters. Some of the biggest movies playing this weekend are
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Swimmer Andreea Dragoi Wins Miss California US Nation

SAN JOSE, Calif. – It's 4 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 27 and Andreea Dragoi's alarm is sounding. This is nothing new for the sophomore swimmer at San José State. She is accustomed to the early morning practices but this morning is different. In two hours, Andreea will be...
SAN JOSE, CA
mommypoppins.com

Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids

Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

