Father Time is undefeated. If you had to know one fact about the NBA and professional sports, in general, that might be the very most important one. It’s not a comfortable reality. In fact, it’s quite difficult to watch our favorite athletes decline. After all, professional athletes feel like superhuman entities to us mere mortals. We understand what we’re watching them do, we just can’t imagine how they could possibly be capable of doing it.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO