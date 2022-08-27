ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Southern Utah rain flushes out hordes of scorpions

SALT LAKE CITY — Southern Utah residents have not only been awash in torrential rains and flash flooding, the storms are exposing a plethora of scorpions. Researchers say they become more active in the cooler, more humid weather and come out at night to hunt their prey. What the...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs

LA PORTE, Texas — It's the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
LA PORTE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy