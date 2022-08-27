Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J Lynch
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
Hawaii woman to pay $155K to Bay Area victims in travel scheme or face jail time
A Hawaii travel agent must pay $155,000 to a number of Bay Area residents, or spend a year in county jail, after pleading no contest last week to collecting six figures for trips that she never actually booked.
Remote work destroying downtown Los Angeles, San Francisco: study
Researchers at U.C. Berkeley found downtown neighborhoods in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and elsewhere across the country are struggling to recover post-pandemic as foot traffic falls, pointing to the proliferation of remote work.
San Mateo facility that served residents dish detergent faced complaints in past
The senior living facility where one woman died from a poisoning on Monday has faced multiple complaints from previous residents, according to a complaint investigation report obtained by KRON4.
Statewide Flex Alert extended thru Thursday
California is expecting to see scorching temperatures this week, and the California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, according to a press release from ISO.
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after residents served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior home
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
You can fly roundtrip from Oakland to Hawaii for less than $250
Escape from the Bay to paradise for a pretty low price.
Eater
San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market
The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
South San Francisco man’s dad found in Lake Mead 20 years after drowning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tom Erndt finally has an answer he’s been waiting to hear for 20 years. His father’s remains were found at the bottom of drought-stricken Lake Mead in Nevada this summer, not far from where Erndt last saw him on August 2, 2002. The South San Francisco man’s father had been officially […]
Hawaii travel agent pleads guilty in scam of Bay Area residents, including friends
Some of the affected clients were family friends and old classmates.
30+ Bay Area Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies This Saturday
Movie tickets will be selling for just $3 a pop this Saturday, September 3 in honor of National Cinema Day. Over 30 theaters will participate in the Bay Area alone, including major chains like Century, Regal, and AMC. The nationwide event comes courtesy of The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and expanding the exhibition industry. National Cinema Day is a movement to encourage audiences to enjoy films in person. “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” This one-of-a-kind, one-day promotion is valid for any movie, any showtime, and any format including IMAX at participating theaters. Some of the biggest movies playing this weekend are
Iron Chef Morimoto to open sixth ramen restaurant nationwide, first in California
There will be ramen, lots of it, but also sushi rolls and Peking duck from Iron Chef Morimoto.
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Swimmer Andreea Dragoi Wins Miss California US Nation
SAN JOSE, Calif. – It's 4 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 27 and Andreea Dragoi's alarm is sounding. This is nothing new for the sophomore swimmer at San José State. She is accustomed to the early morning practices but this morning is different. In two hours, Andreea will be...
Study: This is the rudest city in California
Do you think you know which California city is the rudest?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thousands of spilled tomatoes shut down key California highway, police say
Thousands of tomatoes spilled by a wrecked semi shut down Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reports. A big rig hauling tomatoes hit a center divider in Vacaville, spilling its load across the highway, the CHP said on Twitter. The CHP advised motorists to seek...
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
austinnews.net
San Francisco Personal Injury Attorney Teresa Li Obtains $750,000 for Pedestrian Hit at a Crosswalk by a Tesla Model X
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Personal injury attorney Teresa Li, founder of the Law Offices of Teresa Li, P.C., announced today that she won $750,000 for her client who was hit while walking at a crosswalk in San Francisco. According to court documents, Li's client,...
The Flight Deal
Southwest: San Jose / Oakland, California – Kona, Hawaii (and vice versa). $205. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
Crews respond to brush fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) -- Fire crews are currently on scene of a brush fire that sparked in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
mommypoppins.com
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
