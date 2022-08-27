Allied health professionals’ perceptions of research in the United Kingdom national health service: a survey of research capacity and culture

Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
BioMed Central
-carnitine, a friend or foe for cardiovascular disease? A Mendelian randomization study
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 272 (2022) Cite this article. l-carnitine is emerging as an item of interest for cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention and treatment, but controversy exists. To examine the effectiveness and safety of l-carnitine, we assessed how genetically different levels of l-carnitine are associated with CVD risk and its risk factors. Given higher CVD incidence and l-carnitine in men, we also examined sex-specific associations.
BioMed Central
Direct medical costs of young-onset colorectal cancer: a worldwide systematic review
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1100 (2022) Cite this article. Given the rising incidence of young-onset colorectal cancer (yCRC) among individuals younger than 50 years old, understanding the economic burden of yCRC is required to inform the delivery of healthcare services. Therefore, we conducted a systematic review of studies assessing the direct medical costs of yCRC, and where relevant average-age onset CRC (aCRC).
Nature.com
A retrospective observational study analyzing work and study motivation based on the work environment of 15,677 Japanese clinicians in 2016
Physicians play an active role in public health. However, there is a limit to the knowledge and experience that can be gained through hospital work alone. This was a secondary data analysis from 100,000 doctors in Japan (15,677 respondents). The results of the analysis showed that 898 (8.4%) male and 190 (6.0%) female doctors worked 60Â h or more in a week. The percentage of physicians whose spouse was a physician was found to be 31.4% (male) and 61.7% (female) (p"‰<"‰0.001), and the rate of full-time working clinicians was 85.7% (male) and 30.0% (female) (p"‰<"‰0.001). In the univariate analysis, female's working hours were affected by childbirth and childcare experience (p"‰<"‰0.001, 95% CI âˆ’"‰10.3 to âˆ’"‰8.4, with "none" as reference) and specialty certification (p"‰<"‰0.001, 95% CI âˆ’"‰3.5 to âˆ’"‰1.4, with "none" as reference). In the multivariate analysis, physician's working hours were associated with sex (coefficient, âˆ’"‰7.4; 95% CI âˆ’"‰8.3 to âˆ’"‰6.5, with "male as reference), childbirth/childcare (coefficient, âˆ’"‰2.2; 95% CI âˆ’"‰2.9 to âˆ’"‰1.4, with "possession" as reference), and specialty qualification (coefficient âˆ’"‰4.0, 95% CI âˆ’"‰5.0 to âˆ’"‰3.0, with "possession" as reference). To summarize the results of the analysis, work/study motivation of physicians will be facilitated by ensuring adequate learning opportunities and by developing support systems and environments.
ASIA・
Boris Johnson makes speech on energy security amid reports he will confirm new nuclear power station – UK politics live
Latest updates: Prime minister expected to make case for reducing UK dependence on foreign fossil fuels
MedicalXpress
Study shows longer-term benefit of one-month dual antiplatelet therapy after intervention
A prespecified analysis of the MASTER DAPT trial has confirmed that the absence of ischemic risk and reduction in bleeding with abbreviated dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) in patients at high bleeding risk undergoing intervention persists beyond one year of follow up. The late breaking research is presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022.
MedicalXpress
Genetic testing before pregnancy found far more effective in consanguineous couples
Are would-be parents carrying a genetic risk of serious illnesses that they could potentially pass on to their children? In the U.S., doctors recommend that couples have genetic screening before trying to conceive. Researchers at the University of Zurich have now shown that a maximal variant of this test detects the risk in 44% of couples who are related by blood, and in just 5% of other couples. Non-hereditary newly acquired mutations are a major reason for the reduced detection rate in the latter.
MedicalXpress
Innovative randomized trial hints at mortality benefits with high-dose influenza vaccines
In an innovative, pragmatic randomized trial, high-dose influenza vaccination in older adults was associated with a reduction in the risk of death by 49% and in the incidence of hospitalization for influenza or pneumonia by 64% compared with standard-dose vaccination. The late breaking research was presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022.
Nature.com
Effects of complex spa therapy in patients with osteoarthritis of the spine receiving treatments in health resorts in south-eastern Poland
Management of patients with degenerative diseases commonly comprises health-resort based treatment programs, including spa therapies, balneotherapy as well as terrain therapy making use of microclimate factors. The study was designed to assess short- and long-term effects of spa therapy administered to patients with osteoarthritis of the spine who received treatment in health resorts located in Poland. The study involved 102 patients receiving treatment in health resorts, a group of subjects receiving outpatient treatment (100 patients) and a group receiving no therapy (100 patients). The assessment survey included: Pain VAS and Laitinen, LISAT-9 and HAQ-20 questionnaires. The assessments were carried out three times: at the start of the therapy program, as well as one month and six months after the end of the program. Short-term effects showed statistically significant improvement in all the outcome measures in spa group and outpatient treatment group. The long-term effects showed statistically significant improvement in all the outcome measures in spa group only. In conclusion spa therapy reduces pain, improves functional efficiency and increases the level of life satisfaction in patients with osteoarthritis of the spine. Its effects are sustained for at least six months. Spa therapy is more effective long-term, than outpatient treatment.
2minutemedicine.com
Surgical reconstruction is superior to non-surgical rehabilitation for non-acute anterior cruciate ligament tears
1. Patients in the surgical reconstruction group demonstrated improved knee function at 18 months. 2. Approximately one-third of patients in the rehabilitation group underwent subsequent surgical reconstruction due to persistent symptoms. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears are common musculoskeletal injuries that are treated...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Parkinson’s Patients’ Quality of Life Enhanced With Mirapex: Trial Data
Mirapex (pramipexole) improved the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease compared to a placebo, according to a pooled analysis of several clinical trials. Quality of life improvements were seen regardless of disease stage, duration of treatment, or quality of life assessments before treatment. This analysis provided new...
Phramalive.com
NEJM study: Omicron blunts Pfizer’s Paxlovid in younger adults
In a recent large-scale study, Pfizer’s Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets) appeared to be far more effective at reducing deaths and hospitalizations in older adults than younger patients stricken with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Data from the study, published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, showed...
MedPage Today
Most Patients With Neovascular Eye Disease Prefer Anti-VEGF Implant
Reduced treatment burden for neovascular age-related macular degeneration met with overwhelming approval in an analysis of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from a randomized trial. After 40 weeks of follow-up, about two-thirds of patients expressed satisfaction with anti-VEGF therapy, regardless of whether they had the ranibizumab port delivery system (PDS; Susvimo) or...
cancernetwork.com
Ian D. Davis, MBBS, PhD, Reviews Interesting Data From TheraP Trial of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in mCRPC at 2022 ASCO
Ian D. Davis, MBBS, PhD, spoke about the TheraP study which evaluated 177Lu-PSMA-617 vs cabazitaxel in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. CancerNetwork® spoke with Ian D. Davis, MBBS, PhD, professor of medicine and head of the Eastern Health Clinical School at Monash University and Eastern Health in Melbourne, Australia, at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, about the phase 2 TheraP study (NCT03392428) which compared 177Lu-PSMA-617 (Pluctivo) vs cabazitaxel (Jevtana) in patients with progressive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC).1 Data made available at the meeting included the 3-year follow-up for the overall survival analysis.
ajmc.com
Immune Responses to ART Vary by Regimen Among Individuals With Advanced HIV
People with advanced HIV initiating bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) were more likely to reach CD4 cell count levels of 200 cells/mcL or higher compared with those initiating other antiretroviral therapy (ART) regimens. Initiation of bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) was associated with an increased likelihood of CD4 cell count recovery to levels of...
AstraZeneca Touts Positive Farxiga Data, Seeks Label Expansion In Heart Failure
AstraZeneca Plc AZN laid out the details of the Farxiga's performance in another heart failure patient population at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. Farxiga (dapagliflozin) led to an 18% reduction in a composite endpoint comprising cardiovascular death or worsening heart failure over a median follow-up of 2.3 years. In...
