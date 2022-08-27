Read full article on original website
WJLA
Concerns grow about Montgomery County students transporting classmates to athletic events
Montgomery County, Md. — "I know so many who have gotten into accidents coming home from sporting events," Grace Simonson told 7News. It happened to her in October of 2021. She was transporting two field hockey teammates and slammed into the back of another vehicle. "My entire mood shifted...
WJLA
Exclusive: Youngkin says 'biological boys' should not play sports with 'biological girls'
ANNANDALE, Va. (7News) — During his back-to-school rally in Fairfax County, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) transgender and gender expansive student policy, called Regulation 2603. “They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their...
WUSA
Fairfax community remembers a beloved teacher
A great educator. An even better man. How a community in Fairfax County is remembering a teacher, loved by so many.
DMV parents can save on school lunches, local districts differ on costs for prepared meals
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Parents face multiple challenges sending their children back to school, including mounting costs for food and after a federal universal free meals program ended this summer. Funds approved by Congress ensured all school children had free lunch during the pandemic, but additional money to cover the cost for all students […]
WTOP
7-year-old struck by driver passing school bus in Montgomery Village
A 7-year-old girl is in a hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus, according to police in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police told WTOP that they got a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle a little...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. requests 1,000 bivalent COVID-19 vaccines
Montgomery County, Maryland, Executive Marc Elrich is hoping that the availability of the latest versions of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will encourage residents to get their boosters against the coronavirus. Since the Food and Drug Administration announced it has authorized the use of the bivalent vaccines, which defends against...
WUSA
Back to class: Over 160,000 students return to school in Montgomery County amid teacher shortage and bus problems
Students return to the classroom in the Montgomery Co., which is the largest public school district in the state of Maryland. The district welcome its newest school.
WAMU
This Prince George’s County plantation museum is bringing stories of enslaved people out of the shadows
Walking through the steep, narrow servant staircases of Riversdale House, it’s hard not to be struck by how separated you are from the dramatic halls, dining room, and parlors in the rest of the mansion. You feel hidden. And for the approximately 55 enslaved African American workers that maintained this estate, they were.
Deceased former Hyattsville Mayor allegedly defrauded schools out of millions
We're now learning of a complaint filed in federal court involving Ward and his personal business dealings.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax Wawa will open its doors this week, bringing free coffee for all
Wawa will do its best Oprah impression tomorrow (Thursday) — only instead of giving away cars, it will serve up free coffee to all customers in Virginia. The occasion prompting this caffeine-fueled largesse is the grand opening of Wawa’s first store in the City of Fairfax, the company’s 100th in the state.
Prince George’s County Public Schools To Lift Mask Mandate
Students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks starting on Sept. 6. Prince George’s County Public Schools will drop its recently reinstated mask mandate on Sept. 6, CEO Monica Goldson announced on Monday after students returned for the first day of school. Maryland’s second-largest school system...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen in Twinbrook area of Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Twinbrook area of Rockville. The vehicle was parked along the street in the 13100 block of Ardennes Avenue, near Twinbrook Elementary School. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 10:00 PM Sunday night, and 5:30 AM Monday morning.
Montgomery County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old at school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County reached a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from an encounter between two police officers and a 5-year-old boy at East Silver Spring Elementary School more than 2.5 years ago. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child allegedly wandered away from his school, and two...
msn.com
Remembering Herman Rabbitt, the Montgomery cattleman who buried cash
When it comes to cows, Montgomery County is known more for dairy than for beef. That already made Charles Herman Rabbitt unique. A rancher in a land of dairymen, Rabbitt stood out for another reason: He buried a fortune on his land, only discovered after his death in 1972. “He...
DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends
Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
bethesdamagazine.com
7-year-old seriously injured after driver fails to stop for MCPS school bus, police say
A 7-year-old girl was seriously injured while getting off her school bus Tuesday when a driver did not obey the vehicle’s stop signals, according to Montgomery County police. The crash happened at about 3:53 p.m. in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village, according to a...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County historical group hopes to identify long-forgotten house seen in painting
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A Montgomery County historical group is searching for anyone who might recognize an old house featured in a painting that's part of their collection. Montgomery History tweeted a photo of the painting from a long-forgotten fall day that shows a white house sitting at the top of hill in a wooded area somewhere in the county.
fox5dc.com
Settlement reached over police encounter with 5-year-old who left elementary school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County parent has settled a lawsuit over an incident involving a 5-year-old East Silver Spring Elementary school student from January 2020. According to the Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County, the settlement will pay a total of $275,000 to Shanta Grant, the...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. considering ‘restructuring entirely’ how trash is collected
Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering ways to potentially change the way trash is collected across the county following numerous complaints from residents about private companies being unresponsive and not picking up garbage. “It’s truly aggravating,” said Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “I’ve gone through it...
WJLA
2 Suitland High School students arrested carrying handguns on first day of school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Suitland High School students were arrested after handguns were found on them Monday on the first day of school in Prince George’s County. One of the students, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a handgun in his waistband when Prince George’s...
