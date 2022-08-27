ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today

The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant unloads on ex-NBA player who fell for fake report about Nets

Kevin Durant is breaking the ankles this week of a 57-year-old retiree. Ex-NBA center Olden Polynice, who played in the league for 15 total seasons from 1987 to 2003, got duped by a fake report that was recently put out by notorious Twitter parody account Ballsack Sports. A joke tweet from the account claimed that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had an incident with head coach Steve Nash. The tweet said that Irving referred to Nash’s MVPs as “Kobe [Bryant]’s MVP trophies” during a team dinner at Nash’s house (Nash won NBA MVP in 2004-05 and 2005-06 over Bryant, among others).
Popculture

NBA Legend Reggie Miller Mourns Death of His Father

Reggie Miller just lost a close family member. On Monday the NBA legend announced on Instagram that his father, Saul, has died. Miller posted a photo of him holding hands with his father while at the hospital. The former Indiana Pacers star also sent an emotional message to Saul. "This...
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony made some interesting comments during appearance at VMAs

Carmelo Anthony delivered a message this week that might as well have translated as “Return Me7o.”. The ten-time All-Star forward appeared Sunday at the annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which were held at Yankee Stadium. Anthony came out to present Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny with the Artist of the Year Award and made a point of referring to New York as “my city.” He was also wearing a Yankees cap and said that there was “no place better” to be.
Larry Brown Sports

Jae Crowder hinting at interest in 1 opposing team?

Jae Crowder is entering the final season of his contract with the Phoenix Suns, but he may not exactly want to play it out with them. The veteran forward Crowder did something interesting on his Instagram page this week. He had posted a series of pictures of himself working out and received a comment from a fan that tagged the Miami Heat.
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Bids Farewell As Bryce & Bronny Go Back To School

LeBron James has been spending a ton of time with his two sons Bryce and Bronny this offseason. Much of that has to do with the fact that LeBron's offseason started a lot earlier than anticipated as the Lakers were not able to make it to the NBA playoffs. During his free time. LeBron helped train his two sons, who are both embarking on important seasons with their high school basketball team, Sierra Canyon.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors taking shot on 2018 NBA draft bust

The Golden State Warriors will be trying to wave their magic wand with a former draft bust. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Wednesday that the Warriors have signed swingman Jerome Robinson to a one-year training camp deal. The 25-year-old will compete for one of Golden State’s final remaining open roster spots.
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

