ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Greenville brewery offering something different to ask for at the bar

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville brewery is joining in on a global cause called “Ask for Angela.” “It’s an initiative to make sure our customers feel safe, and like they don’t feel trapped in an awkward or potentially dangerous situation,” said JC Gilbreath, bar manager at Uptown Brewing Company. When people walk into the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Vivian Howard teases what's next for flagship restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — When award-winning TV host and chef Vivian Howard closed her restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she wasn't sure what the future would hold. Ten weeks into the pandemic, Howard announced the permanent closure of her Kinston oyster bar, Boiler Room. At the time, Howard said she would incorporate some of the Boiler Room's menu into a new revamped menu/concept at Chef & the Farmer.
KINSTON, NC
ourstate.com

The Unshakable Sisters of New Bern

So much for Southern hospitality. In the spring of 1862, when Union soldiers descended on New Bern and commandeered Isaac Taylor’s house for the headquarters of the 45th Massachusetts Regiment, the Taylors didn’t exactly welcome them with sweet potato pies. Isaac Taylor, a successful maritime merchant and landowner...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Six-year-old 3rd grader writes children’s book

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 6-year-old third grader and North Carolina Cyber Academy student is setting standards yet again. Destined Russ, who last year started the second grade at just 5 years old, is now the author of an educational children’s book called The Adventures of Desi & Cal.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Kinston, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests

Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history. It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.
BURGAW, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth continues to show progress, wife says

ATLANTA (WNCT) — The wife of Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth shared a positive progress report on his recovery from a serious motorcycle accident earlier this summer. In a recent post by Melody Mitchell Hedgepeth to the Beaufort County Emergency Services Facebook page, she said he keeps improving with his overall strength like […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tammy Sanders, 55; no service

Tammy Sanders, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Tammy is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her life partner Mark Elliott Lewis, son, David Shane Taylor,...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Alexander
Person
Dalai Lama
WITN

Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Classical Music#Usc Aiken Pacers
piratemedia1.com

Misuse causes Pirates to lose Wheels bikes in 10 days

As quickly as the Wheels bike came, they are already unfortunately gone after students disregarded speed limits, left them inappropriately around campus and rode them in the wrong places. Over the summer, 300 bikes were added to campus through East Carolina University’s merger with “Wheels,” a micro-mobility rental program. These...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WITN

Pitt County Social Services to host job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Pigs, dog, ducks pulled from Duplin County home

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Animal rescue organizations on Wednesday are racing to save more than 100 pigs and other animals on a property in Duplin County.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

CHIEF: One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police said that one student is dead and another is injured in a stabbing Thursday morning at Northside High School. Chief Mike Yaniero said that when the attack started, a student resource officer was on scene within 20 seconds and asked for help at 7:01 a.m. for a report of a physical altercation. It was discovered that two students had been stabbed just inside a common area of the school.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 27, 28 & 29

Morris Hines, 57, of Newport passed away Sunday August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Robert Hancock, Harkers Island. Robert Hancock, 85, of...
NEWPORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy