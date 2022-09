The Utah Valley men's soccer team has been ranked 10th in the first United Soccer Coaches Far West Region Top-10 poll. The Wolverines are 1-0-1 on the season following a 0-0 draw at No. 5 Oregon State Monday night. Utah Valley has yet to allow a goal this season, with two straight clean sheets by Jason Smith to open the campaign.

OREM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO