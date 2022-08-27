Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecutoffnews.com
Missouri faces revamped Louisiana Tech in season opener
Missouri football opens its 2022 campaign Thursday night at Memorial Stadium, and with the changing schedule, coach Eliah Drinkwitz thanked the administration for avoiding a heavily weighted road start to the year, one in which the Tigers would have played four of their first six games away from Columbia. “Scheduling...
thecutoffnews.com
Cumbie, Tech ready for opener at Missouri
RUSTON – The 2022 Louisiana Tech football season and Sonny Cumbie era officially kicks off on Thursday as the Bulldogs take on the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Mo., at 7 p.m. CT at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. ABOUT LA TECH (0-0) Louisiana Tech returns 50...
thecutoffnews.com
Top in-state wide receiver Reddell grateful for Missouri offer
Raymore-Peculiar junior Jaden Reddell announced he received an offer from Missouri on Saturday after a conversation with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link. Reddell was discovered last season by Link and Drinkwitz after the staff was recruiting Class of 2023 wide receiver Jaidyn Doss, who is...
thecutoffnews.com
Missouri releases Week 1 injury report
Missouri released its injury report for the 2022 season opener against Louisiana Tech Tuesday afternoon. Defensive linemen Ky Montgomery and DJ Wesolak, wide receiver Demariyon Houston and offensive tackle Hyrin White were all declared out for Thursday’s game. No one is probable, questionable or doubtful. Running back Nate Peat,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecutoffnews.com
How to watch Mizzou football season opener
The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
Comments / 0