Starkville, MS

hailstate.com

Women's Tennis Releases Fall Schedule

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's tennis team is gearing up for another exciting season by unveiling their fall schedule. MSU will have up to six events to compete this fall in effort to have several players qualify for the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego, California Nov. 4-7. "We are looking forward to our fall tournament season," said head coachDaryl Greenan. "We have more new players than returners, so it will be interesting to see what type of results we produce. I look forward to getting to work with each player on their games and seeing their progress."
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Dawgs Shift Focus to Jaguars in a Battle of the Unbeatens

STARKVILLE – Undefeated after the first month of the season, the Mississippi State soccer program's unbeaten streak gets tested, yet again, on Thursday night (Sept. 1) when South Alabama (3-0-1) enters town. The 15th meeting between the programs will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on SECN+. "We're looking forward...
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

“Dawg Talk” Returns Downtown For 2022 Football Season

STARKVILLE – For the third straight football season, "Dawg Talk" will be hosted live from Downtown Starkville: Mississippi's College Town. This year's version will debut on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 7-8 p.m. CT, two days ahead of MSU's season opener against Memphis. "Dawg Talk" featuring head football coach Mike...
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Dear Ol’ State: It’s Finally Game Week For The Dawgs

At long last, it's here. Mississippi State opens up its 2022 football season on Saturday, and when they do, the Bulldogs will hit the field with a ton of experience. Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery take a look at many of the pieces MSU will have to work with and bring you a few thoughts from head coach Mike Leach. The Dear Ol' State podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Dear Ol’ State: Talking Soccer’s Strong Start With James Armstrong

Unbeaten through the first four matches this season, Mississippi State soccer is rolling. On the latest Dear Ol' State, head soccer coach James Armstrong visits with Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery and discusses what's led to his team's hot start and what's key in trying to keep it up. The Dear Ol' State podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
wcbi.com

East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville

STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Aberdeen business landmark reopens with familiar name

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Like many longtime Aberdeen residents, Ashley Provias ate many meals at the Fountain Grill. Now, she’s looking at the restaurant from behind the counter. “It’s a big part of what Aberdeen is and a big part of Aberdeen’s history, it’s an honor to be...
ABERDEEN, MS
WLBT

‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you imagine starting a new school year over 50 times? Well, that’s the case for one Nettleton High School teacher. “I’m going to keep coming back as long as they let me come back,” Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman said. “I’m not going to stop. They might kick me out of the door one day and say don’t come back.”
NETTLETON, MS
wtva.com

Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
GREENWOOD, MS
wtva.com

Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

DUIs, Reckless Driving, and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests

TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. A MOMIT ABI BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $300, $0. SAMUEL CAINE BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
Commercial Dispatch

Drunk driver kills two motorcyclists on Hwy 82

A Columbus man is behind bars after allegedly hitting and killing two people on a motorcycle in an accident early Sunday morning. Tavaris L. Mosley, 42, of Columbus has been charged with one count of driving under the influence and two counts of DUI-vehicular manslaughter after he hit the Harley Davidson about 1 a.m.
wtva.com

Amory woman arrested for auto B&E

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
AMORY, MS

