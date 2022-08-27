Read full article on original website
The 3 richest people in San Antonio
Can you guess who the three richest people in San Antonio are? It's a question I was asking my wife last night to see if she could answer correctly. Let's see if you do better than her, and guess the three people below!
1 Bold Trade Sends Kyrie Irving, Myles Turner To Lakers
In case you’ve been living under a rock, here’s some information: it’s hard to make predictions about the NBA. In fact, it’s harder than ever. After all, we’re living in the player empowerment era. At least, it’s the star player empowerment era. With the...
3 Trade Targets For Golden State Warriors Before Training Camp
Fresh off of a successful 2022 NBA Finals run, it’s impossible to say that the Golden State Warriors aren’t in a great position to repeat for the title next season. That being said, it’s entirely possible that the current iteration of the roster they’re gearing up to bring into the upcoming 2022-23 campaign isn’t quite as deep or experienced as the squad that just secured Stephen Curry his fourth title.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Mo Bamba In Intriguing Trade Scenario
You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. Chances are, you’ve heard that before. After all, you’re a human being – you’ve had to do things. The NBA is the same. Sometimes, those things are unpleasant. Life is notoriously difficult. Ultimately, you have to live with the choices you make, and sometimes, it won’t be easy.
Milwaukee Bucks Land Seth Curry In Major Trade Scenario
Life is great when you’re at the top. When you achieve the highest honor in your field, there’s nothing left to do but bask in the glory. In the NBA, that honor is winning the championship. After all, 29 general managers will spend their summer racking their brains,...
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
Chicago Bulls Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
For some NBA fans, the significance that the media puts on narratives is frustrating. That’s understandable. After all, results happen on the basketball floor. Rivalries, reunions and other such interpersonal matters are best left for soap operas. Right?. Sure. At the same time, some narratives are irresistibly juicy, even...
3 Donovan Mitchell Trade Ideas After RJ Barrett News
In the NBA, there are a lot of moving pieces. Sometimes, one decision can have a trickle-down effect that impacts many other potential ones. For example, suppose a team is widely expected to trade for a particular player. Now, suppose that same team signs one of the players they would...
Dallas Mavericks Land Harrison Barnes In Major Trade Scenario
We feel for Sacramento Kings fans. There are no smug NBA punchlines coming up here – we really, truly feel for them. The Kings haven’t made the NBA playoffs in 16 years. That isn’t just bad: it’s the longest drought in the history of the league. For reference, on this day 16 years ago, Fat Joe & The Terrorsquad’s “Lean Back” was the number one song in America. We’re not trying to be smug!
Atlanta Hawks Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA is not so different from life in many respects. The ability to work with others is a valuable skill in any context. Some NBA players are masters of it. Their portability makes them an attractive proposition for any team. In some cases, the league’s biggest stars fit this description. Other times, we’re talking about role players.
Portland Trail Blazers Land Julius Randle In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
When discussing the NBA, the phrase “star player” gets thrown around a lot. Realistically, the criteria for what makes a player meet that threshold is less clear than one might think. After all, the league is littered with players who, given the opportunity, could “star”. On a bad...
New York Knicks Land OG Anunoby In Major Trade Scenario
New York City and Toronto make for an interesting comparison, especially as NBA markets. In some ways, they’re extremely similar. Each is arguably the cultural hub of the country they reside in. They’re both thriving, multicultural metropolises that millions of people are happy to call home. On the...
1 Donovan Mitchell Trade Involving Jazz, Knicks, Lakers
Sometimes, when someone talks a big game that they can’t back up, we say that they have more bark than bite. Frankly, that’s a cliche that applies to this year’s NBA offseason. There have been plenty of rumors. If half of them had come to fruition, it...
Jerry Buss Attempted To Purchase Dallas Cowboys
The history of the Los Angeles Lakers is filled with plenty of intrigue and drama, and Hulu has captivated the fanbase with its 10-part docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.”. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss was heavily involved in the project and has expressed her wish to...
Miami Heat Land Kristaps Porzingis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Nobody ever said that life was fair in the NBA. At least, most people wouldn’t. If they did, they might be a Miami Heat fan. After all, it would be difficult to argue that the Heat haven’t had their fair share of luck in recent history. Sometimes, it feels like the Heat are linked to every star player to hit the open market. Their fanbase lives a truly charmed existence.
NBA Executives & Scouts Have Clear Choice For Worst Offseason
Every offseason in the NBA some teams are viewed as winners and losers based on the moves that they made. This offseason was no different, as there were a few head-scratching decisions made by teams. A team sitting pat when a move needed to be made or giving a player...
3 Major NBA Trades That Could Happen Before Training Camp
Are you done with the heat yet? No, not the Miami Heat. The weather. Some folks are. Autumn enthusiasts are eager to put on their sweaters, grasp a hot cup of tea, and take in the brisk breeze — along with the start of NBA season. On the other...
Toronto Raptors Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA is all about stars. If you don’t have them, you can forget about competing for the NBA championship. Sure, other factors count. Team chemistry matters. Players that can’t play with each other, no matter how talented, won’t win. Role players are key too. If the other players on your roster don’t complement your stars, your star players won’t be maximized.
Ranking Lakers’ Top Russell Westbrook Trade Options
The most discussed topic of discussion when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers still centers around former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. What will the team do with their embattled point guard as we get closer and closer to training camp beginning?. It sounds unlikely that the Lakers are going...
3 Teams Best Positioned For Future Kevin Durant Trade
After over a month of drama, rumors, and gossip, the Kevin Durant trade saga has finally come to a disappointingly anticlimactic end, with the former NBA MVP and Brooklyn Nets Governor Joe Tsai coming to a temporary truce. After much speculation, it appears that KD will be staying in Brooklyn...
