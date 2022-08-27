Read full article on original website
The 15 best places for crab cakes In New Jersey
It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
21 things that happened at my overwhelming 1st N.J. diner visit
Since moving to New Jersey three months ago, I’ve been asked this question time and again by my newly adopted New Jersey brethren. Back in Alabama, where I spent the last 33 years, there were luncheonettes and the like, but very few establishments folks around here would consider a diner. And where I grew up in Syria, such a place — offering just about every food item known to man — was a very foreign concept.
The Best Burger In All Of New Jersey
There is a very important question we need to get to the bottom of...WHERE IS THE BEST BURGER IN THE STATE ON NEW JERSEY? I did some digging (I'm happy to research this one) and I also took the lead from your opinions. It turns out we have lots of options...in fact, you may want to make this post into a burger bucket list and eat your way though it!
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
Ouch! Rare stinging jellyfish invades the Jersey Shore
If you are headed to the Jersey Shore this weekend, beware of another danger lurking in the waters just off our coast. The rare mauve stinger jellyfish has shown up in large numbers, and they pack a painful sting. Unlike other jellyfish, this species has stinger cells all over its...
New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …
We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
Fan Favorite Pizza Shops in Mercer County, NJ Ranked
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/1
10 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph) 8 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. THU NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. FRI: E...
New Law in New Jersey is Asking Too Much of Our Delivery Workers
It's been a long day at the office, you get back to your house just to realize that you're out of food, and you decide that there's no way you're running out to the grocery store. So, you whip out your phone, open up your food delivery service of choice,...
The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now
If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
Mike Tyson To Visit Three N.J. Marijuana Dispensaries Over Labor Day Weekend
If you are heading to a New Jersey dispensary over Labor Day Weekend, be sure to keep your eyes out for Mike Tyson. The boxing legend who has his own cannabis line, TYSON 2.o, will be gracing locals at three dispensaries over the holiday weekend. TYSON 2.0’s mission is to provide innovative cannabis products that are pure and affordable.
The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous
New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
Brave Enough To Spend A Night At New Jersey’s Most Haunted Hotel?
As Labor Day weekend settles in on New Jersey, there is no doubt that a change of season is just around the corner. You see it in the weather, you see it on the calendar, and you see it every single time you walk into a store or coffee shop. Signs of Autumn are all around us.
New Jersey has yet another killer insect on the loose right now
Its name is sphecius speciosus and it comes out a couple of months before Halloween. Maybe for that reason, they've earned the nickname "zombie wasp." People all over parts of New Jersey have taken notice of these things and are wondering what the hell they are and how dangerous they are.
The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
Rare Jellyfish Super Stingers Are Infesting Our Beaches In New Jersey
I went for a spectacular swim last Saturday. My husband, Tony and I got to Long Branch bright and early at 8 am to get a full beach day and beat the traffic. It is rare that we have a weekend off together, and all we wanted to do was body surf all day long.
New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers
I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
A New Jersey Favorite, Bed Bath & Beyond Will See Even More Store Closures
Moving is definitely a stressful part of life. This was always a store that was a great go-to for finding items that you needed for your new apartment or your new home. Sometimes, it was just great to walk in the door and browse. That was always a great way to get ideas for that one room, let’s be honest – we all have that one room, that may have been neglected for some time.
These 5 Awesome Events Around New Jersey Will Have You Excited For September
This was my first summer as a resident of New Jersey, and more specifically the Jersey Shore. Waking up in my little Seaside Heights apartment every morning to see the sun shing and to hear the seagulls (despite how mean they are) cawing was phenomenal. I'm of course looking forward...
