Nature.com
Genetics of autism spectrum disorders and future direction
Autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) have been increasing in prevalence. ASD is a complex human genetic disorder with high heredity and involves interactions between genes and the environment. A significant inheritance pattern in ASD involves a rare genetic mutation; common copy number variants refer to duplication or deletion of stretches of chromosomal loci or protein-disrupting single-nucleotide variants. Haploinsufficiency is one of the more common single-gene causes of ASD, explaining at least 0.5% of cases. Epigenetic mechanisms, such as DNA methylation, act at an interface of genetic and environmental risk and protective factors. Advances in genome-wide sequencing have broadened the view of the human methylome and have revealed the organization of the human genome into large-scale methylation domains with a footprint over neurologically important genes involved in embryonic development. Psychiatric disorders, including ASD, are expected to be diagnosed based on their genetically regulated pathophysiology and to be linked to their treatment.
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
Nature.com
Effect of a 16-week multi-level classroom standing desk intervention on cognitive performance and academic achievement in adolescents
The replacement of traditional classroom desks for active-permissive desks has been tested to reduce sitting time during classes. However, their impact on other domains is still unclear. We aimed to verify the potential effects of a classroom standing desk intervention on cognitive function and academic achievement in 6th-grade students. This was a controlled trial conducted with two classes [intervention (n"‰="‰22) and control (n"‰="‰27)] from a public school in Lisbon, Portugal. The intervention was carried out for 16Â weeks and consisted of multi-level actions (students, parents, and teachers) centered on the implementation of standing desks in the intervention classroom. The control group had traditional classes with no use of standing desks or any other interference/action from the research team. Pre- and post-assessments of executive functions (attention, inhibitory function, memory, and fluid intelligence) and academic achievement were obtained. No differences between groups were found at baseline. Both groups improved (time effect) academic achievement (p"‰<"‰0.001), memory span (p"‰<"‰0.001), and inhibitory function (p"‰="‰0.008). Group versus time interactions were observed regarding operational memory (intervention: +"‰18.0% and control: +"‰41.6%; p"‰="‰0.039) and non-verbal fluid intelligence (intervention: âˆ’"‰14.0% and control: +"‰3.9%; p"‰="‰0.017). We concluded that a 16-week classroom standing desk intervention did not improve cognitive performance or academic achievement more than the traditional sitting classes.
Nature.com
Postnatal abnormality in brainstem neural conduction in neonatal bronchopulmonary dysplasia survivors
To investigate postnatal neural conduction in the auditory brainstem in neonatal bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) survivors. Thirty-two very preterm BPD survivors were studied at 57"“58 weeks of postconceptional age. Brainstem auditory-evoked response was studied using maximum length sequence. Wave latencies and intervals were analyzed in detail. The controls were 37 normal term infants and 35 very preterm non-BPD infants.
Nature.com
Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure (OBOE): protocol of a prospective longitudinal cohort study
While the health, social, and economic impacts of opioid addiction on adults and their communities are well known, the impact of maternal opioid use on the fetus exposed in utero is less well understood. Methods. This paper presents the protocol of the ACT NOW Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure...
Nature.com
Dysregulated naÃ¯ve B cells and de novo autoreactivity in severe COVID-19
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Severe SARS-CoV-2 infection1 has been associated with highly inflammatory...
Nature.com
Assessing related factors to fasting blood sugar and glycosylated hemoglobin in patients with type 2 diabetes simultaneously by a multivariate longitudinal marginal model
The multivariate marginal model can be used to simultaneously examine the factors affecting both FBS and HbA1c using longitudinal data. The model fitted to multivariate longitudinal data should prevent redundant parameter estimation in order to have greater efficiency. In this study, a multivariate marginal model is used to simultaneously investigate the factors affecting both FBS and HbA1c with longitudinal data for patients with type 2 diabetes in Northern Iran. The present research is a retrospective cohort study. Overall, 500 medical records with complete information were reviewed. The multivariate marginal model is used to determine the factors associated with FBS and HbA1c using longitudinal data. Data have been analyzed in R-3.4.0 using 'mmm2' package. Given that the coefficients for the interactions of rtype with the intercept, time, family history of diabetes, history of hypertension, history of smoking, insulin therapy, systolic/diastolic blood pressure and duration of disease at first visit are significantly different from zero (P"‰<"‰0.05), the effect of the independent variables on the two response variables is different and different coefficients should be used for each. Therefore, the interactions of these variables with rtype are kept in the final model. The coefficients for the interactions of rtype with sex, age at first visit, history of high cholesterol, and weight are not significantly different from zero (P"‰>"‰0.05), indicating that their effect on the two response variables is similar and only one coefficient should be used for each. We examined the similarity of coefficients when fitting the longitudinal multivariate model for the relationship between FBS/HbA1c and sex, age, history of high blood cholesterol, and body weight. If an independent variable has similar effects on both responses, only one coefficient should be estimated, which will increase the efficiency of the model and the reliability of the results.
Nature.com
Comparison of surgical outcomes of posterior surgeries between cervical spondylotic myelopathy and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament
Retrospective multicenter study. To compare the surgical outcomes and complications of posterior decompression between individuals with cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM) and those with ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL). Setting. Seventeen medical institutions in Japan. Methods. This study included 814 individuals with CSM (n"‰="‰636) and OPLL (n"‰="‰178) who underwent...
