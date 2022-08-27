Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Steve Kerr reveals the 1 NBA player he most wants to coach
Steve Kerr has played with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, played for Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, and had Steph Curry and Kevin Durant play for him. But there is one specific person Kerr still wants to add to his list. The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this...
Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant
AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today
The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Waive Veteran Player
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Toronto Raptors are waiving veteran guard Svi Mykhailiuk. He has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Kevin Durant unloads on ex-NBA player who fell for fake report about Nets
Kevin Durant is breaking the ankles this week of a 57-year-old retiree. Ex-NBA center Olden Polynice, who played in the league for 15 total seasons from 1987 to 2003, got duped by a fake report that was recently put out by notorious Twitter parody account Ballsack Sports. A joke tweet from the account claimed that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had an incident with head coach Steve Nash. The tweet said that Irving referred to Nash’s MVPs as “Kobe [Bryant]’s MVP trophies” during a team dinner at Nash’s house (Nash won NBA MVP in 2004-05 and 2005-06 over Bryant, among others).
Popculture
NBA Legend Reggie Miller Mourns Death of His Father
Reggie Miller just lost a close family member. On Monday the NBA legend announced on Instagram that his father, Saul, has died. Miller posted a photo of him holding hands with his father while at the hospital. The former Indiana Pacers star also sent an emotional message to Saul. "This...
Carmelo Anthony made some interesting comments during appearance at VMAs
Carmelo Anthony delivered a message this week that might as well have translated as “Return Me7o.”. The ten-time All-Star forward appeared Sunday at the annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which were held at Yankee Stadium. Anthony came out to present Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny with the Artist of the Year Award and made a point of referring to New York as “my city.” He was also wearing a Yankees cap and said that there was “no place better” to be.
Garrett Responds to Mayfield’s Reported Comment on Browns
Mayfield apparently has the Week 1 reunion with the Browns circled on his calendar.
Jae Crowder hinting at interest in 1 opposing team?
Jae Crowder is entering the final season of his contract with the Phoenix Suns, but he may not exactly want to play it out with them. The veteran forward Crowder did something interesting on his Instagram page this week. He had posted a series of pictures of himself working out and received a comment from a fan that tagged the Miami Heat.
Patrick Beverley making notable move after trade to Lakers
Patrick Beverley is wasting no time after arriving for his second career stint in Los Angeles. The newly-acquired Lakers guard Beverley will be launching a podcast with Barstool Sports, founder Dave Portnoy announced on Twitter. Beverley is set to team up with Barstool personality Adam Ferrone for the podcast, which will debut this fall.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Bids Farewell As Bryce & Bronny Go Back To School
LeBron James has been spending a ton of time with his two sons Bryce and Bronny this offseason. Much of that has to do with the fact that LeBron's offseason started a lot earlier than anticipated as the Lakers were not able to make it to the NBA playoffs. During his free time. LeBron helped train his two sons, who are both embarking on important seasons with their high school basketball team, Sierra Canyon.
Report: 2 teams viewed as most likely suitors for Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers have been operating as if Russell Westbrook will remain with the team next season, but that does not mean they have closed the door on trading the star point guard. If they do go that route, there are reportedly two teams to keep an eye on.
Video Of Hornets' All-Star LaMelo Ball Is Going Viral
On Monday, a video of Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is going viral.
Report reveals Lakers’ plan for Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers ran the risk of creating an awkward locker room dynamic when they acquired Patrick Beverley in a trade with the Utah Jazz last week, but it does not sound like they expect any issues between the veteran guard and his former rivals. Beverley often clashed with...
Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This 2009 NBA Champion
Trevor Ariza remains a free agent on August 29, and I believe that the Golden State Warriors should consider signing him.
Warriors taking shot on 2018 NBA draft bust
The Golden State Warriors will be trying to wave their magic wand with a former draft bust. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Wednesday that the Warriors have signed swingman Jerome Robinson to a one-year training camp deal. The 25-year-old will compete for one of Golden State’s final remaining open roster spots.
Should The Guardians Listen To Jose Ramirez And His Request?
Jose Ramirez thinks the Guardians front office should keep Amed Rosario around long-term and sign him to a contract extension.
