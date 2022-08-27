ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves, Mets do something for the first time since All-Star break

The Braves fell in two of three games to the Cardinals over the weekend as the Mets took three of four against the Rockies. Atlanta currently trails New York in the NL East race by 3.0 games as both clubs enter an off-day on Monday. However, over the weekend, the two teams did something that they hadn’t done since the All-Star break — lost their respective matchups on the same day.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Braves add two players to the IL

Tromp just began his rehab assignment, so his injury seems legitimate. I thought he had an outside chance of being called up to the major-league team when rosters expanded, but now it’s unlikely we see him again this season. Darren O’Day‘s situation is different. Anytime I see “a sprained...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Ronald Acuña’s postgame comments are worrisome

That 444-foot blast gave the Braves a 3-0 lead, and they ended up needed every ounce of the cushion, as Kenley Jansen would go on to surrender a two-run homer in the ninth. Thankfully, Jansen was able to avoid a total collapse and forced the next batter to groundout to end the game. It was a win the Braves desperately needed, but it wasn’t all smiles from Ronald Acuña, who had some very discouraging comments about his knee after the game.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets' Brandon Nimmo makes perhaps the catch of the year

The New York Mets certainly have some magic about them this season and Brandon Nimmo's home-run saving catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers is proof of that. From, Edwin Díaz's trumpets to Daniel Vogelbach's milkshake, it has certainly been a fun season for the Mets. Do they have enough in them to make a World Series run? It would be their first trip since 2015, but they are currently the second-best team in the National League behind the Dodgers, so anything is possible.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Tony La Russa on indefinite leave from White Sox

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be away from the team indefinitely due to a medical issue, according to a report. La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an unspecified medical issue. On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that La Russa was undergoing further testing and would be away from the team indefinitely.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Mets Have 2 Surprise Stars Leading The Offense

It’s been a fun year out in Queens. The New York Mets have been firing on all cylinders since Opening Day. The offense has been elite and so has the pitching. With players such as Starling Marte, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor, and Mark Canha, the Mets have been absolutely rolling lately.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Cardinals May Have Something Special In Jake Woodford

It was not a good night out in Cincinnati for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. After grabbing an early lead on Tommy Edman‘s solo home run, struggling starter Dakota Hudson surrendered five unanswered runs to the Cincinnati Reds. Hudson failed to even make it through five innings as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Brewers Analyst Has A Message About Josh Hader Hate

The Milwaukee Brewers shocked the entire baseball world when they shipped their former All-Star closer Josh Hader off to the San Diego Padres. Now, they don’t look so crazy for having done that. While Taylor Rogers hasn’t exactly been what they were hoping for, Hader’s struggles out in San...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets' Edwin Diaz is played out of the bullpen by Timmy Trumpet, live

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz has the best closer aura in all of baseball right now, and perhaps one of the best ever. Diaz's arrival at the mound has been marked by the song, "Narco", by an artist named Timmy Trumpet. It's a tune that starts off slow and epic with thumping drums and reaches its crescendo as Diaz starts jogging onto the field -- accomplished by Timmy Trumpet's trumpet.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls out Gleyber Torres for bad error

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, 4–3. Starting pitcher Frankie Montas gave up four earned runs on eight hits across 6.0 innings. All four runs came courtesy of homers, with the final blow coming off the bat of Shohei Ohtani, who drove in Mike Trout to give the Angels a two-run lead in the bottom of the 5th inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Aaron Judge Blasts 51st Home Run of 2022, On Pace for 63

Judge has now homered in five of the Yankees' last eight games, regaining his pace towards passing fellow Yankees' great Roger Maris for the all-time American League home run crown. Judge now needs just ten home runs to catch Maris' single-season American League record of 61. He's now on pace...
MLB
Yardbarker

Fernando Tatis Jr. Loses A Major Endorsement

There is a lot of drama surrounding San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. In addition to suffering a wrist injury in the offseason, the embattled shortstop now faces an 80-game suspension due to PED use that will stretch into the 2023 season. Tatis had been one of the most...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions

Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Ump Caught Swearing on Hot Mic During Padres-Giants Game

A Major League Baseball umpire accidentally was heard dropping an expletive over the loud speakers at Oracle Park in San Francisco Tuesday night in the Giants' game against the San Diego Padres. In the top of the second inning, Padres' first baseman Brandon Drury grounded into an inning-ending double play,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Media personality blasts Cleveland fans for not supporting, respecting Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians easily defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday evening to improve to 68-59 overall. Heading into Wednesday's MLB action, the first-place Guardians held a slim one-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central standings. That's quite an impressive feat so late into the season considering Spotrac notes that the Guardians are currently 27th out of 30 clubs in payroll totals.
CLEVELAND, OH

