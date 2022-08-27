ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

The Cow Calf-Hay announces closure of Edmond location

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A popular restaurant in Edmond is now permanently closed. The Cow Calf-Hay announced on Facebook that it has closed its location in Edmond. The restaurant didn't give a reason for the closure but noted its location at 212 N. Harvey Avenue in Oklahoma City will remain open.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Crest Foods holds groundbreaking ceremony for store in East Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Crest Foods held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new store location on Tuesday. The upcoming store will be located near the intersection of Covell and Sooner roads in East Edmond. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by several luminaries, including Gov. Kevin Stitt. He said he's...
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Norman, OK
Business
City
Norman, OK
City
Kansas, OK
City
Salina, OK
Local
Oklahoma Industry
okcfox.com

OWRB: Oklahoma needs up to $90 billion in water infrastructure improvements

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Officials are sharing more information on the water shortage response in the Seminole County town of Sasakwa. The town had an emergency water well drilled after months of issues. The town is taking samples from the well, which the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality...
SASAKWA, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On In the Metro

Hump day is here and it's time to get out and have some fun. So check out some of the great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

New Thunder arena coming? OKC mayor says early talks happening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It was one month ago when Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt shocked many residents, when he opened the conversation about the possibility of a new arena for the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his State of the City address, Holt stressed the importance of the state's only major professional sports team on the city.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma senator hosting September forums on state tax system

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Sen. Julia Kirt will host a series of public forums in September to let Oklahomans hear from tax and economic experts about Oklahoma’s tax system as well as allow citizens to share their ideas, concerns, and questions on the issue. “Across the political spectrum, people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#University Of Oklahoma#Earth#Greenhouse Gas
okcfox.com

Athlete of the Week: Midwest City's Riley Friesen

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - Riley Friesen is Midwest City’s Athlete of the Week. Golf is her game and the sport she loves. She’s been playing since middle school but its in the sixth grade that she started to take the game serious. It shows in her accomplishments. She’s...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City suspends sister city agreement with Ulyanovsk, Russia

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City council voted to suspend its sister city relationship with Ulyanovsk, Russia on Tuesday. The move came after Ukraine asked all cities in the United States to suspend or cut ties with Russian sister cities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
okcfox.com

7th Annual Fishing with Dads Community Event

The weather's been picture-perfect lately and we have just the event to help you enjoy it. The 7th Annual "Fishing with Dads" event is taking place on Saturday, September 10th at 8 am this year at the Edwards Park Pavillion at 1515 N. Bryant in Oklahoma City. There will be food trucks, giveaways, and fun for the entire family.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy