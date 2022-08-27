ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Maryland women’s soccer looks for first win of season against Georgetown

Catherine Derosa chases down a defender during Maryland women's soccer's 3-1 win over George Washington on Sept. 2, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Maryland women’s soccer coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer was asked if she’s excited to get her first career home win when the Terps play their home-opener Thursday night against Georgetown.
Shuttle-UM reverts to fall 2020 route to College Park Metro

A student steps onto a shuttle bus leaving Regents Drive Garage toward College Park Metro Station on Sept. 9, 2021. (Joe Ryan/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland Department of Transportation Services has reinstated the fall 2020 route for Shuttle-UM #104 College Park Metro, which goes to the College Park Metro Station, discontinuing 15 stops.
