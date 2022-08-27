ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Ash Jurberg

The 3 richest people in San Antonio

Can you guess who the three richest people in San Antonio are? It's a question I was asking my wife last night to see if she could answer correctly. Let's see if you do better than her, and guess the three people below!
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Targets For Golden State Warriors Before Training Camp

Fresh off of a successful 2022 NBA Finals run, it’s impossible to say that the Golden State Warriors aren’t in a great position to repeat for the title next season. That being said, it’s entirely possible that the current iteration of the roster they’re gearing up to bring into the upcoming 2022-23 campaign isn’t quite as deep or experienced as the squad that just secured Stephen Curry his fourth title.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA Analysis Network

Chicago Bulls Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For some NBA fans, the significance that the media puts on narratives is frustrating. That’s understandable. After all, results happen on the basketball floor. Rivalries, reunions and other such interpersonal matters are best left for soap operas. Right?. Sure. At the same time, some narratives are irresistibly juicy, even...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Donovan Mitchell Trade Ideas After RJ Barrett News

In the NBA, there are a lot of moving pieces. Sometimes, one decision can have a trickle-down effect that impacts many other potential ones. For example, suppose a team is widely expected to trade for a particular player. Now, suppose that same team signs one of the players they would...
NBA
Dejounte Murray
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas Mavericks Land Harrison Barnes In Major Trade Scenario

We feel for Sacramento Kings fans. There are no smug NBA punchlines coming up here – we really, truly feel for them. The Kings haven’t made the NBA playoffs in 16 years. That isn’t just bad: it’s the longest drought in the history of the league. For reference, on this day 16 years ago, Fat Joe & The Terrorsquad’s “Lean Back” was the number one song in America. We’re not trying to be smug!
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

Atlanta Hawks Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The NBA is not so different from life in many respects. The ability to work with others is a valuable skill in any context. Some NBA players are masters of it. Their portability makes them an attractive proposition for any team. In some cases, the league’s biggest stars fit this description. Other times, we’re talking about role players.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA Analysis Network

New York Knicks Land OG Anunoby In Major Trade Scenario

New York City and Toronto make for an interesting comparison, especially as NBA markets. In some ways, they’re extremely similar. Each is arguably the cultural hub of the country they reside in. They’re both thriving, multicultural metropolises that millions of people are happy to call home. On the...
NBA
Yardbarker

Jerry Buss Attempted To Purchase Dallas Cowboys

The history of the Los Angeles Lakers is filled with plenty of intrigue and drama, and Hulu has captivated the fanbase with its 10-part docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.”. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss was heavily involved in the project and has expressed her wish to...
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Kristaps Porzingis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Nobody ever said that life was fair in the NBA. At least, most people wouldn’t. If they did, they might be a Miami Heat fan. After all, it would be difficult to argue that the Heat haven’t had their fair share of luck in recent history. Sometimes, it feels like the Heat are linked to every star player to hit the open market. Their fanbase lives a truly charmed existence.
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

Toronto Raptors Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The NBA is all about stars. If you don’t have them, you can forget about competing for the NBA championship. Sure, other factors count. Team chemistry matters. Players that can’t play with each other, no matter how talented, won’t win. Role players are key too. If the other players on your roster don’t complement your stars, your star players won’t be maximized.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

