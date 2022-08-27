Read full article on original website
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Man hit, killed by vehicle in southeast Austin last week identified
The Austin Police Department on Monday identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle in southeast Austin last week.
Jason Landry was a student at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. The 21-year-old was an adventurous musician and artist who loved the outdoors and marched to the beat of his own drum.
One dead, one hospitalized in two-vehicle collision
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Belton. City of Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer said that at approximately 3:17 p.m. Tuesday, the Belton Police Department responded to the collision – which happened in the 3300 block of Lake Road. The vehicles involved were a maroon Dodge Dakota pickup truck and a silver dump truck.
Suspect in custody following Wimberley police incident
Police activity in Wimberley has closed several roads as Hays County sheriff's deputies respond to a person refusing to cooperate with authorities.
Police investigating armed robbery of Little Caesars in northeast Austin
It happened on July 28 between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspects held store employees at gunpoint and robbed the register and safe, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
SWAT call ends in Round Rock following reported burglary
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department said a SWAT call to the scene of an alleged home burglary in progress on Tuesday afternoon has ended. Around 3:30 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle in Round Rock.
Hays County Sheriff's Office responding to 'incident' in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas — A suspect is reportedly in custody Wednesday night after the Hays County Sheriff's Office said deputies and additional first responders were working an "incident" on Mount Sharp Road in Wimberley. The sheriff's office closed the road in the area of Mount Sharp and Mount Olive School...
SWAT situation in Round Rock resolved after possible home burglary
A reported home burglary situation Tuesday afternoon in Round Rock has been resolved, Round Rock Police said on Twitter.
1 dead after vehicle hits traffic light in north Austin
Austin Police said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a traffic light Sunday night.
Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin
Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
Student tip leads to arrest of Central Texas teen who posed with gun in front of school
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teen in the Austin area is facing charges after his arrest for posting a picture of himself with a gun in front of a school. The Leander Police Department says it was notified of the post on social media by a student. Investigators say the picture was taken in front of Rouse High School, a campus within the Leander Independent School District.
Several roads reopen following isolated incident in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Several roads reopened after Hays County deputies worked an isolated incident in Wimberley. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said around 5:26 p.m., deputies responded to an incident on Mt. Sharp Rd. Mt. Sharp and Mt. Olive School Rd. through Mt. Sharp and Ledgerock Rd. were closed for...
Records reveal details in August fatal shooting off 7th St.
Austin Police responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 2 a.m. Aug. 6 near the 400 block of E. 7th Street and found two men shot.
Former student arrested after allegedly posting photo near Rouse High School with a pistol
LEANDER, Texas — An 18-year-old former student of Rouse High School was arrested after he allegedly posted a photo in front of the school while holding a pistol. According to the Leander Police Department, Joseph Ellis has been charged with terroristic threat. A school resource officer was notified about...
APD finds missing 85-year-old woman Sunday
APD said Geraldine Godwin was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was last seen wearing gray capri pants wth a dark-colored tank top, possibly blue or gray.
Man pleads guilty to May 2019 murder at north Austin hotel
One of three suspects in a May 2019 murder could face up to 40 years in prison, court officials said.
Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
A Hays CISD student has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, according to a school district press release issued Tuesday. An unidentified 15-year-old sophomore enrolled in Hays CISD died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos on Saturday, Aug. 20. This marks the third suspected fentanyl death of a...
