San Angelo announces ‘normal’ animal shelter capacity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Animal Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the shelter has been downgraded to a ‘normal’ capacity and is no longer experiencing a space crisis. According to the Facebook post, there are currently 177 dogs in the shelter. Concho Valley PAWS deployed resources to foster/rescue transfer dogs so the shelter can […]
San Angelo’s Railway Museum Celebrates Their 25th Anniversary
The San Angelo Railway Museum is Celebrating their 25th Anniversary with an original play “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” Sept. 8th – 11th. Raise a Toast to our Railway Museum’s 25th Anniversary with the true tale of how San Angelo got its depot. Step back into history and see “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” come to life with live performances at the Railway Museum.
Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers. The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area. Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and…
What to do in San Angelo: A look into September
Take a look at what events are happening from September 1st through 4th:
San Angelo faces AT&T outage Wednesday morning
No cell phone service? Here is what we know:
Local hairstylist brings textured hair care to the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Having curly or textured hair is a challenge especially if you don’t know how to take care of it, and finding someone who’s an expert to show you how to take care of it is hard to come by especially in rural areas. A hairstylist in San Angelo has made it her […]
Officials: Sterling County Man the Latest Covid-19 Fatality in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health Officials are reporting a Sterling County man is the latest to succumb to the Covid-19 virus in San Angelo. According to the City, there is a new COVID-19-related fatality to report today. New deaths: 1 - Male, 80s, Sterling County: unvaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 560 (361 from Tom Green County and 199 from other counties) See the chart below for more detailed information.
Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
SAPD searching for possibly endangered minor
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department is searching for a minor who may be in danger. Norberto Gonzales is a 15-year-old who stands 5’6″, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen midday Sunday between 12 and 1 p.m. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please […]
Popular Rj's BBQ to Open Third Location in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – RJ's BBQ is one of San Angelo's favorite bbq joints. For years they have served food that has brought not only smiles but full bellies to the people of the Concho Valley. Now RJ's is expanding into the Sunset Mall. The original location, located at 14th and Bryant, has been open for years but recently has been expanding thanks to the family's son Roman. Most recently Roman has opened up a spot in East San Angelo called Rj's Chicken Shack. This successful business however did not fill Roman's need to continue growing. Now Roman and the Rj's family has decided to open up a new…
Traffic slowed on Chadbourne during noon wreck
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) and San Angelo Fire Department (SAFD) responded to multiple vehicles that took place in the drizzly weather in San Angelo on August 30th. Police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Chadbourne Street and East 10th Street that stopped traffic on […]
Right on Time: Start of Dove Season Heavy Rain Headed to West Texas
SAN ANGELO – Heavy rain is in the forecast this week for most of West Texas just in time for the beginning of dove season and the unofficial end-of-summer Labor Day Weekend. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say heavy rain and flooding will be the major concern with rounds of thunderstorms which will develop each day mostly during the afternoon hours beginning Tuesday.
A red light runner causes rollover crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on North Bryant and West 19th Street Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, a white Ram truck with a green light was trying to turn right onto West 19th St when a beige Chevy truck, which was traveling northbound, ran a red […]
San Angelo restaurants that opened their doors in August
Several new places to eat at in San Angelo opened in August! Have you been to any of them yet?
SAPD: avoid Knickerbocker and South Bryant due to police activity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has put out an alert to avoid the area of Knickerbockers and South Bryant due to police activity. At this time, the reason or what is taking place is currently unknown. Concho Valley Homepage will update as information becomes available. You can be the first to know […]
NWS: Heavy Rain & Flooding Possible in the Southern Counties of the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – Most of the thunderstorm activity that dumped almost two inches of rain in San Angelo Monday has moved south to the I-10 corridor from Ozona to Kerrville for Wednesday but there's still a good chance of afternoon Thunderstorms and flooding in the San Angelo area. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, there is a 70% chance of rain across all of West Central Texas Wednesday. Meteorologists say thunderstorm activity is occurring in Crockett County were a Flash Flood Watch is in effect all day. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to redevelop…
Here's Why AT&T in San Angelo Went Down and When It'll Be Back
SAN ANGELO, TX – Did your cell phone stop working this morning? If so then you likely have AT&T. According to the AT&T outage map, on Aug. 31, the San Angelo area is experiencing an outage in service. The problem is expected to be fixed by Sep. 1. The service went down after a major underground cable was cut. Another service that is down is Cricket Wireless. They have confirmed that they are also aware of the problem. Crews are currently working on fixing the problem.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: August 31, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
8.25.2022 Will The Real Burger Day Please Stand Up.
Burgers are so popular that they don't just have one "burger day" a year. There are basically three burger days observed every year. There's International Burger Day in May, and another random Burger Day in December. Burger Day is coming up Thursday, August 25th. That is the main burger day in the UK and is widely celebrated here in the U.S. as well.
Two minors arrested after possible drive-by shooting & vehicle pursuit
Officer found the suspected vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The 16-year-old driver then began to evade the officers.
ESPN 960 San Angelo
