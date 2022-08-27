ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Central, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Zachary, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Korey Lindsey
Person
Kaleb Jackson
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's long-awaited season-opener vs. Florida State

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's season-opening game against Florida State on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome:. LSU touted the strength of its defensive line throughout the offseason. BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and Ali Gaye form a daunting front, and they might win the opener on their own by disrupting Florida State’s uncertain offensive line and stopping the run. The Seminoles didn’t have to face them when they rushed for 406 yards last week. Brian Kelly wins his first game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lsu#All Metro All State#Patriots#Catholic#Lhsaa
theadvocate.com

Ascension Episcopal's Blue Gators forced to play up again in season opener

When you have a successful football program, it can be difficult to find opponents. That's what is happening at Ascension Episcopal, which is 54-15 over the past five years. Last year, the Class 2A Blue Gators challenged Class 5A Lafayette High in the season opener. This year, the Blue Gators kick off the season at home against Class 4A Plaquemine with nondistrict games against Class 3A Patterson and 4A Breaux Bridge on the horizon.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Education
theadvocate.com

An LSU linebacker has entered the transfer portal

LSU junior linebacker Antoine Sampah has entered the transfer portal, according to an LSU press release. Sampah played in four games during his freshman season in 2020. He was a four-star linebacker out of Woodbridge High School in Virginia and the No. 1 prospect in the state. Sampah was injured...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Catholic High teammates agree to first NIL deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High Baton Rouge football teammates have signed an NIL agreement to create exclusive products for a clothing brand. Teammates Shelton Sampson, Jr., and Jacob and Joshua Johnson have expanded the Johnson twin’s brand, LouisianaRich x Sixx. Sampson and the Johnson twins will partner to create an exclusive design of merchandise. This NIL agreement will be the first for the Johnson twins, but the fourth for Sampson. This is the first deal of it’s kid of high school players.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge

We saw this most recently in Kentucky and Mississippi following the devastating flooding. Individual accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus. 2 people hurt in shooting overnight on N. Foster Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Gov. Edwards expected to...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy