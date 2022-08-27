Read full article on original website
No. 3 Central Shuts Out William Woods, 4-0
Fayette, Mo. - The No. 3 Central Methodist Women's Soccer program completed a 4-0 shut out of William Woods University Wednesday night at Davis Field. With the victory, Central improves to 3-1 overall, while the Owls fall to 0-3. Prior to kickoff, the Eagles honored the 2021 team with a ring ceremony, recognizing their run to the NAIA National Semifinals last season.
