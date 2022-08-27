Read full article on original website
offtackleempire.com
Should Matt Campbell Turn Down the Nebraska Job?
With Nebraska now all but certain to fire skipper Scott Frost on October 1 we’ve now prematurely reached the point of the season where Iowa State fans think they matter, as head coach Matt Campbell is almost certain to be one of the names on the top of Nebraska’s shortlist. Let me just rip this band aid off for you now, Cyclone fans: if offered, Matt Campbell is 100% taking the job.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz provides injury update for 2 Iowa WRs, key receiver listed out for Week 1
Kirk Ferentz could be without 2 of his wide receivers for the game against South Dakota State. Chad Leistikow and Lloyd Kennington Smith III of the Des Moines Register posted about the news. Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragaini were the top 2 wideouts for Iowa last season, just behind TE...
thesunflower.com
Seniors encourage others to get active outside of common sports
The Wichita State table tennis team sent three players to nationals last season. This season, the team is hoping to qualify for nationals as a team. Table Tennis is a sports club at Wichita State, who last year qualified for a regional tournament. In their division, the team competes against KU, K-State, Oklahoma University, and Nebraska State.
adastraradio.com
Ad Astra Radio Football Preview: McPherson County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Ad Astra Radio will be previewing our area football teams, by county, throughout the preseason. Today, we preview the schools in McPherson County. We have already published Kingman and Stafford Counties. Look for other counties in our area coming soon. Canton-Galva Eagles. Coach: Shelby Hoppes, sixth...
thesunflower.com
Students and alumni attend the Ulrich Fall Exhibition opening
On Aug. 25, the Ulrich Museum of Art held their annual fall exhibition grand opening party. This year, the biggest exhibition on display at the Ulrich is ‘Myths of the West.’. This exhibition is a collection of stories of indigenous people told through art and handmade artifacts made to...
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing severe hail or severe wind gusts of 60+ mph. As...
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
KAKE TV
Kansan who graduated from high school and Harvard at the same time now an attorney in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A young man from southwest Kansas who earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard the same month he graduated from high school in 2019 is celebrating yet another achievement: becoming a practicing attorney in Wichita. Braxton Moral, 20, graduated Ulysses High School in May 2019. Eleven days...
rvbusiness.com
RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
thesunflower.com
Wichita State, KMUW and StoryCorps create collaboration of differences
Wichita State and others are partnering together to tackle political polarization “one conversation at a time.”. Wichita State is collaborating with One Small Step, a StoryCorps effort, to have civil conversations. According to WSU Strategic Communications, it is an effort to “mend the fraying fabric of our nation”
thesunflower.com
Faculty Senate president studies philosophy to be a ‘lifelong learner’
Susan Castro started college as a math major. She didn’t like it. “There were a lot of problems that I really didn’t know how to solve,” Castro said. “Some of them were ethics problems, some of them were conceptual problems, like what is a homology?”. Castro...
WIBW
Oklahoma man dies in South-Central Kansas semi-truck rollover crash
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is dead after a semi-truck rollover in South-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S Caldwell Rd. in Sumner Co. with reports of a fatality crash.
KCCI.com
Searching for Johnny: 40 Years Later
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The disappearance of Johnny Gosch is one of Iowa's longest running, and most notorious mysteries. In 1982, the 12-year-old paperboy in West Des Moines vanished without a trace. Forty years later, KCCI uncovers where the investigation stands, how his parents have lived with the...
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
Wheat Scoop: Randy and Kim Fritzemeier share lifetime of farm, family and community
He started farming in high school when his uncle rented him ground. A fifth-generation farm daughter herself, she was driving farm trucks before she had a driver’s license. After meeting in college at Kansas State University, they found a way to farm across county lines, balance her necessary off-farm income with the ebb and flow of farming and — most importantly — raise two exceptional children. Now, following a season of last farm milestones and a farm machinery sale, Randy and Kim Fritzemeier are off to a new set of adventures with a binful of goodwill from the family and friends with whom they have shared their love of agriculture and community.
Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
msn.com
Three perish in 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas
KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people died after a 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 10th St. and NE 100th Ave. about 10 miles east of Kingman with reports of a crash.
KWCH.com
Salina man selling two extremely rare cars
It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita. Updated: 13 hours ago. With the start of school, businesses say they're glad to have students...
bleedingheartland.com
Exclusive: Ethics board cleared use of state building for SOTU response
The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board gave advance approval of Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to deliver a nationally-televised speech on behalf of Republicans from state government property. Reynolds delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address from the terrace of the State Historical Building...
KCCI.com
Change of plans: Valley West Mall hopes to add more stores
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Valley West Mall may be trying to return to its shopping center roots by adding more stores after facing a series of financial troubles. The mall is now controlled by U.S. Bank, whose management company told store owners that it wants to restore the mall back to a bustling shopping destination for Des Moines metro-area consumers.
