🏈🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU opens season at #2 NW Missouri State
Thursday, September 1 – 7 p.m. Fort Hays State Football will open its 2022 season on Thursday night at No. 2/4 ranked Northwest Missouri State in Maryville. The two programs have combined for nine MIAA titles since 2013 and Fort Hays State is the last opponent to win in Maryville, which occurred back in 2018. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.
⛳ HHS girls' cruise to title at own tourney
HAYS - The Hays High girls’ golf team easily won their first tournament of the season, taking their own Hays High Invitational by 67 strokes Monday afternoon at the Smoky Hill Country Club. The Indians shot a 323. Dodge City finished a distant second with a 390. Hays placed...
🎾 HHS freshman fare well in Scott City
SCOTT CITY - Hays High sent eight freshman to the Scott City Invitational Monday. Ani McClure finished second in No. 1 Singles adn Allison Goertzen second in No. 2 Singles. The No. 1 Doubles team of Delia Dixon and Emersyn Sander finished second and the No. 2 Doubles team of Savannah Clingan and Jayden Younger finished third.
🎥 TMP-M pays tribute to Ross during prayer, procession
Jeannine Marie Ross (Jean) passed away August 24, 2022, at Hays Medical Center at the age of 86. She was born November 16, 1935, in Hays, Kansas, to Walter C. and Philomene Frances (Fisher) Ross. Jean entered the convent when she was 15 years old and was with the Sisters...
Emporia gazette.com
Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum
A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
Equipment issues may keep KC youth football player from playing this season
At age 12, Brandon Jackson’s packed with potential as a lineman at 6’2” and more than 300 pounds, but without a helmet, he can’t suit up.
KU suspends 1 WR indefinitely, another for 1 game after arrest
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas suspended starting wide receiver Trevor Wilson indefinitely and backup Tanaka Scott for the Jayhawks' season-opener against Tennessee Tech on Monday after the pair were arrested last week near campus. Wilson was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon for...
Eye doctor from Colby takes over Krug's practice in Hays
An optometrist from Colby has taken over the practice of Dr. Kendall Krug of Hays. Krug spent 32 of his 37 years as an optometrist practicing in Hays. Dr. Mark Wahlmeier, 49, took over the practice as of Aug. 1. Wahlmeier received his eye training form the University of Missouri...
Kan. teen hospitalized after car strikes KDOT signs on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Jesse A. Lopez, 18, Dodge City was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Toulon Avenue. The car left the roadway, struck a KDOT...
KCTV 5
Blue Valley Northwest locked down as precautionary measure following police presence in area
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Blue Valley Northwest was locked down Tuesday as a precautionary measure after police were seen in the area looking for possible auto burglary suspects. The Overland Park Police Department told KCTV5 News that officers were looking into potential auto burglaries around 3:30 p.m. at the...
KU Sports
NCAA votes to dissolve IARP path as part of infractions overhaul; IARP still expected to handle Kansas basketball case to completion
The NCAA on Wednesday voted to discontinue the Independent Accountability Resolutions Process, a largely failed infractions experiment that led to more headaches than resolutions. The vote to eliminate the IARP path was part of a big-picture overhaul of the NCAA’s infractions process, and, by far, the most relevant to those...
🎙Post Podcast: USD 489 settling into school year
On this episode of the Post Podcast, USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson shares updates from the Hays Public School district. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
⚾ White Sox end 5-game skid with win over Royals
CHICAGO (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched four-hit ball through seven innings, Elvis Andrus hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Lynn (4-5), who was reinstated from the bereavement list...
🏈Chiefs get younger with 9 of 10 draft picks making team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wanted to get younger around quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of their veteran core. They couldn't have done it much better through the draft. The Chiefs selected 10 players in April, their most in 14 years, and all but...
Len Dawson tribute at Chiefs Hall of Honor Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs will open the Chiefs Hall of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to the public on Thursday for fans to view a tribute commemorating the life and legacy of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, broadcaster and Kansas City icon, Len Dawson.
KU Sports
KU seeking design firm to develop concept plans for football stadium, events center project near 11th and Mississippi streets
The University of Kansas is getting more serious about upgrades to its football stadium — and this time the plans may involve far more than football. KU officials recently have begun advertising for design firms that are interested in creating “concept and schematic design” services for a new gateway project at 11th and Mississippi streets, which is at the base of Mt. Oread and is the current the location of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
FHSU Foundation to award scholarships at Student Awareness Day
Student Awareness Day will be hosted by the Fort Hays State University Foundation on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in FHSU’s Robbins Center. Awareness Day is an annual event aimed at educating current Tigers about the importance of private support and fundraising. Students attending will be eligible...
rvbusiness.com
RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
Sunflower Health Plan announces member day at Hays farmers market
LENEXA — As part of its ongoing commitment to creating health equity and fighting food insecurity, Sunflower Health Plan is again sponsoring its Member Days this summer at local farmers markets to help its members across Kansas afford fresh fruits and vegetables. Sunflower Member Days will benefit people who...
