The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Hickman softball walks it off against Monroe City
A walk-off sacrifice fly from freshman Ava Hanson gave Hickman softball a 4-3 win over Monroe City in nine innings Wednesday in Columbia. Hickman started off the game with a run in both the first and second innings to give it an early advantage.
Tolton defeats Bishop DuBourg by narrow margin after highly contested battle
On Wednesday, Tolton girls tennis took on Bishop DuBourg at Cosmo Park in Columbia. The Trailblazers had to work for it but managed to pull through with a 5-4 win.
Thursday Night Lights: The first night game in Memorial Stadium history
A.J. Ofodile, a tight end for Missouri from 1991 to 1993, was getting ready for a workout on the elliptical this summer and looking for something to watch. While scrolling through the depths of YouTube, he stumbled upon a full TV recording of Missouri’s Oct. 8, 1992, game against Colorado.
Columbia College volleyball falls in road matchup at Saint Mary
Columbia College volleyball’s early-season funk continued Tuesday as the Cougars dropped a road matchup to Saint Mary. The Cougars dropped the match in four sets. Columbia (2-7) got off to a bad start, with Saint Mary (4-1) absolutely handling the Cougars en route to a 25-16 first-set victory. Columbia rebounded with a strong second set, taking it in a comfortable 25-19 margin.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman comes back to win softball home opener
Hickman defeated Boonville 10-7 after coming back from a four-run deficit. Kewpies pitcher Anna Baker had a rough start to the game, allowing six runs in the first three innings. She recovered to finish the game, though, only allowing one more run the rest of the way.
Columbia College welcomes big freshman class as fall semester begins
The fall semester kicked off Monday at Columbia College, where enrollment is at its highest level in several years. Incoming freshmen and transfer students participated in the school’s “Storm the Gate” tradition on a pre-pandemic scale Sunday night. Participating students lined up at the parking lot outside the campus on Rogers Street and walked through the school gates.
How to watch Mizzou football season opener
The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
Missouri lands new transfer Marcus Clarke from Miami
It has been a very busy start to the week for Marcus Clarke. The cornerback spent his Monday in Columbia wandering the campus of MU and on Tuesday made his transfer to the Midwest official, trading the Miami Hurricanes’ classic green-and-orange look for Missouri’s black and gold. Matt...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri releases Week 1 injury report
Missouri released its injury report for the 2022 season opener against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon. Defensive linemen Ky Montgomery and DJ Wesolak, wide receiver Demariyon Houston and offensive tackle Hyrin White were all declared out for Thursday’s game. No one is probable, questionable or doubtful. Running back Nate...
Missouri focuses on La. Tech's Harris in Week 1
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned two Louisiana Tech players by name in his opening statement at Sunday’s press conference. One was transfer quarterback Matthew Downing, who he noted spent years in new coach Sonny Cumbie’s offensive system at TCU. The other was slot receiver Smoke Harris. He’s 5-foot-7,...
Read Across Columbia event brings 650 literacy kits to local elementary schools
About 50 hands shot up in the air when Brian Yearwood, superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, asked a group of Blue Ridge Elementary School students if they liked to read. District administration, students and others gathered Tuesday afternoon in the Blue Ridge library to celebrate the Read Across Columbia event, through which district elementary schools will receive literacy kits from Heart of Missouri United Way and MU Health Care.
Susan Elizabeth Hazelwood Sept. 8, 1948 — Aug. 28, 2022
As we Missourians drink our clean water and enjoy the sights and sounds of birds around us, we have Susan Hazelwood in part to thanks. She was a generous mentor, activist and advocate for Missourians and the world around us. For all of that, it was the heart that she brought to all her activities and the people around her for which she will be most sorely missed.
GUEST COMMENTARY: Facing the challenges that lead to teacher shortages
The beginning of the school year is usually met with feelings of excitement for students and teachers to reconnect as they reimagine their routines for the new academic year. However, as school resumes for students across Missouri, this anticipation runs parallel with some discouraging professional challenges that aren’t unique to school districts within Boone County.
Two Columbia students attacked on Lange Middle school bus Tuesday morning
Two Lange Middle School students were assaulted on a school bus Tuesday morning, according to a letter from the school’s principal, Dominique Falls, to families of students that ride the bus. The attack occurred on bus No. 228, shortly after 7 a.m. A juvenile was taken into custody, said...
Construction begins on new fire station
Crews began the groundwork for the long-awaited construction of Columbia’s newest fire station Wednesday. Fire Station 11 will be built in southwest Columbia at 6909 Scott Blvd., near the northwest corner of the intersection with Route K.
Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school
The mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The indictment accuses Shana...
What to know for Labor Day: Weather, travel, gas prices and more
Several city offices and services across Columbia will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. According to a news release from the city, public transit will not be operating and parking enforcement will be suspended. The city of Columbia offices will be closed, as will administrative offices for Columbia police and the Columbia Fire Department.
Columbia police continue search for Wednesday's shooting suspect
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police continue to search for a suspect in a shooting that left one person critically injured Wednesday. Police surrounded an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane Wednesday night after initially believing he was armed and had barricaded himself inside. After three hours, a search warrant was executed, and no one was found in the apartment, according to CPD.
Jerald William Slavens June 15, 1931 — Aug. 25, 2022
Jerald William Slavens, 91, of Columbia passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center in Marceline. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Man in critical condition after shooting in Columbia
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Columbia. Columbia Assistant Police Chief Jill Schlude said a 34-year-old male was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, Schlude said.
