GREG LEE: Yotes win behind two solid quarterbacks

By By Greg Lee
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

CALDWELL — Maybe two is better than one for now.

How a two-quarterback system looks going forward for the College of Idaho football team — against stiffer competition, no doubt — remains to be seen.

On a warm but beautiful Saturday afternoon at Simplot Stadium, co-starters Ryan Hibbs and Boise State transfer Andy Peters each fared well.

Both quarterbacks extended compliments to each other after the Yotes’ 31-3 victory over Montana State-Northern, a team that has owned last place in the Frontier Conference for, well, a long time.

Coaches will dissect the game video. They’ll probably nit pick behind closed doors. To the average fan, there wasn’t much separating the two Saturday — except for the fact that Peters completed all but one pass. But even on that one pass, when he threw deep into triple coverage, Yotes head coach Mike Moroski said Peters missed his wide-open first option.

So there’s much that will be evaluated after the season opener. But both will be at again in practice, rotating reps with the starting unit and rotating quarters when the Yotes travel to Rocky Mountain next week followed by a bye and then another road game at Southern Oregon.

By the time the Yotes return to Caldwell, they might have a starter named and a backup in place.

Hibbs, the incumbent starter, was admittedly sluggish to open the game. Much of that could be attributed to the fact that the Yotes didn’t have a good scout on the Northern Lights, who hired the Big Sky Conference’s winningest head coach, Jerome Souers in January.

“The first quarter, we came out a little sluggish trying to figure out what they were doing,” said Hibbs, a junior from Capital High. “Once we settled down I thought we moved the ball pretty well.”

Peters, a junior from Timberline High, appreciated the quarter-by-quarter rotation for the opener.

“It was good for me to sit back and shake out those nerves a little bit,” Hibbs said. “When I got in the second (quarter), I felt good and had a couple good drives. Then coming out in the third quarter it was hard not carrying that momentum (from the first half). So be it.”

Both quarterbacks led two touchown-scoring drives. The final statistical line had Peters completing 10 of 11 for 139 yards and a touchdown and Hibbs ended 8 of 14 for 109 yards and a touchdown. Combined they were 18 of 25 for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Moroski would take those are statistics any game.

“I thought they were both really good,” he said. “It was a little bit of what I expected. I know they both would say they had their moments of not being quite as sharp as they would like. We started off a little sluggish, but it was not all Ryan’s fault what with the snap over his head. But then I thought we got going and Ryan got back in. That’s kind of why I want to play them both to get through those jittery points and go.

“Andy played very, very well. I think they made progress this week. There’s nothing like playing in a game and getting quality reps.”

Both want to be the clear-cut starter. But if the rotation continues they will go with the flow.

“I would hope they end up picking a guy,” Peters said. “But if it’s a season-long thing so be it. Let’s just play ball and let’s keep winning games. You won’t hear any negative slander from either of us. We both did well.”

Hibbs, too, would like some finality.

“Obviously I’d like myself to emerge, but at the end of the day it’s whatever Coach Mo (Moroski) feels is best. As long as we’re winning games I could care less.”

