Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Police asking for public's help finding North Austin murder suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) and US Marshals Service are asking for the public's help finding a murder suspect. Police say Franco Javier Maldonado has an outstanding murder warrant for the murder of Luke Kemper, 16, that happened on Sept. 29, 2020, in the 2300 block of Yarmont Way.
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run involving semi-truck on I-35
The Austin Police Department said they responded to a crash between a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer just before 1 a.m. Saturday. It happened in the 3800 block of N. IH-35 Southbound, on the upper deck.
fox7austin.com
Austin Uber driver arrested for allegedly pulling gun out on passenger
AUSTIN, Texas - It started out as a typical weekday for Shakia Shoels. "It was Thursday morning and I ordered an Uber to take me and my children to school," she said. Shoels’ car was being borrowed so she and her kids caught a ride to campus. Then it was time to head back to her home with the same Uber driver.
fox7austin.com
HCSO searching for man suspected of stealing tools, equipment from multiple hardware stores
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of stealing large amounts of electrical wiring and tools from hardware stores in the area. Jorge Godinez, who is believed to be around 38-years-old, is described as a 5'8" Hispanic male weighing around 180 pounds....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man hit, killed by vehicle in southeast Austin last week identified
The Austin Police Department on Monday identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle in southeast Austin last week.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock SWAT cleared following home burglary
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock SWAT team was cleared following a report of a home burglary. Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle. The SWAT team was called to the scene as the report said the home burglary was in process.
arlnow.com
Texas woman facing charges after stabbing in Courthouse
A 24-year-old Texas woman was arrested after police say she stabbed someone she knew in Courthouse. The incident happened Monday evening near county government headquarters, on the 2100 block of Clarendon Blvd, and followed a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical struggle. The suspect has also been charged with...
Police investigating armed robbery of Little Caesars in northeast Austin
It happened on July 28 between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspects held store employees at gunpoint and robbed the register and safe, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
SWAT called out to Round Rock home after report of burglary in progress
The Round Rock Police Department SWAT team was called out to a home burglary that was allegedly in progress Tuesday afternoon. It happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle, in a neighborhood south of Forest Creek Drive. Round Rock PD said once officers entered the...
SWAT call ends in Round Rock following reported burglary
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department said a SWAT call to the scene of an alleged home burglary in progress on Tuesday afternoon has ended. Around 3:30 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle in Round Rock.
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-35 southbound at E. Cesar Chavez
Police said 911 operators received several calls reporting two vehicles hit a pedestrian. APD and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the location, where the pedestrian died on the scene.
1 dead after vehicle hits traffic light in north Austin
Austin Police said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a traffic light Sunday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin
Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
KTSA
Student tip leads to arrest of Central Texas teen who posed with gun in front of school
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teen in the Austin area is facing charges after his arrest for posting a picture of himself with a gun in front of a school. The Leander Police Department says it was notified of the post on social media by a student. Investigators say the picture was taken in front of Rouse High School, a campus within the Leander Independent School District.
fox7austin.com
Several roads reopen following isolated incident in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Several roads reopened after Hays County deputies worked an isolated incident in Wimberley. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said around 5:26 p.m., deputies responded to an incident on Mt. Sharp Rd. Mt. Sharp and Mt. Olive School Rd. through Mt. Sharp and Ledgerock Rd. were closed for...
Former student arrested after allegedly posting photo near Rouse High School with a pistol
LEANDER, Texas — An 18-year-old former student of Rouse High School was arrested after he allegedly posted a photo in front of the school while holding a pistol. According to the Leander Police Department, Joseph Ellis has been charged with terroristic threat. A school resource officer was notified about...
Man pleads guilty to May 2019 murder at north Austin hotel
One of three suspects in a May 2019 murder could face up to 40 years in prison, court officials said.
drippingspringsnews.com
Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
A Hays CISD student has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, according to a school district press release issued Tuesday. An unidentified 15-year-old sophomore enrolled in Hays CISD died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos on Saturday, Aug. 20. This marks the third suspected fentanyl death of a...
fox7austin.com
Police locate missing 85-year-old woman last seen in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in finding an 85-year-old woman last seen in North Austin. Geraldine Godwin was last seen around 3 p.m. August 27 in the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive, near the North Star Greenbelt. Godwin was located by police the...
North I-35 in Georgetown reopens after semi-truck crash
All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Georgetown reopened Wednesday morning after a semi-truck crash near the Westinghouse Road overpass.
B93
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 1