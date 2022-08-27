Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge 2022 high school football preview: 5 players you ought to watch
Want crazy-good skill players? The Baton Rouge area has plenty going into the 2022 season. These five athletes help headline an elite group. A Notre Dame commitment with a rare mix of a physicality who can play sideline-to-sideline. Takes on a bigger leadership role after making 106 tackles in 2021.
theadvocate.com
Here are the top 10 storylines heading into Baton Rouge high school football 2022
There's nothing quite like high school football in Louisiana — a point that will be proven again during the 2022 season. Desire, dreams and local culture offer an ever-changing palate on which seasons and careers are built. The season identities for players growing toward adulthood and their coaches. We...
theadvocate.com
Here are 5 of the top Baton Rouge-area high school football games this season
Not all big games in the metro Baton Rouge area qualify as rivalries. But to be clear, the ones that are rivalries are always worth watching. U-High is the reigning Division II champion known for defense. Class 5A Woodlawn has an LSU QB commitment. Regardless of who wins it, you’re talking statement win.
5-Star OL Zalance Heard Locks in Commitment Time
The LSU target could be the cherry on top to a loaded 2023 class, Tigers heavily pursuing
theadvocate.com
Which QB gives LSU football the best shot to win? Vote now on that, and other big topics.
The LSU football season starts on Sunday with a game against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, granting the Tigers another big stage to open the 2022 campaign. The Tigers have a new head coach in Brian Kelly, and there will be plenty of new names in...
theadvocate.com
LSU book excerpt: Record-breaking Kevin Faulk key figure in Tigers' turnaround in 1990s
Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Thursday marks three days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 3, Kevin Faulk:. 3 Kevin Faulk. RB/KR, 1995-98.
theadvocate.com
LSU notebook: Sunday's game against Florida State is a sellout, per game officials
The LSU-Florida State game on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome is a sellout. Officials from the Allstate Sugar Bowl, which is hosting the game billed as the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC. "We've been...
Baton Rouge, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Glen Oaks High School football team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on August 31, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
theadvocate.com
LSU football collides with Florida State in New Orleans: Everything you need to know
The LSU football season begins Sunday with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome. The Advocate staff has been all over the story, providing in-depth features from all angles as the Tigers attempt to make sure Brian Kelly's debut as head coach goes according to plan.
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's long-awaited season-opener vs. Florida State
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's season-opening game against Florida State on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome:. LSU touted the strength of its defensive line throughout the offseason. BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and Ali Gaye form a daunting front, and they might win the opener on their own by disrupting Florida State’s uncertain offensive line and stopping the run. The Seminoles didn’t have to face them when they rushed for 406 yards last week. Brian Kelly wins his first game.
Tomahawk Nation
Line of Scrimmage: How does FSU match up with LSU? Feat. Zachary Junda of And the Valley Shook
Welcome to the Line of Scrimmage, the latest show on the Tomahawk Nation podcast network. Ahead of each game this football season, we’re giving you insight into Florida State’s opponents from those in the know. This week, we welcome Zachary Junda, who is the site manager of our...
theadvocate.com
LSU book excerpt: Rohan Davey helped usher in Tigers' golden age with championship run
Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Monday marks six days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 6, Rohan Davey:. 6 Rohan Davey. QB, 1999-2001.
Southern gets ready to open season at home against Div. II opponent
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head football coach Eric Dooley is just days away from trying to break a personal losing streak when the Jags kick things off against Florida Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 3. His Prairie View program made the SWAC title game despite three straight losses to...
theadvocate.com
After becoming victim last year, Southern set to unleash Eric Dooley's offense on foes
The last time Southern fans saw Eric Dooley’s offense, his Prairie View team put up 48 points and 504 yards in front of a shocked homecoming crowd of 24,580 at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Two months later, Dooley was hired to do that to Southern's opponents on a regular basis...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Episcopal's Blue Gators forced to play up again in season opener
When you have a successful football program, it can be difficult to find opponents. That's what is happening at Ascension Episcopal, which is 54-15 over the past five years. Last year, the Class 2A Blue Gators challenged Class 5A Lafayette High in the season opener. This year, the Blue Gators kick off the season at home against Class 4A Plaquemine with nondistrict games against Class 3A Patterson and 4A Breaux Bridge on the horizon.
tigerdroppings.com
Photo: The Field At The Superdome Is Ready For Sunday
The field at the Superdome was painted this week and is ready for LSU's season opener vs. Flordia State on Sunday. Check it out:. (h/t: wunder on the Tiger Rant)
theadvocate.com
An LSU linebacker has entered the transfer portal
LSU junior linebacker Antoine Sampah has entered the transfer portal, according to an LSU press release. Sampah played in four games during his freshman season in 2020. He was a four-star linebacker out of Woodbridge High School in Virginia and the No. 1 prospect in the state. Sampah was injured...
Notebook: Brian Kelly Names OL Starters, Talks Quarterback Decision
LSU's offensive line rotations are set while Kelly discusses decision to not announce starting quarterback
brproud.com
Catholic High teammates agree to first NIL deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High Baton Rouge football teammates have signed an NIL agreement to create exclusive products for a clothing brand. Teammates Shelton Sampson, Jr., and Jacob and Joshua Johnson have expanded the Johnson twin’s brand, LouisianaRich x Sixx. Sampson and the Johnson twins will partner to create an exclusive design of merchandise. This NIL agreement will be the first for the Johnson twins, but the fourth for Sampson. This is the first deal of it’s kid of high school players.
WAFB.com
3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge
We saw this most recently in Kentucky and Mississippi following the devastating flooding. Individual accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus. 2 people hurt in shooting overnight on N. Foster Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Gov. Edwards expected to...
