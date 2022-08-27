Read full article on original website
Week 2 Football Preview: Pensacola Catholic, Milton prepare for another tight showdown
Can handing out blowouts be a bad thing? Of course not. At least, not on the surface. One week after blanking Tate 14-0 in a Kickoff Classic game, Pensacola Catholic decimated Pryor (Okla.) in its regular-season opener. The Crusaders raced out to a 35-0 advantage in the first quarter before cruising to a 41-0 home victory. ...
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
Dallas Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs On Interceptions, Game Prep and Trash Talk
One of the stars of last summer’s season of Hard Knocks, Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs followed up his breakout performance in front of HBO’s cameras with a stellar season on the football field that saw him lead the NFL with 11 interceptions and the Cowboys take home first place in the NFC East as well as a postseason berth for the first time in three seasons.
