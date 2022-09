Allied health professionals’ perceptions of research in the United Kingdom national health service: a survey of research capacity and culture

Physicians play an active role in public health. However, there is a limit to the knowledge and experience that can be gained through hospital work alone. This was a secondary data analysis from 100,000 doctors in Japan (15,677 respondents). The results of the analysis showed that 898 (8.4%) male and 190 (6.0%) female doctors worked 60 h or more in a week. The percentage of physicians whose spouse was a physician was found to be 31.4% (male) and 61.7% (female) (p"‰<"‰0.001), and the rate of full-time working clinicians was 85.7% (male) and 30.0% (female) (p"‰<"‰0.001). In the univariate analysis, female's working hours were affected by childbirth and childcare experience (p"‰<"‰0.001, 95% CI −"‰10.3 to −"‰8.4, with "none" as reference) and specialty certification (p"‰<"‰0.001, 95% CI −"‰3.5 to −"‰1.4, with "none" as reference). In the multivariate analysis, physician's working hours were associated with sex (coefficient, −"‰7.4; 95% CI −"‰8.3 to −"‰6.5, with "male as reference), childbirth/childcare (coefficient, −"‰2.2; 95% CI −"‰2.9 to −"‰1.4, with "possession" as reference), and specialty qualification (coefficient −"‰4.0, 95% CI −"‰5.0 to −"‰3.0, with "possession" as reference). To summarize the results of the analysis, work/study motivation of physicians will be facilitated by ensuring adequate learning opportunities and by developing support systems and environments.

