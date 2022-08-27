Read full article on original website
Sturgeon hires new police officer
At least 20 people attended Sturgeon’s board of alderman meeting. We’ve got a good crowd and a good agenda, Steve Crosswhite, Sturgeon mayor said by way of breaking the ice. Among topics dealt with were property taxes, negotiations on a new subdivision and the city’s new police officer.
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law
A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) violated the Sunshine Law by not […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
4 injured in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people are injured following a four-vehicle crash in Marion County, Missouri. It happened at 2:30 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 6, one mile west of Taylor. Three of the vehicles were stopped in a construction zone when a fourth vehicle crashed into one...
JC School District takes disciplinary action after weapon reported on bus carrying students
Jefferson City Public School officials say disciplinary action was taken after they received a report that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. According to the district, a report came in yesterday that a student on a bus carrying Jefferson City High School and Lewis and Clark Middle Schoolers may have had a weapon. In a letter sent to parents, school officials said a weapon was not found, but other prohibited items were found, and appropriate disciplinary actions were taken.
List of Fulton properties set to be demolished
Fulton set to demolish 43 vacant properties in early 2023. The City of Fulton received $200,000 from the Community Development Block Grant. The funds will help to pay for the demolition of 43 properties.
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County
Highway patrol troopers were investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon that blocked eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The post Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Do Things Differently: Fulton & Callaway County
Greetings from the rolling green hills of central Missouri, where things are done a bit differently. Fulton and Callaway County are packed full of exciting things to do and see. History buffs will enjoy the Auto World Museum in Fulton, with nearly 80 vehicles on display from the private collection...
Most power restored after large Columbia Water and Light outage
Most of the more than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers who lost power Monday afternoon had service restored by about 4 p.m., the utility said in social media posts Monday. The post Most power restored after large Columbia Water and Light outage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police close off street for investigation
Police closed off part of an east-central Columbia street Tuesday. The post Columbia police close off street for investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street
Police closed off part of an east-central Columbia street Tuesday. The post Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Schnucks Express opens near Broadway and Providence in Columbia
Schnucks executives say the new Schnucks Express that’s connected to the popular EatWell on Columbia’s South Providence offers traditional grocery items. The express, which opened last week, occupies 11,000 of the 42,000 square feet building. St. Louis-based Schnucks says feedback from Columbia shoppers shows while they want natural...
Holts Summit man, released on parole, arrested for tampering, pursuit in Callaway County
A Holts Summit man, released on parole earlier this year, is back behind bars after a pursuit in Callaway County. Joshua Temmen, 30, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and driving with a revoked or suspended license. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried...
One man injured in Columbia shooting on Old Highway 63 North
Columbia Police investigate a shots-fired with injury incident in a neighborhood just west of the Walmart Supercenter. Officers were called to the 900 block of Old 63 North on Wednesday. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital. There’s no word on his condition.
2,500 Below: Inside Dalton, Mo.
The village of Dalton is built on the fertile floodplains of Chariton County. Its staples are now mostly agricultural, but at one time had its own post office and a two-story hotel. Over the years its population has declined by 100s to now just 7 residents. Lizzy Kalinka is the amateur historian keeping the town on the map.
Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman stole tens of thousands of dollars from the bank accounts of an elderly couple and their disabled daughter, a Boone County Sheriff's Office detective wrote in a statement used to justify a felony charge against her. Ana Cristina Lopez-Clark, 54, was arrested and booked into the Boone County Jail The post Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus
Two Columbia Public Schools middle school students were assaulted Tuesday morning on their bus, a district spokeswoman said. The post Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Eastern Missouri man accused of assaulting Montgomery County deputy
An eastern Missouri man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy approached a vehicle parked on I-70 after a crash near Montgomery City on August 21. The deputy smelled marijuana in the vehicle and observed the driver, Douglas Beeson, 31, of Wright City, swaying in his seat with his eyes closed.
Columbia man sentenced to probation for Cole County armed robbery
One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year is sentenced. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down earlier this month to accessory to stealing. He was sentenced Friday to five years supervised probation. Spain and his alleged accomplice, Jerome Jones, of Jefferson City, were arrested...