Nature.com
Computer copilots for endoscopic diagnosis
Artificial intelligence (AI) tools for endoscopy are now entering clinical practice after demonstrating substantial improvements to polyp detection on colonoscopy. As this technology continues to mature, efforts to develop and validate a new frontier of possibilities-including diagnostic classification, risk stratification, and clinical outcomes assessment-are now underway. In npj Digital Medicine, scientists from Cosmo AI/Linkverse and collaborators report an extension to the first FDA-cleared AI tool for colonoscopy that goes beyond polyp detection to enable video-based diagnostic characterization.
Nature.com
Correction: Changes in the humoral immunity response in SARS-CoV-2 convalescent patients over 8 months
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Key Laboratory of Molecular Biology for Infectious Diseases (Ministry of Education), Institute for Viral Hepatitis, Department of Infectious Diseases, The Second Affiliated Hospital, Chongqing...
Nature.com
Are the chronological age cutoffs used in clinical oncology guidelines biologically meaningful?
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Age is one of the strongest risk factors for cancer and also affects tumour biology, treatment recommendations and response to therapy. Although clinical oncology guidelines advocate against classifying patients on the basis of chronological age alone, most studies and published guidelines use discrete age cutoffs, often heterogeneously. Herein, we discuss age cutoffs from a historical and biological perspective, focusing on breast cancer.
Nature.com
Telehealth in hematopoietic cell transplantation: perspective from patients at a public hospital in Brazil
Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (HCT) is a potential curative treatment for hematological diseases. Patients undergoing HCT are usually immunosuppressed and require frequent outpatient visits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced the challenge of providing medical care for HCT patients while preventing environmental exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Our HCT team (i.g., physicians, nurses, pharmacists, a dietician, and a social worker) started performing telehealth using a HIPAA-compliant Google Meet-based institutional platform or telephone calls in March/2020. To evaluate the feasibility of using this strategy as a permanent tool, we sent out a survey to HCT recipients to better understand their opinion on and early experience with telehealth.
Nature.com
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)
Nature.com
How medical anthropology can contribute to cancer research
Medical anthropology is a social science that uses qualitative methods to better understand how people in different parts of the world perceive and experience illness. This field of study emphasizes research approaches that humanize and add richness to our understanding of cancer in complex settings. Medical anthropology involves long-term empirical...
Nature.com
Using metabolic imaging to investigate neuromodulatory mechanisms of rTMS
Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) induces varieties of behavioral effects ranging from cognitive domains to FDA-approved treatments for migraine and depression. Despite these exciting applications, open questions remain about rTMS mechanisms. Through studies that combine TMS with other measures (neuroimaging, electroencephalogram, etc.), we have gained a better understanding of how rTMS influences brain activity; however, these findings leave gaps in our knowledge of the neurochemical underpinnings of how rTMS affects behavior. Neurochemical and related metabolic fluctuations covary with cognitive and disease states and may inform variations in treatment outcome. Investigating the influence of rTMS on metabolism provides the potential to use metabolite concentrations as predictors of TMS response given that rTMS is designed to change behavior via neural effects.
Nature.com
Low flow nasal cannula requirement among preterm infants: predictors and description of clinical course
We aim to identify potential risk factors associated with longer duration of supplemental oxygen use in preterm infants at risk for bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) to better inform families and weaning protocols. Study design. This is a retrospective study of infants with a birth gestational age (GA)"‰<"‰32 0/7 weeks admitted to...
Nature.com
Personalizing the approach to neoadjuvant therapy: a promising path to improving outcomes of resectable melanoma
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Clinical trials of neoadjuvant therapy for melanoma have expanded rapidly over the past several years. Preliminary data demonstrate the prognostic value of pathological response, which might have clinical implications for refining the roles of surgery and adjuvant therapy. These clinical questions are under active investigation across many ongoing clinical trials.
Nature.com
Correction: The interplay between dendritic cells and CD8 T lymphocytes is a crucial component of SARS-CoV-2 immunity
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Mikrobiologisches Institut - Klinische Mikrobiologie, Immunologie und Hygiene, UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander UniversitÃ¤t (FAU) Erlangen-NÃ¼rnberg, Erlangen, Germany. Medical...
Nature.com
Family-flustered care: a case against jargon in the NICU
Family-flustered care: a case against jargon in the NICU

Why, may not that be the skull of a lawyer? Where be his quiddities now, his quillities, his cases, his tenures, and his tricks?.
Nature.com
Modelling the dynamic relationship between spread of infection and observed crowd movement patterns at large scale events
Understanding how contact patterns arise from crowd movement is crucial for assessing the spread of infection at mass gathering events. Here we study contact patterns from Wi-Fi mobility data of large sports and entertainment events in the Johan Cruijff ArenA stadium in Amsterdam. We show that crowd movement behaviour at mass gathering events is not homogeneous in time, but naturally consists of alternating periods of movement and rest. As a result, contact duration distributions are heavy-tailed, an observation which is not explained by models assuming that pedestrian contacts are analogous to collisions in the kinetic gas model. We investigate the effect of heavy-tailed contact duration patterns on the spread of infection using various random walk models. We show how different types of intermittent movement behaviour interact with a time-dependent infection probability. Our results point to the existence of a crossover point where increased contact duration presents a higher level of transmission risk than increasing the number of contacts. In addition, we show that different types of intermittent movement behaviour give rise to different mass-action kinetics, but also show that neither one of two mass-action mechanisms uniquely describes events.
