Jefferson City Public School officials say disciplinary action was taken after they received a report that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. According to the district, a report came in yesterday that a student on a bus carrying Jefferson City High School and Lewis and Clark Middle Schoolers may have had a weapon. In a letter sent to parents, school officials said a weapon was not found, but other prohibited items were found, and appropriate disciplinary actions were taken.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO