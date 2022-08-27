Bright Green Corporation BGXX shares rose 63.8% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after gaining around 33% on Wednesday. Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO shares rose 53.2% to $7.83 in pre-market trading after dropping 34% on Wednesday. Hempacco's common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday. The company had planned to offer 1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6 per share for total gross proceeds of $6 million.

STOCKS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO