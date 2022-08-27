Read full article on original website
It was pathetic. They could have shown almost the entire third quarter instead of that stupid “Dirty Bird Special.” Saturdays are for CFB.
Charles Moore
Saturday's are for college football, not NFL pre-season games. Especially at the start of college football season.
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today
The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade
On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
Jimmy Garoppolo’s new 49ers contract contains 2 interesting clauses
The San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy “Ghost” Garoppolo have resolved the quarterback’s contract situation. Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured deal that will keep the quarterback in SF for the season. But his deal contains a few interesting clauses. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo’s...
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Jon Gruden says he would want 1 SEC job
Jon Gruden’s name always seemed to pop up in college football rumors during the former Super Bowl coach’s time as an ESPN announcer. Gruden never left for the college ranks, but there is one job he jokes he would want to have now. Gruden was a featured guest...
Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
Panthers acquire new weapon for Baker Mayfield via trade
Baker Mayfield is getting some help as he officially takes on the starting quarterback job for the Carolina Panthers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading receiver Laviska Shenault to the Panthers. Rapoport notes Carolina had been in the market for additional offensive weapons.
Paul Finebaum Already Eliminated 1 Team From Playoff Contention
Notre Dame enters the season ranked fifth in the national polls, but faces a tall task opening up at Ohio State. The Fighting Irish could lose Saturday night's opener and still make the College Football Playoff, if they can run the table and finish 11-1. Paul Finebaum isn't giving them any chance of doing that though.
5 College Football Teams Put On 'Upset Watch' Week 1
The first weekend of 2022 college football season is packed with exciting Week 1 matchups. With many programs kicking off their first in-game action of the year, there's bound to be some upsets as teams knock off the early-season rust. On Wednesday, Athlon Sports named five college football teams that...
Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend
Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp. The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.
College Football Reacts To Bryan Harsin’s Decision
One of the most extended off season in Bryan Harsin's professional career is finally over as his Auburn Tigers prepare to play their first game of the season. Coach Harsin, his staff, and his family have been through a brutal off season where total strangers have questioned his personal and professional ethics. He's like that Elton John song, 'still standing.'
Eagles make huge addition in surprise trade with Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a huge move to bolster their defense with less than two weeks to go until the start of the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles acquired starting defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Gardner-Johnson is in the final year of his contract and had been seeking a new deal.
Jets rookie may have best endorsement deal in NFL
Not even Aaron Rodgers and State Farm may be able to compete with the new endorsement deal that was just secured by a New York Jets rookie. Cornerback Ahmad Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick by the Jets in the first round of this year’s draft, will be partnering this season with Buffalo Wild Wings. Gardner, whose nickname is “Sauce,” is getting his own signature sauce, appropriately dubbed the “Sauce Sauce.”
Vikings make big changes to their QB room
The Minnesota Vikings have made some big changes to their quarterback room. The Vikings on Tuesday made some roster cuts that will reshape the quarterback depth chart. The team waived Kellen Mond, who was a third-round pick last year. Minnesota also cut Sean Mannion, who could end up on the...
Ravens adding notable running back
The Baltimore Ravens were The Ghosts of Running Backs Past last season, littered with the shells of former stars like Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, and Latavius Murray. But fortunately, it is looking a bit more promising in their backfield this time around. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on...
Who will land commitment from 5-star EDGE Keon Keeley?
One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 class is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley. The 6-foot-6, 245 pound prospect was committed to Notre Dame for more than a year, but backed off his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Aug. 17. Today, Alabama is believed...
