SAN ANGELO – RJ's BBQ is one of San Angelo's favorite bbq joints. For years they have served food that has brought not only smiles but full bellies to the people of the Concho Valley. Now RJ's is expanding into the Sunset Mall. The original location, located at 14th and Bryant, has been open for years but recently has been expanding thanks to the family's son Roman. Most recently Roman has opened up a spot in East San Angelo called Rj's Chicken Shack. This successful business however did not fill Roman's need to continue growing. Now Roman and the Rj's family has decided to open up a new…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO