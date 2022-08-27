The University of Kansas is getting more serious about upgrades to its football stadium — and this time the plans may involve far more than football. KU officials recently have begun advertising for design firms that are interested in creating “concept and schematic design” services for a new gateway project at 11th and Mississippi streets, which is at the base of Mt. Oread and is the current the location of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO