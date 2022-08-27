Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Couple Removed for Having Sex During Blue Jays GameAnthony DiMoroChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Golf Digest
This 23-year-old bought a golf course and is living all of our dreams
It’s not abnormal to treat yourself to an expensive item after catching the golf bug. Some might opt for new equipment or some lessons, but Tyler Luedtke from Plymouth, Wis., went bigger. He bought a golf course. And he’s only 23 years old. What started as a half-joking...
goforesters.com
Lake Forest Listed Fourth in SLIAC Preseason Coaches Poll
The 2022 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women's Golf Preseason Coaches Poll was recently released and the Foresters were fourth in the rankings. Voting is done by the SLIAC head women's golf coaches. Each coach votes for the other nine schools in the league in order of predicted finish. Points are assigned in reverse order of voting (nine points for first, eight for second, etc.). Coaches may not vote for their own teams.
goforesters.com
Sydney Foulon Named Forester Athlete of the Week
Sydney Foulon of Forester women's golf was named Forester Athlete of the Week on Tuesday for her performance in the team's match Elmhurst College at Lake Bluff Golf Club on Saturday. The freshman posted the lowest score in the field, carding an 82 on the 5,795-yard par-72 course. She needed...
Pickleball star to compete at APP Chicago Open in Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and some of the best players in the country will descend on Highland Park this weekend for the Association of Pickleball Professional Tour's Chicago Open.CBS 2's Matt Zahn caught up with Zane Navratil, the top-ranked singles player, who's enjoying his newfound celebrity status.ZAHN: How much are you looking forward to the big event here in Chicago?NAVRATIL: Yeah, certainly can't wait. It's nice to have an event that's close to home for me, the Chicago Open. I'm from Milwaukee, so don't hold it against me.ZAHN: How did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Cheney powers LTHS attack in win over Buffalo Grove
After a season-ending injury following the 2021 Lyons Township High School football opener, junior running back Jack Cheney returned with a flurry during the 2022 season opener on Aug. 26 at Buffalo Grove. The Lions also enjoyed quite a comeback collectively. Cheney’s four touchdowns and 228 rushing yards on 35...
Milwaukee Christkindlmarket will not return to Deer District this winter
German American Events announced it will not host a Milwaukee Christkindlmarket this winter in Deer District for the second consecutive year.
goforesters.com
Lake Forest Picked to Finish Third in the MWC in Preseason Coaches Poll
The Midwest Conference released its 2022 Men's Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll on Tuesday and Lake Forest College was third in the rankings. Voting is done by the MWC head men's soccer coaches. Each coach votes for the other eight schools in the league in order of predicted finish. Points are assigned in reverse order of voting (eight points for first, seven for second, etc.). Coaches may not vote for their own teams.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Illinois
All avid golfers know St. Andrews, along Scotland’s east coast, is The Home of Golf, where the game was first played centuries ago. How about the first 18-hole course in the United States? That distinction goes to Chicago Golf Club, which opened in the early 1890s at an earlier location than its current-day Wheaton, Ill., location—over in Downers Grove. Further cementing Illinois in our country’s golfing history is the fact the club was one of the five founding members of the USGA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News
Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
WISN
Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight
MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
goforesters.com
MWC Coaches Favor Foresters for First Place
The Midwest Conference released its 2022 Women's Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll on Tuesday and Lake Forest College was listed first in the rankings. Voting is done by the MWC head women's soccer coaches. Each coach votes for the other eight schools in the league in order of predicted finish. Points are assigned in reverse order of voting (eight points for first, seven for second, etc.). Coaches may not vote for their own teams.
947wls.com
Three of the Best Colleges in the Nation of 2023 are here in Illinois
Maybe your high school grad doesn’t have to go out of state for college this fall…. It turns out, that Illinois is home to three of the top colleges in the nation. And those colleges aren’t difficult to guess…. Northwestern University in Evanston took the Number 14 spot,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGNtv.com
New severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Lake (IL), DuPage, and Cook counties; valid until 1:00 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1214 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 100 PM CDT. * AT 1214 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM INVERNESS TO ADDISON TO NEAR LISLE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, CICERO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, OAK PARK, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, BUFFALO GROVE, OHARE AIRPORT, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK AND ELK GROVE VILLAGE. THIS INCLUDES... LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, HAWTHORNE PARK, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, RAVINIA MUSIC FESTIVAL, SOLDIER FIELD, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS CHICAGO, WRIGLEY FIELD, THE LOOP, MUSEUM CAMPUS, AND NORTHERLY ISLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Strong thunderstorms moving into the immediate Chicago area in portions of Lake IL, McHenry, Cook, and DuPage counties will bring gusty winds as high as 55 mph and heavy rainfall through 6:00 pm CDT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 509 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 LAKE IL-MCHENRY IL-DUPAGE IL-NORTHERN COOK IL-CENTRAL COOK IL- 509 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF LAKE, EASTERN MCHENRY, DUPAGE AND NORTHERN COOK COUNTIES THROUGH 600 PM CDT... AT 507 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM CHANNEL LAKE TO BARRINGTON TO BATAVIA. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR STORMS TO INTENSIFY. IF STORMS INTENSIFY, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING MAY BE ISSUED FOR THIS AREA. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR... ROUND LAKE BEACH, GRAYSLAKE, LAKE ZURICH, ANTIOCH, WAUCONDA, LAKE VILLA, ROLLING MEADOWS, LINDENHURST, LONG LAKE AND VENETIAN VILLAGE AROUND 515 PM CDT. ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, PALATINE, HAWTHORN WOODS, GRANDWOOD PARK, KILDEER AND FOREST LAKE AROUND 520 PM CDT. BUFFALO GROVE, WHEELING, MUNDELEIN, PROSPECT HEIGHTS, LONG GROVE AND WADSWORTH AROUND 525 PM CDT. DOWNERS GROVE, HANOVER PARK, NORTHBROOK, VERNON HILLS AND LIBERTYVILLE AROUND 530 PM CDT. LOMBARD, ADDISON, ROSELLE, DEERFIELD, LINCOLNSHIRE, GREEN OAKS, RIVERWOODS AND BANNOCKBURN AROUND 535 PM CDT. ELK GROVE VILLAGE, HIGHLAND PARK, ZION, LAKE FOREST, OAK BROOK, VILLA PARK, WOOD DALE, GLENCOE, ITASCA AND WINTHROP HARBOR AROUND 540 PM CDT. ELMHURST, NORTH CHICAGO, BENSENVILLE, NORTHLAKE, HILLSIDE AND LAKE BLUFF AROUND 545 PM CDT. OHARE AIRPORT, MELROSE PARK, MAYWOOD, FRANKLIN PARK, BELLWOOD, SCHILLER PARK AND ROSEMONT AROUND 550 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH.
WGNtv.com
A behind-the-scenes look at a Chicago pinball factory
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Chicago has had a long history of pinball making. Despite its name, Jersey Jack Pinball calls Chicago home after moving its headquarters here a few years ago. From its founding in 2011, Jersey Jack Pinball has earned its reputation as the industry leader in...
WIFR
Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America
(WIFR) - Three Illinois colleges have been ranked the best colleges in America according to Niche. Niche released its list for best colleges for 2023. Two Illinois colleges have been ranked in the top 25, those schools are:. #14- Northwestern University in Evanston. #16- University of Chicago. One college is...
Construction to begin on Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee
The first heavy construction work for the Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee will begin in a few weeks, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Items up for bid in fourth auction from Arlington International Racecourse
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- More items from the now-closed Arlington International Racecourse will be up for auction Wednesday. This will be the fourth auction and will include some unique items including a nearly 6-foot-tall horse statue -- the high bid is $160.Other items include a large popcorn machine starting at $240 and even a food court map at $15. Those interested in these, and other items must have their bids placed online.The next auction for Arlington Park items is Sept. 13.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
advantagenews.com
Study ranks several Illinois cities among worst real estate markets in the U.S.
A new study which ranks the best and worst real estate markets in the country places several Illinois cities near the bottom. The personal finance website WalletHub compared 300 cities using 17 real estate metrics to determine the ranking, including home price appreciation and job growth. At the bottom of...
Comments / 0