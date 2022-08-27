ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Police asking for public's help finding North Austin murder suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) and US Marshals Service are asking for the public's help finding a murder suspect. Police say Franco Javier Maldonado has an outstanding murder warrant for the murder of Luke Kemper, 16, that happened on Sept. 29, 2020, in the 2300 block of Yarmont Way.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Uber driver arrested for allegedly pulling gun out on passenger

AUSTIN, Texas - It started out as a typical weekday for Shakia Shoels. "It was Thursday morning and I ordered an Uber to take me and my children to school," she said. Shoels’ car was being borrowed so she and her kids caught a ride to campus. Then it was time to head back to her home with the same Uber driver.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, one hospitalized in two-vehicle collision

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Belton. City of Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer said that at approximately 3:17 p.m. Tuesday, the Belton Police Department responded to the collision – which happened in the 3300 block of Lake Road. The vehicles involved were a maroon Dodge Dakota pickup truck and a silver dump truck.
BELTON, TX
KVUE

SWAT call ends in Round Rock following reported burglary

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department said a SWAT call to the scene of an alleged home burglary in progress on Tuesday afternoon has ended. Around 3:30 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle in Round Rock.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Hays County Sheriff's Office responding to 'incident' in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A suspect is reportedly in custody Wednesday night after the Hays County Sheriff's Office said deputies and additional first responders were working an "incident" on Mount Sharp Road in Wimberley. The sheriff's office closed the road in the area of Mount Sharp and Mount Olive School...
WIMBERLEY, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin

Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Student tip leads to arrest of Central Texas teen who posed with gun in front of school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teen in the Austin area is facing charges after his arrest for posting a picture of himself with a gun in front of a school. The Leander Police Department says it was notified of the post on social media by a student. Investigators say the picture was taken in front of Rouse High School, a campus within the Leander Independent School District.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Several roads reopen following isolated incident in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas - Several roads reopened after Hays County deputies worked an isolated incident in Wimberley. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said around 5:26 p.m., deputies responded to an incident on Mt. Sharp Rd. Mt. Sharp and Mt. Olive School Rd. through Mt. Sharp and Ledgerock Rd. were closed for...
WIMBERLEY, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month

A Hays CISD student has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, according to a school district press release issued Tuesday. An unidentified 15-year-old sophomore enrolled in Hays CISD died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos on Saturday, Aug. 20. This marks the third suspected fentanyl death of a...
SAN MARCOS, TX
