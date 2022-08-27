Read full article on original website
Oklahoma teachers weigh legal protection options in the aftermath of book bans
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — State Superintendent candidate, Ryan Walters, took to social media to ask the State Board of Education to revoke the license of a teacher who resigned after sharing a QR code to "books unbanned" with her students. This comes as more teachers across the state...
The Cow Calf-Hay announces closure of Edmond location
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A popular restaurant in Edmond is now permanently closed. The Cow Calf-Hay announced on Facebook that it has closed its location in Edmond. The restaurant didn't give a reason for the closure but noted its location at 212 N. Harvey Avenue in Oklahoma City will remain open.
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School shifts to virtual learning for the rest of the week
PERKINS, Okla. (KOKH) — The Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School shifted to virtual learning on Tuesday and will remain that way through the remainder of the week. The school said it has been affected by the coronavirus and other illnesses. "With 15 staff members home today and the number growing, we...
Crest Foods holds groundbreaking ceremony for store in East Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Crest Foods held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new store location on Tuesday. The upcoming store will be located near the intersection of Covell and Sooner roads in East Edmond. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by several luminaries, including Gov. Kevin Stitt. He said he's...
OWRB: Oklahoma needs up to $90 billion in water infrastructure improvements
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Officials are sharing more information on the water shortage response in the Seminole County town of Sasakwa. The town had an emergency water well drilled after months of issues. The town is taking samples from the well, which the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality...
What's Going On In the Metro
Hump day is here and it's time to get out and have some fun. So check out some of the great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at...
New Thunder arena coming? OKC mayor says early talks happening
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It was one month ago when Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt shocked many residents, when he opened the conversation about the possibility of a new arena for the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his State of the City address, Holt stressed the importance of the state's only major professional sports team on the city.
Oklahoma senator hosting September forums on state tax system
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Sen. Julia Kirt will host a series of public forums in September to let Oklahomans hear from tax and economic experts about Oklahoma’s tax system as well as allow citizens to share their ideas, concerns, and questions on the issue. “Across the political spectrum, people...
Athlete of the Week: Midwest City's Riley Friesen
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - Riley Friesen is Midwest City’s Athlete of the Week. Golf is her game and the sport she loves. She’s been playing since middle school but its in the sixth grade that she started to take the game serious. It shows in her accomplishments. She’s...
Oklahoma City suspends sister city agreement with Ulyanovsk, Russia
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City council voted to suspend its sister city relationship with Ulyanovsk, Russia on Tuesday. The move came after Ukraine asked all cities in the United States to suspend or cut ties with Russian sister cities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.
Spencer residents "frustrated" with Midwest Boulevard bridge construction progress
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma is ranked as a bottom 10 state when it comes to the condition of bridges, according to the Oklahoman. Those findings come as today, Oklahoma City Council approved the next step in the Midwest Boulevard bridge construction project. OKC city leaders approved the engineering...
OSBI identifies remains of woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The remains of a woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008 have been identified, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. The remains were identified as those of Angela Mason, who was 25 years old when several fishermen found her partially decomposed...
7th Annual Fishing with Dads Community Event
The weather's been picture-perfect lately and we have just the event to help you enjoy it. The 7th Annual "Fishing with Dads" event is taking place on Saturday, September 10th at 8 am this year at the Edwards Park Pavillion at 1515 N. Bryant in Oklahoma City. There will be food trucks, giveaways, and fun for the entire family.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announces arrest in murder of Ada man
ADA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a 63-year-old Ada man. Drew Derrick Davis was arrested on August 25 on a felony warrant for first-degree murder stemming from the death of Robert Whiteley. Authorities said the...
New restaurant slated to open at the First National Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new restaurant is set to open in downtown Oklahoma City this week. Andrew Black, a James Beard nominated chef, is slated to open The Gilded Acorn on Thursday at the First National Center. The Gilded Acorn said it will pay homage to the Gilded...
Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's office provides update on hand sanitizer fire
The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office provided an update on a recent hand sanitizer fire on Tuesday. The fire broke out at a manufacturing building in Chickasha on August 7. "The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire along with several...
'Winter is coming': City of Norman continuing talks to replace homeless shelter
NORMAN, Okla. — On Tuesday evening, Norman City Council sat down to try and figure out a shelter option for homeless people in the area. As previously reported, the city closed its shelter at the end of June. Council narrowed down its options during its special meeting. However, several...
OCSO: Person wanted on warrant barricades self in RV following pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is near SW 16th and Penn, where a person has barricaded themselves in an RV. According to OCSO, they were pursuing a person who was wanted on a warrant. The person led OCSO on a pursuit to a home located...
Woman who worked at Raising Cane's in OKC accused of threatening to shoot co-worker
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former local Raising Cane's employee was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot another employee. Oklahoma City police arrested 21-year-old Vivian Tse last week. It began last October when Tse allegedly threatened a co-worker. Police said she got into an argument with an employee and...
Oklahoma City police looking for witnesses to Bricktown fight that left one shot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for people who witnessed a fight in Bricktown late last month. Police said the fight happened near Sheridan and Joe Carter Avenue around 2 a.m. on July 31. Police said the fight led to one victim being shot. The victim...
