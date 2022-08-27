ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

The 15 best places for crab cakes In New Jersey

It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
21 things that happened at my overwhelming 1st N.J. diner visit

Since moving to New Jersey three months ago, I’ve been asked this question time and again by my newly adopted New Jersey brethren. Back in Alabama, where I spent the last 33 years, there were luncheonettes and the like, but very few establishments folks around here would consider a diner. And where I grew up in Syria, such a place — offering just about every food item known to man — was a very foreign concept.
The Best Burger In All Of New Jersey

There is a very important question we need to get to the bottom of...WHERE IS THE BEST BURGER IN THE STATE ON NEW JERSEY? I did some digging (I'm happy to research this one) and I also took the lead from your opinions. It turns out we have lots of options...in fact, you may want to make this post into a burger bucket list and eat your way though it!
Ouch! Rare stinging jellyfish invades the Jersey Shore

If you are headed to the Jersey Shore this weekend, beware of another danger lurking in the waters just off our coast. The rare mauve stinger jellyfish has shown up in large numbers, and they pack a painful sting. Unlike other jellyfish, this species has stinger cells all over its...
New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …

We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now

If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
Mike Tyson To Visit Three N.J. Marijuana Dispensaries Over Labor Day Weekend

If you are heading to a New Jersey dispensary over Labor Day Weekend, be sure to keep your eyes out for Mike Tyson. The boxing legend who has his own cannabis line, TYSON 2.o, will be gracing locals at three dispensaries over the holiday weekend. TYSON 2.0’s mission is to provide innovative cannabis products that are pure and affordable.
The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous

New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed

There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers

I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
A New Jersey Favorite, Bed Bath & Beyond Will See Even More Store Closures

Moving is definitely a stressful part of life. This was always a store that was a great go-to for finding items that you needed for your new apartment or your new home. Sometimes, it was just great to walk in the door and browse. That was always a great way to get ideas for that one room, let’s be honest – we all have that one room, that may have been neglected for some time.
