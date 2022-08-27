ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Connecticut Public

DOJ reveals more evidence of obstruction in Mar-a-Lago probe

The Justice Department is pushing back hard against what it calls baseless accusations from former President Donald Trump. Yeah, his supporters have been pressing for more explanations of an FBI search of Trump's home, and the Justice Department obliged. Prosecutors provided a 36-page court filing, which details efforts to hide sensitive documents that belong to the United States. The Justice Department says Trump's lawyers signed a sworn statement claiming Trump had given up all the documents, but numerous sources told the FBI otherwise. And the search showed the sources were correct. The court filing includes a photo showing top-secret documents on the floor at Mar-a-Lago, which seem to have been kept with Trump's collection of framed magazine covers.
Connecticut Public

New details from Mar-a-Lago investigation show how Trump handled classified documents

Since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, former President Trump has claimed that he completely cooperated with investigators. The Justice Department says in a new court filing that that is just not true. The department also provided new details on the high-profile investigation. And joining us now with more details is NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas. Hi, Ryan.
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Connecticut Public

Why the DOJ's photo of top secret documents held by Trump matters

The photo hit the internet like a mic drop. When the Justice Department rejected President Trump's call for a special master in his records dispute, it included a photo of top secret documents splayed across a carpeted floor in Mar-a-Lago — two months after Trump's team certified all such documents had been turned over.
Connecticut Public

Trump team may have hidden or moved classified material

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said Tuesday it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, saying "government records were likely concealed and removed" from a storage room at the property. The assertion was made in a...
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

