Charlotte, NC

NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Targets For Golden State Warriors Before Training Camp

Fresh off of a successful 2022 NBA Finals run, it’s impossible to say that the Golden State Warriors aren’t in a great position to repeat for the title next season. That being said, it’s entirely possible that the current iteration of the roster they’re gearing up to bring into the upcoming 2022-23 campaign isn’t quite as deep or experienced as the squad that just secured Stephen Curry his fourth title.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Washington Wizards Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Father Time is undefeated. If you had to know one fact about the NBA and professional sports, in general, that might be the very most important one. It’s not a comfortable reality. In fact, it’s quite difficult to watch our favorite athletes decline. After all, professional athletes feel like superhuman entities to us mere mortals. We understand what we’re watching them do, we just can’t imagine how they could possibly be capable of doing it.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA Analysis Network

3 Donovan Mitchell Trade Ideas After RJ Barrett News

In the NBA, there are a lot of moving pieces. Sometimes, one decision can have a trickle-down effect that impacts many other potential ones. For example, suppose a team is widely expected to trade for a particular player. Now, suppose that same team signs one of the players they would...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Atlanta Hawks Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The NBA is not so different from life in many respects. The ability to work with others is a valuable skill in any context. Some NBA players are masters of it. Their portability makes them an attractive proposition for any team. In some cases, the league’s biggest stars fit this description. Other times, we’re talking about role players.
ATLANTA, GA
Footwear News

Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier on 40 Years With Puma, His Love of Motown and Why LaMelo Ball Is the Next NBA Star to Watch

NBA icon Walt “Clyde” Frazier has been synonymous with Puma for nearly 40 years, and in its latest brand campaign, the athletic giant highlighted what makes his legacy truly remarkable. Puma’s new marketing effort, dubbed “For All Time,” was created to examine the meaning of the word classic, and offers a look at why the company should be considered a classic sneaker brand. To pull this off, Puma put together “The Collective,” a group of influencers who in their own way have shaped sneaker culture including June Ambrose, Mike “Upscale Vandal” Camargo, Rhuigi Villaseñor, Dapper Dan and several others. The latest video...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas Mavericks Land Harrison Barnes In Major Trade Scenario

We feel for Sacramento Kings fans. There are no smug NBA punchlines coming up here – we really, truly feel for them. The Kings haven’t made the NBA playoffs in 16 years. That isn’t just bad: it’s the longest drought in the history of the league. For reference, on this day 16 years ago, Fat Joe & The Terrorsquad’s “Lean Back” was the number one song in America. We’re not trying to be smug!
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

