Ashland, OR

FOX Reno

Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
OREGON STATE
krcrtv.com

60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kptv.com

Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Ask10: Is Black Bear Diner in Grants Pass closed permanently?

Grants Pass, Ore — News 10 viewer Rosanna S. wrote in asking, “Is the Black Bear Diner in Grants Pass closed permanently?”. News 10 reached out to Black Bear Diner and the employee stated that the restaurant was closed for a short time due to staffing issues, but is open now.
GRANTS PASS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/31 — Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED: – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations

The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
GRANTS PASS, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Oregon State Fire Marshal Mobilizes Additional Structural Resources to the Rum Creek Fire

The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County is currently threatening lives, structures, and property as fire behavior continued to increase over the last few days. Saturday, the Oregon Office of State Marshal (OSFM) mobilized five (5) task forces and Crew 30, all of whom have arrived safely on scene to engage in firefighting operations on Rum Creek. These resources were mobilized from within Oregon through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS).
knkx.org

Rum Creek Fire threatens more than 7,000 structures in Oregon

The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 1% contained. Officials say the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. As of Tuesday morning, it was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment

MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
MERLIN, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in I-5 solo vehicle crash in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A 60-year-old man from Klamath Falls, Oregon, died in a crash on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Lake Street in southern Siskiyou County at about 3:05 p.m. The man was...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Firewatch: Level 3 Evacuations in place for Rum Creek Fire

MERLIN, Ore. -- Northwest Incident Management Team 13 has recommended that Josephine County Sheriff's Office issue a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation from South and West of the Rogue River and North of Bear Camp Road, including the communities of Rand, Galice, and along Galice Creek Road. Another Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation has been issued from North of Belknap Gulch, Little Stratton Creek. South of Angora Road and Lower Grave Creek Road. East of the Rogue River. West of Tom East Creek, Hog Creek Road and Hog Creek. Josephine County Emergency Management says that if you're under a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation you need to leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 140W Fatal, Klamath Co., Aug. 29

On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged. Vanscoyk sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District 4 and ODOT.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 140W IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 140W near milepost 58. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kpic

Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 140W; car found in Klamath Lake

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Highway 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour this morning while Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash, Friday morning. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that Justin Vanscoyk, of Klamath Falls, was driving eastbound when the vehicle crossed...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls man killed in Mva, car submerged into Klamath Lake

On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team arrests Eagle Point man

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County police have charged an Eagle Point man for domestic violence and having multiple illegal firearms. Yesterday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT Team served a search warrant at a home on the 2000 block of Crowfoot Road outside of Eagle Point.
EAGLE POINT, OR

