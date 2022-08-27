ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves’ mascot Blooper showed no mercy, stiff-armed kids during football game

By Robert Zeglinski
 4 days ago
Some sports mascots are there to pump up the home fans and have a little fun. They clock in, they clock out, and they head home with their mascot head and lunch pail.

The Atlanta Braves’ Blooper is not one of these such mascots. Just this summer, Blooper has gotten into all sorts of hijinks. For example, there was that time it tried to jump through two tables off a ladder. Or when it made a textbook tackle of another mascot peer, showing off some football talents.

On Saturday, Blooper used those talents again, this time in a game against youth football players at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. And on a run to the left side, Blooper definitely did not hold back its vicious stiff arm against the would-be young defenders:

Holy cow! Did the first few kids Blooper toss aside even have a chance? One thing’s for sure: Blooper would not be denied the end zone, regardless of the competition.

Sports fans had lots of thoughts about Blooper stiff-arming kids

