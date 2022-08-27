Read full article on original website
Gettysburg Resident Releases Werewolf Comic Series “Lycan: Solomons Odyssey”
Inspired by his love of the fantasy role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) and a fascination with mythology, Gettysburg resident Dennis Robinson has spent the last 5 years producing his own independent comic book series, Lycan: Solomons Odyssey. Supported by 117 donors on Kickstarter, Robinson raised over $10,000 and has...
Hometown Hero: Mechanicsburg Make a Wish child receives Disney trip
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are making a wish come true for a Mechanicsburg girl, who is battling cystic fibrosis. Eight-year-old Autumn enjoyed a fairy tale day. Dressed as a princess, Autumn was carried by limo to D&H Distributing in Harrisburg with a red carpet welcome from a prince and a princess.
Emelda Bailey wins Garden of the Month Award: Colors and Curves
The Gettysburg Garden Club, through its Garden of the Month committee, is pleased to present the August Garden of the Month award to Emelda Bailey of 55 Park Avenue, Gettysburg, PA. August is a tough month for gardens in our area. Minimal rain results in plants drying to a crisp....
Middletown's Sunflower Festival offers blooms, food, music, and beverages
BALTIMORE -- Over 35 different types of sunflowers with various colors will be on display during the Summer Farm's annual Sunflower Festival, according to event staff.The eight-acre sunflower field in northwest Maryland is home to thousands of flowers, event staff said. The farm was open to the public last weekend. It will be open to visitors again on Sept. 3, 4, 5, 10, and 11, according to event staff.Admission costs $17.50 per person when purchased online and $20.50 per person if bought at the entrance gate, event staff said. Children three years old and younger enter free of charge.The admission price covers a wagon ride to the sunflower field, a free sunflower bloom, and more than 45 different activities spanning from a corn maze to farmer golf, according to event staff.The festival includes live music, food trucks, and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, event staff said.Summers Farm is located at 7503 Hollow Road in Middletown, Maryland.
New Exhibit at 11/30 Visitors Center
Franklin County Visitors Bureau Opens “Letterkenny World War II Italian Prisoner of War Experience” at 11/30 Visitors Center on September 10. Franklin County Visitors Bureau is pleased to host “Letterkenny World War II Italian Prisoner of War Experience,” a new exhibit in the lobby of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. The exhibit showcases more than 400 photographs, excerpts of memoirs and facsimile documents to tell the story of repatriated Italian POWs, housed and working at Letterkenny Depot during World War II. These men visioned and built the Letterkenny Chapel during their time at the depot. A special dedication and welcome to Italian family and friends of the repatriated men will take place at 9:30 AM on September 10, 2022. The public is invited to attend.
Dirty Dawg Opens in Thurmont
Dirty Dawg DIY Dog Wash had its grand opening this August, with owners Becky and Tim Clarke cutting the ribbon before prominent town officials and excited community members. Customers got their first peek into the doggie spa, where there are dog treats, toys, pet-themed mats, and so much more. There are even non-alcoholic doggie beers in flavors your pooch is sure to love.
This Central PA pretzel maker sold 20K+ on QVC. Which local soft pretzel is your favorite?
Philip Given and Jordan Pfautz, co-owners of The Pretzel Co. in York, recently branched out and scored big. Given and Pfautz brought their pretzels to QVC on Aug. 24 and, according to a Facebook post from Pfautz, "sold 20,000 pretzels on QVC in 5 minutes." The Pretzel Co. is offering...
Music star becomes highest-grossing show in Hersheypark Stadium history
Lady Gaga's "The Chromatica Ball" tour made its stop at Hersheypark Stadium on Sunday and became the highest-grossing show in the venue's history.
Workers at several Midstate nursing home intend to go on strike
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple nursing home employees intend to go on strike as Comprehensive and Priority Homes are yet to reach an agreement with the workers’ union. Staff at The Meadows at Blue Ridge, West Shore, and Gettysburg, along with Rose City Nursing and Rehab in Lancaster are planning to go on strike on Friday, Sept. 2.
Community members share why they believe the violence in York is getting worse
YORK, Pa. — Angela Aten has lived near Penn Park in York City for about 15 years and says things aren’t what they used to be. “I can sit in my place and hear gunshots in the afternoon when it’s still day out, and I’ve seen kids running around with handguns, it’s a very dangerous time right now," said Aten.
School Superintendents Head for the Exits
In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
3 warehouses totaling 2 million square feet proposed for former farm near Carlisle Pike
Land that was once home to a beloved Cumberland County horse farm is finally being developed. Three warehouses totaling close to 2 million square feet of space have been proposed for the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Midstate teenager steals over $29K in lottery books
LOGANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager confessed to stealing over $29,000 worth of lottery books from a Rutter’s convenience store in Loganville, York County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from...
Pi Kappa Phi (BREAKING)
Duncan Slade is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Athenaeum. He is a journalism student from Walkersville, MD.
Remembering Herman Rabbitt, the Montgomery cattleman who buried cash
When it comes to cows, Montgomery County is known more for dairy than for beef. That already made Charles Herman Rabbitt unique. A rancher in a land of dairymen, Rabbitt stood out for another reason: He buried a fortune on his land, only discovered after his death in 1972. “He...
Thomasville Commons trailer park without water
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of residents in York County found themselves without water today, and with no notice. When residents in Thomasville Commons, a trailer park development in York County, went to take a shower this morning - no running water greeted them. It had been turned off sometime overnight.
Cheese recalled over possible listeria contamination
Various kinds of cheeses are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Growing security system in York makes residents feel safer, helps police solve crimes
YORK, Pa. — A growing security system is helping people feel safer in their homes, and police say cameras are also helping them solve and prevent crime. Nearly 130 cameras are in place across the city through a free program intended to make seniors feel safer. Kimberly Banks had...
Former Bank Slated to Become Apartments
(Harrisburg, PA ) -- The president of Atlantic Community Bankers Bank says the company has sold its headquarters building in Camp Hill. Atlantic Community's president and CEO Craig Howie says the 12-thousand square-foot building at 1400 Market Street has been bought by a developer that will convert it to apartments. The company's new headquarters will be located in East Pennsboro Township.
Workers at BAE Systems in York County to go on strike
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of employees at BAE Systems in York County say they're going on strike. The United Steelworkers (USW) said that about 800 members of Local 7687 gave notice they'll begin an unfair labor practice strike at the defense contractor's facility in West Manchester Township at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
