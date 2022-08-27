Heat didn't aggressively pursue Kevin Durant knowing they'd have to gut their roster to get him

Shams Charania: The last time, Stugotz, the Heat called the Nets [about Kevin Durant] was right around Summer League or even maybe even before that. They never really aggressively pursued a deal because I think at the end of the day, they knew they would have had to gut multiple players.”

Seasons averaging 30+ PPG:

8 — Jordan

7 — Steph, KD, LeBron combined

Kevin Durant's trade demand forced #Suns GM James Jones to determine if it's necessary to drastically change the roster to stay in title contention or trust the current team he has in place will once again reach the playoffs and compete for a championship.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have decided to “move forward with their partnership”.

2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee George Karl shares his thoughts with Justin Termine & Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/SYBAMmuB6J – 4:03 PM

Kevin Durant trade demand forced Phoenix #Suns to look in mirror

Kevin Durant will stay in Brooklyn!

Antonio Daniels tells Rick Kamla why he isn’t surprised by the news. pic.twitter.com/TAUMuCWAPY – 12:30 PM

Tyrese Maxey, Kevin Durant, and the thing we forget when we talk about sports

The #Nets' mentality with Kevin Durant sticking around a loaded roster

Kevin Durant showed love to James Harden at his birthday party

GAME THEORY PODCAST with

We're talking Chet Holmgren's injury, PatBev for THT, and Kevin Durant's choice to stay in BKN and why I'm still buying this Nets team's talent level.

Over the last 5 seasons James Harden has more 40-point games than

LeBron

KD

Curry

Combined. pic.twitter.com/kkW0xdviSF – 5:52 PM

“At the expense of what, was my thinking”?

Suns head coach, Monty Williams, shares his thoughts on the Kevin Durant to Phoenix rumors.

@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/7JzV3hkqPg – 12:00 PM

Brooklyn announced KD is staying.

We're talking Chet Holmgren's injury, PatBev for THT, and Kevin Durant's choice to stay in BKN and why I'm still buying this Nets team's talent level.

youtube.com/watch?v=ly7evM… – 10:13 AM

Charles Barkley sounded off on KD's leadership

How did gamblers respond to news of the #Nets retaining Kevin Durant? They threw loads of $$$ on Brooklyn at some sportsbooks, not so much at others.

New BS Podcast!

—“Is a Rams SB Hangover coming?”, “Will KC be BETTER without Tyreek?” + answers for other burning NFL questions w/ @PSchrags

—Post-Chet OKC, Westbrook’s future, Boston post-KD rumors + an Anthony Joshua defense (???) w/ @Chris Mannix

open.spotify.com/episode/7vsJxc… – 12:06 AM

Warriors Wire lists the team's top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

Most points by season:

2013 — Durant

2014 — Durant

2015 — Harden

2016 — Harden

2017 — Westbrook

2018 — LeBron

2019 — Harden

2020 — Harden

2021 — Steph

2022 — Trae pic.twitter.com/ex63bfElat – 7:15 PM

How Does KD's Return to Nets Impact the Celtics?

We’re back in the States, and back on @getcallin tomorrow at 4ET with New York’s own @Michael Scotto.

Breaking down Kevin Durant rescinding his trade request, the ongoing Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes, Lakers moves, and taking your questions:

My summer league interview with Patrick Baldwin Jr., breaking down KD staying put in Brooklyn and talk Warriors title threats

Headline: Kevin Durant Asked For Sean Marks, Steve Nash Firings To Increase His Trade Chances

Comment: Should make for a great working relationship for next season now that Nets plan to keep him. – 1:12 PM

Kevin Durant situation comes to conclusion, what does it mean for Kings, rest of NBA?

🏀 How good the Nets can be with KD staying in Brooklyn

🏀 Things they know heading into the 2022-23 season

#RingerNBA with @Justin Verrier and @J. Kyle Mann: open.spotify.com/episode/57qdoP… – 11:36 AM

OKC has had some bad injury luck.

2013: Russ got PatBevved when OKC was the #1 seed

2014: Serge injury in the WCF

2015: KD out for the season

2018: Roberson lost just as OK3 looked like a contender

2019: PG lost his shoulders

2021: SGA plantar

2023: Chet misses rookie year – 11:26 AM

New Locked On Pacers looking at how the Pacers are impacted by Kevin Durant and the Nets sticking together:

-Nets still dangerous, Lakers focus change

-Cavaliers and Celtics picks impacted

-East standings projections

And more. Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjBReXt pic.twitter.com/zHtk5wo9OQ – 9:47 AM

Failure to land Kevin Durant leaves the Heat in rare, unknown territory.

☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️

Eddie House reacts to the end of the Kevin Durant drama and details how Jaylen Brown should feel after being in rumors.

📺 https://t.co/Ims37Uaoba

pic.twitter.com/PHITIjufvp – 7:48 AM

How Does KD’s Return to Nets Impact the Celtics? a-list.libsyn.com/how-does-kds-r… – 7:07 AM

PBT Podcast: Durant returns to Nets, but is this really over?

“When I first heard about the Kevin Durant stuff, I was kind of blown away by it just because, you know, we’ve been so blessed here to have guys want to come,” Monty Williams said. “At the same time, ‘At the expense of what?’ was my thinking. And I like our team. I love our guys. But I wasn’t going to have conversations that didn’t need to be had.” “I think our guys are mature enough to understand that part of our business,” Williams said. “I didn’t want to have conversations about stuff that didn’t need to be brought up.” -via Arizona Republic / August 27, 2022

Shams Charania: The Knicks did make calls on Kevin Durant, from what I’m told. But I think both sides were cognizant they didn’t really have enough. -via Spotify / August 27, 2022

With the Kevin Durant trade drama over (for now), league focus has turned to the Mitchell trade and the Jazz want to get it done, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN on his Hoop Collective podcast. “[Tim] MacMahon, you said, I believe last week, that you thought that the Jazz would make a Donovan Mitchell trade before the opener. And it sounds to me in talking to people around the league that the Jazz want to try to go even sooner than that. They want to go before training camp… “It does sound as I talk to folks in the league that the Jazz are trying to apply the gas here. To try to juice the offer, especially juice the offer from the New York Knicks.” -via NBC Sports / August 27, 2022