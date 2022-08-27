Read full article on original website
Related
hailstate.com
Women's Tennis Releases Fall Schedule
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's tennis team is gearing up for another exciting season by unveiling their fall schedule. MSU will have up to six events to compete this fall in effort to have several players qualify for the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego, California Nov. 4-7. "We are looking forward to our fall tournament season," said head coachDaryl Greenan. "We have more new players than returners, so it will be interesting to see what type of results we produce. I look forward to getting to work with each player on their games and seeing their progress."
hailstate.com
Dawgs Shift Focus to Jaguars in a Battle of the Unbeatens
STARKVILLE – Undefeated after the first month of the season, the Mississippi State soccer program's unbeaten streak gets tested, yet again, on Thursday night (Sept. 1) when South Alabama (3-0-1) enters town. The 15th meeting between the programs will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on SECN+. "We're looking forward...
hailstate.com
“Dawg Talk” Returns Downtown For 2022 Football Season
STARKVILLE – For the third straight football season, "Dawg Talk" will be hosted live from Downtown Starkville: Mississippi's College Town. This year's version will debut on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 7-8 p.m. CT, two days ahead of MSU's season opener against Memphis. "Dawg Talk" featuring head football coach Mike...
hailstate.com
Dear Ol’ State: It’s Finally Game Week For The Dawgs
At long last, it's here. Mississippi State opens up its 2022 football season on Saturday, and when they do, the Bulldogs will hit the field with a ton of experience. Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery take a look at many of the pieces MSU will have to work with and bring you a few thoughts from head coach Mike Leach. The Dear Ol' State podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hailstate.com
Dear Ol’ State: Talking Soccer’s Strong Start With James Armstrong
Unbeaten through the first four matches this season, Mississippi State soccer is rolling. On the latest Dear Ol' State, head soccer coach James Armstrong visits with Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery and discusses what's led to his team's hot start and what's key in trying to keep it up. The Dear Ol' State podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.
wcbi.com
Starkville residents clean up the town before first home football game
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 580 volunteers were out sprucing up Starkville. It was all part of this year’s “Get Swept Up.”. Volunteers go along in teams and work to pick up trash, and prune some of the bushes in some of the busiest areas of town.
bobgermanylaw.com
Columbus, MS - Four-Vehicle Pile-Up on US-82 Leads to Death of Porter, Dodds, Unborn Child
Columbus, MS (August 29, 2022) - A collision between two motorcycles and two passenger vehicles left two people dead on Sunday, August 28th. Reports show that, at about 1:00 a.m., an initial collision between two vehicles prompted a chain reaction crash on US-82 in Columbus. A vehicle crashed into the...
wcbi.com
East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville
STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
Aberdeen business landmark reopens with familiar name
ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Like many longtime Aberdeen residents, Ashley Provias ate many meals at the Fountain Grill. Now, she’s looking at the restaurant from behind the counter. “It’s a big part of what Aberdeen is and a big part of Aberdeen’s history, it’s an honor to be...
WLBT
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you imagine starting a new school year over 50 times? Well, that’s the case for one Nettleton High School teacher. “I’m going to keep coming back as long as they let me come back,” Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman said. “I’m not going to stop. They might kick me out of the door one day and say don’t come back.”
wtva.com
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two people killed in early morning chain reaction crash on Mississippi highway
A crash involving two cars and two motorcycles early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of two people. WTVA in Tupelo reports that a vehicle crash that started a chain reaction of crashes killed two people on U.S. 82 in Columbus at approximately 1 a.m. Reports are that a vehicle...
wcbi.com
Interim chief makes his case to be next full-time Columbus Police Chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Assistant Chief Doran Johnson took over as acting chief of the Columbus Police Department on August 15. Since then, the interim chief says there has been plenty to keep him busy since assuming the new role. But he says it’s one he was excited to take on.
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Reckless Driving, and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests
TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. A MOMIT ABI BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $300, $0. SAMUEL CAINE BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of...
Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags
A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state. Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday. “The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
Commercial Dispatch
Drunk driver kills two motorcyclists on Hwy 82
A Columbus man is behind bars after allegedly hitting and killing two people on a motorcycle in an accident early Sunday morning. Tavaris L. Mosley, 42, of Columbus has been charged with one count of driving under the influence and two counts of DUI-vehicular manslaughter after he hit the Harley Davidson about 1 a.m.
wcbi.com
West Point shooting leads to an indictment by a Clay Co. grand jury
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point shooting leads to an indictment by a Clay County grand jury. 18-year-old Mylik Simmons is charged with one count of aggravated assault. The shooting happened June 20, 2021. Simmons is now in the Clay County Jail. No trail date has been...
wtva.com
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
Comments / 0