FOX Reno
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
krcrtv.com
60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
kptv.com
Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
ijpr.org
Continued drought challenges even normally robust water supplies, like Medford's
Irrigation season ended early again this year, because there's just not enough water to go around. And even water sources that have been reliable and plentiful through years of drought are starting to show signs of reduced flow. The Medford Water Commission serves Medford and several surrounding towns from a...
KTVL
Ask10: Is Black Bear Diner in Grants Pass closed permanently?
Grants Pass, Ore — News 10 viewer Rosanna S. wrote in asking, “Is the Black Bear Diner in Grants Pass closed permanently?”. News 10 reached out to Black Bear Diner and the employee stated that the restaurant was closed for a short time due to staffing issues, but is open now.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/31 — Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED: – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire "highest priority in the area" for fire response
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An appreciative crowd heard firefighters and law enforcement tonight explain their efforts to handle the demands of the Rum Creek Fire. They were part of a community meeting regarding the Rum Creek Fire. The chiefs in charge of firefighting assigned sections of the fire explained their...
klcc.org
Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations
The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon State Fire Marshal Mobilizes Additional Structural Resources to the Rum Creek Fire
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County is currently threatening lives, structures, and property as fire behavior continued to increase over the last few days. Saturday, the Oregon Office of State Marshal (OSFM) mobilized five (5) task forces and Crew 30, all of whom have arrived safely on scene to engage in firefighting operations on Rum Creek. These resources were mobilized from within Oregon through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS).
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire at 8,404 burned acres, nearly doubling in one day
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today's update about the Rum Creek Fire shows its size at 8,404 acres. It was reported at 4,319 burned acres yesterday. Its Unified Command plans a community meeting Tuesday. The lightning-caused wildfire has claimed one firefighter's life and is causing evacuations in northern Josephine County (below). The...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Dean Creek Fire in Central Point now fully lined
Jackson County, Ore. — Updated August 28 at 9:07 pm:. The Central Point police have cancelled the Level 1 evacuation notice for the area of: Old Upton Subdivision: North and West of Upton Road. East of Bear Creek. Updated August 28 at 8:34 pm:. The Dean Creek Fire is...
knkx.org
Rum Creek Fire threatens more than 7,000 structures in Oregon
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 1% contained. Officials say the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. As of Tuesday morning, it was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment
MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in I-5 solo vehicle crash in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A 60-year-old man from Klamath Falls, Oregon, died in a crash on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Lake Street in southern Siskiyou County at about 3:05 p.m. The man was...
KDRV
Firewatch: Level 3 Evacuations in place for Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- Northwest Incident Management Team 13 has recommended that Josephine County Sheriff's Office issue a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation from South and West of the Rogue River and North of Bear Camp Road, including the communities of Rand, Galice, and along Galice Creek Road. Another Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation has been issued from North of Belknap Gulch, Little Stratton Creek. South of Angora Road and Lower Grave Creek Road. East of the Rogue River. West of Tom East Creek, Hog Creek Road and Hog Creek. Josephine County Emergency Management says that if you're under a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation you need to leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140W Fatal, Klamath Co., Aug. 29
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged. Vanscoyk sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District 4 and ODOT.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 140W IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 140W near milepost 58. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac...
kpic
Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 140W; car found in Klamath Lake
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Highway 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour this morning while Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash, Friday morning. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that Justin Vanscoyk, of Klamath Falls, was driving eastbound when the vehicle crossed...
Klamath Falls man killed in Mva, car submerged into Klamath Lake
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team arrests Eagle Point man
EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County police have charged an Eagle Point man for domestic violence and having multiple illegal firearms. Yesterday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT Team served a search warrant at a home on the 2000 block of Crowfoot Road outside of Eagle Point.
