Montgomery County, MD

Rockville, MD
Maryland Government
Maryland State
Maryland Education
Montgomery County, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. requests 1,000 bivalent COVID-19 vaccines

Montgomery County, Maryland, Executive Marc Elrich is hoping that the availability of the latest versions of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will encourage residents to get their boosters against the coronavirus. Since the Food and Drug Administration announced it has authorized the use of the bivalent vaccines, which defends against...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Fairfax Wawa will open its doors this week, bringing free coffee for all

Wawa will do its best Oprah impression tomorrow (Thursday) — only instead of giving away cars, it will serve up free coffee to all customers in Virginia. The occasion prompting this caffeine-fueled largesse is the grand opening of Wawa's first store in the City of Fairfax, the company's 100th in the state.
FAIRFAX, VA
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen in Twinbrook area of Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Twinbrook area of Rockville. The vehicle was parked along the street in the 13100 block of Ardennes Avenue, near Twinbrook Elementary School. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 10:00 PM Sunday night, and 5:30 AM Monday morning.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DCist

DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends

Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax Co. considering 'restructuring entirely' how trash is collected

Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering ways to potentially change the way trash is collected across the county following numerous complaints from residents about private companies being unresponsive and not picking up garbage. "It's truly aggravating," said Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. "I've gone through it...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

