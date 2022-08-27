Read full article on original website
Greenville brewery offering something different to ask for at the bar
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville brewery is joining in on a global cause called “Ask for Angela.” “It’s an initiative to make sure our customers feel safe, and like they don’t feel trapped in an awkward or potentially dangerous situation,” said JC Gilbreath, bar manager at Uptown Brewing Company. When people walk into the […]
Vivian Howard teases what's next for flagship restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — When award-winning TV host and chef Vivian Howard closed her restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she wasn't sure what the future would hold. Ten weeks into the pandemic, Howard announced the permanent closure of her Kinston oyster bar, Boiler Room. At the time, Howard said she would incorporate some of the Boiler Room's menu into a new revamped menu/concept at Chef & the Farmer.
The Unshakable Sisters of New Bern
So much for Southern hospitality. In the spring of 1862, when Union soldiers descended on New Bern and commandeered Isaac Taylor’s house for the headquarters of the 45th Massachusetts Regiment, the Taylors didn’t exactly welcome them with sweet potato pies. Isaac Taylor, a successful maritime merchant and landowner...
Six-year-old 3rd grader writes children’s book
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 6-year-old third grader and North Carolina Cyber Academy student is setting standards yet again. Destined Russ, who last year started the second grade at just 5 years old, is now the author of an educational children’s book called The Adventures of Desi & Cal.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests
Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history. It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.
Carnie Hedgepeth continues to show progress, wife says
ATLANTA (WNCT) — The wife of Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth shared a positive progress report on his recovery from a serious motorcycle accident earlier this summer. In a recent post by Melody Mitchell Hedgepeth to the Beaufort County Emergency Services Facebook page, she said he keeps improving with his overall strength like […]
Tammy Sanders, 55; no service
Tammy Sanders, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Tammy is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her life partner Mark Elliott Lewis, son, David Shane Taylor,...
Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
Family concerned after Rocky Mount firefighter goes missing without a trace
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a Rocky Mount man is concerned after not hearing from their relative for days. Bobby Wilson, a 61-year-old firefighter, has been missing since Saturday. He left his keys, vehicle, wallet and phone at his home, according to his son Jeremy Wilson. Jeremy...
Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced new branch directors for Greenville and New Bern. The food bank says Whykeshia White will be the new Greenville branch director and Candice Parker will be the new New Bern branch director. WITN is told...
Middle Street Antique’s Served Downtown New Bern for Over Two Decades
If you’ve strolled down Middle Street since 1999, you were bound to see Middle Street Antique Shop. A life-sized Elvis statue probably welcomed you. It’s easy to say that thousands of visitors were drawn to this unique shop, and many took photo opportunities and selfies at the entrance!
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
Misuse causes Pirates to lose Wheels bikes in 10 days
As quickly as the Wheels bike came, they are already unfortunately gone after students disregarded speed limits, left them inappropriately around campus and rode them in the wrong places. Over the summer, 300 bikes were added to campus through East Carolina University’s merger with “Wheels,” a micro-mobility rental program. These...
Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount. A Rocky Mount family says they're still recovering from their panic after their...
Former North Carolina Sunday school teacher convicted of rape, sentenced to decades in prison
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A man who taught Sunday school in North Carolina has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes, prosecutors said. The charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 to 2014., according to a report in the News & Observer in Charlotte citing information from […]
Body of missing retired firefighter found in Rocky Mount
An investigation is underway after the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found the body of a missing retired firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
Pitt County Social Services to host job fair
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
Pigs, dog, ducks pulled from Duplin County home
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Animal rescue organizations on Wednesday are racing to save more than 100 pigs and other animals on a property in Duplin County.
CHIEF: One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police said that one student is dead and another is injured in a stabbing Thursday morning at Northside High School. Chief Mike Yaniero said that when the attack started, a student resource officer was on scene within 20 seconds and asked for help at 7:01 a.m. for a report of a physical altercation. It was discovered that two students had been stabbed just inside a common area of the school.
Area Death Notices - August 27, 28 & 29
Morris Hines, 57, of Newport passed away Sunday August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Robert Hancock, Harkers Island. Robert Hancock, 85, of...
