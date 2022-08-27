North Cobb comes into this matchup 1-0 after its 21-17 victory against Westlake and eyes to make another run at the state crown after seeing its championship hopes end in the second round last season with Roswell’s thrilling 46-43 victory. North Cobb is returning three guys who have been three-year starters on the offensive line. Making its Class 7A debut this season, Buford is also gearing up for a championship run and comes in at 2-0 after a 56-7 victory against Mallard Creek. Buford is a three-time defending state champion and is looking to take home the programs’ 15th all-time state crown. North Cobb is 3-1 all-time against Buford. Buford won this matchup last year 35-27 in the Corky Kell Classic. North Cobb jumped out to a 14-point lead early in the 1st half, but had three turnovers in the 3rd quarter that breathed life into Buford and led to their victory.

BUFORD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO