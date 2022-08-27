SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 509 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 LAKE IL-MCHENRY IL-DUPAGE IL-NORTHERN COOK IL-CENTRAL COOK IL- 509 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF LAKE, EASTERN MCHENRY, DUPAGE AND NORTHERN COOK COUNTIES THROUGH 600 PM CDT... AT 507 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM CHANNEL LAKE TO BARRINGTON TO BATAVIA. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR STORMS TO INTENSIFY. IF STORMS INTENSIFY, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING MAY BE ISSUED FOR THIS AREA. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR... ROUND LAKE BEACH, GRAYSLAKE, LAKE ZURICH, ANTIOCH, WAUCONDA, LAKE VILLA, ROLLING MEADOWS, LINDENHURST, LONG LAKE AND VENETIAN VILLAGE AROUND 515 PM CDT. ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, PALATINE, HAWTHORN WOODS, GRANDWOOD PARK, KILDEER AND FOREST LAKE AROUND 520 PM CDT. BUFFALO GROVE, WHEELING, MUNDELEIN, PROSPECT HEIGHTS, LONG GROVE AND WADSWORTH AROUND 525 PM CDT. DOWNERS GROVE, HANOVER PARK, NORTHBROOK, VERNON HILLS AND LIBERTYVILLE AROUND 530 PM CDT. LOMBARD, ADDISON, ROSELLE, DEERFIELD, LINCOLNSHIRE, GREEN OAKS, RIVERWOODS AND BANNOCKBURN AROUND 535 PM CDT. ELK GROVE VILLAGE, HIGHLAND PARK, ZION, LAKE FOREST, OAK BROOK, VILLA PARK, WOOD DALE, GLENCOE, ITASCA AND WINTHROP HARBOR AROUND 540 PM CDT. ELMHURST, NORTH CHICAGO, BENSENVILLE, NORTHLAKE, HILLSIDE AND LAKE BLUFF AROUND 545 PM CDT. OHARE AIRPORT, MELROSE PARK, MAYWOOD, FRANKLIN PARK, BELLWOOD, SCHILLER PARK AND ROSEMONT AROUND 550 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO