Fayette, Mo. - The No. 3 Central Methodist Women's Soccer program completed a 4-0 shut out of William Woods University Wednesday night at Davis Field. With the victory, Central improves to 3-1 overall, while the Owls fall to 0-3. Prior to kickoff, the Eagles honored the 2021 team with a ring ceremony, recognizing their run to the NAIA National Semifinals last season.

FAYETTE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO