ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

System Shock 3 is up to Tencent, confirms Nightdive Studios

By Jonathan Bolding
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6sDH_0hYC5dSt00

The missing in action System Shock 3 is still entirely in the hands of Tencent. That's according to Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick, who in an an interview with VGC said that the rights to make System Shock 3 , originally licensed to OtherSide Entertainment, had been sold on to and remain with Tencent.

"They then subsequently sold their rights to Tencent," Kick explained. "So Tencent currently has the rights to the third game, and we have the rights to do the remake of the first game and potentially a remake of the second game. That’s pretty much where it stands right now."

Tencent hasn't said anything since the rights acquisition. It was unclear if OtherSide was working alongside Tencent for a bit, but we learned this year that System Shock creator Warren Spector's OtherSide entertainment hasn't worked on System Shock 3 since 2019.

"So Tencent currently has the rights to the third game, and we have the rights to do the remake of the first game and potentially a remake of the second game. That’s pretty much where it stands right now," said Kick. "I think they technically could do 4 and 5 as well, but they’d have to do 3 first. So, we’ll see."

Nightdive, meanwhile, is still cracking along on its remake of System Shock. They dropped a new trailer this week, and a build is playable at Gamescom. Kick also said  at Gamescom that System Shock creators Warren Spector and Paul Neurath have been providing feedback on Nightdive's game builds throughout development.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Assassin's Creed Mirage is officially the next Assassin's Creed game

Details about a new Assassin's Creed game leaked in February, when Bloomberg reported (opens in new tab) that Ubisoft was working on a smaller, stealth-focused Assassin's Creed game alongside its bigger Assassin's Creed Infinity project (likely an online game of some kind). The other day, another leaker purported to reveal that this second upcoming Assassin's Creed game will be called Assassin's Creed Mirage. Now we know that's true.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Spector
PC Gamer

Free keys here for the first dynamic, open-world player-created MMO

Fractured Online is a dynamic and open-world sandbox MMO, where players choose where they want to go among three different but interconnected worlds. It skips the long grind in favour of a unique knowledge and talent system, which allows players to discover and learn new skills, master them quickly, and get into the action. You don't beat the bosses in this because you're high-level with sick equipment (though that helps). You can do it through pure skill.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite junks splitscreen co-op, but Forge finally arrives November

Halo developer 343 Industries has posted a new update about the shooter's future, a roundtable discussion between three of its developers over the areas they're focusing on. The good news is that Forge finally has a release date of November 8, and the bad news is that Halo Infinite will no longer be receiving the option to play the campaign in local split-screen co-op.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Your next Steam Deck could be a streaming device

A Valve designer suggests future Steam Decks could include streaming-focused devices. Valve has been pretty candid about their plans for the Steam Deck (opens in new tab), especially around the device's recent release in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company even produced a neat little booklet (opens in new tab) to formally introduce itself in new territories where Valve isn't a (specific kind of) household name, filled with tidbits and goodies about the Deck's development and future.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightdive Studios#System Shock#Video Game#Vgc#Otherside Entertainment
PC Gamer

Enough with the Cities: Skylines DLC, give us a sequel already

As much as I love this renowned city builder, it's time for a colossal change. I'll always have a soft spot for Cities: Skylines. Seven years after its initial release it still stands as one of the most comprehensive city builders of all time. And while I'm still enamoured with its endless detailing, horky borky intersections, and traffic flow brainbusters, it's about time Colossal Order brought us a Cities: Skylines sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This is the biggest working keyboard ever built

Youtube channel RKade (opens in new tab) is all about "gaming like you've never seen it" and I have to admit that I have never before seen two people build a 16-foot long keyboard from scratch. The build seems to be taking a tilt at the (currently vacant) Guinness World Records spot for 'biggest keyboard' though, as the RKade pair would find out, Guinness World Records are a load of rubbish.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Paradox is changing how it releases Crusader Kings 3 DLC, and the monarchs have some concerns

The DLC will add an array of new events to CK3, but fans are worried about the price, and what this means for the future. A bitesize DLC for Crusader Kings 3 is on its way, but it's neither an expansion nor a flavour pack. This time, we're getting the Friends And Foes event pack, which will release on Steam on September 8. Rather unusually, for something that's out in a week, Paradox has not said what it will be charging for the DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Our highest-reviewed game of 2022 so far is immediately on Game Pass

Half Mermaid, the three-person studio led by FMV maestro Sam Barlow, released its latest game today. It's called Immortality, and like Barlow's past games, it's a live action video adventure in which players steer the storytelling by watching mysterious scenes out of order. We gave it a glowing 95% (opens in new tab) in our review, calling it Barlow's "best, most thought-provoking game yet." That's literally all I want to know about a story-heavy game before giving it a shot myself.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Mafia for free is an offer you can't refuse

2K's golden goose is the Grand Theft Auto series, but in one of those quirks of fate the publisher also ended up eventually acquiring one of the only series that did a good job of offering an alternative. The original Mafia, released in 2002, was an early GTA competitor and many would say the best by a country mile: set in Illinois in the 1930s, the game followed the story of Tommy Angelo as he rose through the ranks of the Salieri mafia family.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Rocksmith+, Ubisoft's learn-to-play-guitar game, finally rocks out next week

The subscription-based guitar game launches on September 6, a year after its 2021 delay. Remember Rocksmith? Released for consoles in 2011 and PC a year later, it was a lot like Guitar Hero except it used a real guitar, which you'd connect to your PC via a Real Tone USB cable. DLC development for the 2014 edition was finally halted in 2020 (opens in new tab), but Ubisoft resurrected it a year later as Rocksmith+ (opens in new tab), and announced today that it's just one week away from release.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy