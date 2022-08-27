ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forestport, NY

localsyr.com

Man causes car chase and goes on crime spree after being pulled over

(WSYR-TV) — A lengthy car chase and crime spree happened on Tuesday, August 30 around 11:35 p.m. Syracuse Police say 40-year-old Kahari Thomas was stopped on I-90 near I-81 where he was pulled over and refused to cooperate, which resulted in a police chase. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Air One...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Two men arrested for stabbing woman at Salina bar, deputies say

Salina, N.Y. — Two men were arrested this week after stabbing a woman several times at a bar in Salina in May, deputies said. Dashawn Davis, 29, and Donquan Jones, 28, stabbed a 35-year-old woman several times at 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Mickey’s Good Time Saloon at 103 Galster Ave on May 25, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
SALINA, NY
cnycentral.com

A failed traffic stop leads to chase, stolen cars and finally an arrest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase that included two stolen cars, injuries and finally an arrest. On Tuesday night around 11:30 pm, the New York State Police tried to pull over a driver on the Thruway by I-81. Police said the driver of the car, Kahari Thomas, 40, refused to stop and a chase began as Thomas drove erratically into the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man chases down man, shoots him twice at close range, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse was arrested Monday and charged with chasing down a man and shooting him twice earlier this month, police said. Daniel W. Vire, 41, pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of the front waistband of his pants and chased the man at 11:32 p.m. in the 200 block of North Geddes Street on Aug. 13, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Deputies find loaded gun during traffic stop

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have been charged after sheriff’s deputies found a loaded handgun in their car during a traffic stop, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports. The sheriff’s office says that deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Broadalbin man for multiple felonies following catalytic converter theft investigation

On August 24, 2022, State Police arrested Robert G. Terrell, 37, of Broadalbin, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class “B” felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a class “E” felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.
BROADALBIN, NY
informnny.com

Man shot with BB gun during fight in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the face with a BB gun during an altercation that took place in the early morning hours of August 30th. Around 12:00 am on Tuesday, officers arrived...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
ROME, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Man shot in North Country road rage incident

FORESTPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving several motorcycle riders. Troopers were called to Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport shortly after 4:30 PM Saturday. They found a man behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound was sustained from a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists.
FORESTPORT, NY
WKTV

2 fatal crashes reported in Madison County in less than 24 hours

ONEIDA, N.Y. – Two fatal crashes happened in Madison County in less than 24 hours, one in Oneida and the other in the town of Lincoln. On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., authorities were called to Fairview Avenue where a pickup truck had gone off the road and hit a tree. Police and fire crews found John Loomis was the only person in the vehicle and was not responsive. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures before Loomis was taken to Oneida Health where he later died from his injuries.
insideedition.com

New York Mother and Boyfriend Charged With 2nd Degree Manslaughter After Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose: DA

A New York mother and her boyfriend have been charged with second-degree manslaughter after an 11-month-old baby ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to local reports. On May 9, the Onondaga County 911 Center received a report of a baby in poor health in Syracuse, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle told local outlet Syracuse.com.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

UPD charge teens with burglary

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that two teenagers have been charged with burglary for an incident that took place on August, 25. Around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, officers arrived at the 1300 block of Bleeker Street to investigate a burglary in progress. On the scene, they found two individuals who would later be identified as a 15 and a 17-year-old juvenile.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Police: Rome man found with purple drug containing fentanyl during traffic stop

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Friday after police say he was found in possession of a purple fentanyl mixture. Police tried to stop 33-year-old Dale Croniser Jr. as he was driving near Bouck Street just before 10:30 a.m. Police say Croniser stopped the vehicle and ran away, but officers pursued him and took him into custody shortly after.
ROME, NY

