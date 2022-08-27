Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SOURCE SPORTS: Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Calls Russell Westbrook the Team’s Most ‘Consistent’ Player Last Year
The Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly heading into another season with Russell Westbrook. Ahead of training camp, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss spoke with The Athletic and said Westbrook was the “best player” on the team last year but would reverse the claim. Westbrook’s 2021-22 campaign wasn’t the most...
Steve Kerr reveals the 1 NBA player he most wants to coach
Steve Kerr has played with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, played for Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, and had Steph Curry and Kevin Durant play for him. But there is one specific person Kerr still wants to add to his list. The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this...
1 Bold Trade Sends Kyrie Irving, Myles Turner To Lakers
In case you’ve been living under a rock, here’s some information: it’s hard to make predictions about the NBA. In fact, it’s harder than ever. After all, we’re living in the player empowerment era. At least, it’s the star player empowerment era. With the...
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Regrets Giving Up Around $20 Million During The Big 3 Era Of The Miami Heat: "Now, As Someone Who’s On The Other Side Of It, I Didn’t Have To Give That Money Up."
Dwyane Wade entered the NBA as a part of the iconic 2003 NBA draft class. Wade was drafted using the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat, and that decision turned the fortunes around for both the Heat and Wade. It was clear from the start that Wade was here...
3 Trade Targets For Golden State Warriors Before Training Camp
Fresh off of a successful 2022 NBA Finals run, it’s impossible to say that the Golden State Warriors aren’t in a great position to repeat for the title next season. That being said, it’s entirely possible that the current iteration of the roster they’re gearing up to bring into the upcoming 2022-23 campaign isn’t quite as deep or experienced as the squad that just secured Stephen Curry his fourth title.
Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In 10x NBA All-Star
According to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports,"Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics". Anthony averaged 13.3 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Mo Bamba In Intriguing Trade Scenario
You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. Chances are, you’ve heard that before. After all, you’re a human being – you’ve had to do things. The NBA is the same. Sometimes, those things are unpleasant. Life is notoriously difficult. Ultimately, you have to live with the choices you make, and sometimes, it won’t be easy.
Bob Ryan on Kevin Durant: 'I Don't Want to Win With That Sh-t Head'
Bob Ryan is tired of Kevin Durant's act.
Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, still remains a free agent on August 30. I believe that the Chicago Bulls should consider signing him.
Washington Wizards Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Father Time is undefeated. If you had to know one fact about the NBA and professional sports, in general, that might be the very most important one. It’s not a comfortable reality. In fact, it’s quite difficult to watch our favorite athletes decline. After all, professional athletes feel like superhuman entities to us mere mortals. We understand what we’re watching them do, we just can’t imagine how they could possibly be capable of doing it.
Knicks Young Core Ranked Among NBA's Best
When ranking the NBA's top young cores, the New York Knicks are brought up in the conversation. But how quickly?
3 Donovan Mitchell Trade Ideas After RJ Barrett News
In the NBA, there are a lot of moving pieces. Sometimes, one decision can have a trickle-down effect that impacts many other potential ones. For example, suppose a team is widely expected to trade for a particular player. Now, suppose that same team signs one of the players they would...
Patrick Beverley making notable move after trade to Lakers
Patrick Beverley is wasting no time after arriving for his second career stint in Los Angeles. The newly-acquired Lakers guard Beverley will be launching a podcast with Barstool Sports, founder Dave Portnoy announced on Twitter. Beverley is set to team up with Barstool personality Adam Ferrone for the podcast, which will debut this fall.
NBA Executive Speaks On Lakers-Jazz Trade Possibility
The Los Angeles Lakers finalized their first trade of the NBA offseason last week, acquiring Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It was a trade that will help the Lakers, but they are far from done. Los Angeles still has a long...
Atlanta Hawks Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA is not so different from life in many respects. The ability to work with others is a valuable skill in any context. Some NBA players are masters of it. Their portability makes them an attractive proposition for any team. In some cases, the league’s biggest stars fit this description. Other times, we’re talking about role players.
Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier on 40 Years With Puma, His Love of Motown and Why LaMelo Ball Is the Next NBA Star to Watch
NBA icon Walt “Clyde” Frazier has been synonymous with Puma for nearly 40 years, and in its latest brand campaign, the athletic giant highlighted what makes his legacy truly remarkable. Puma’s new marketing effort, dubbed “For All Time,” was created to examine the meaning of the word classic, and offers a look at why the company should be considered a classic sneaker brand. To pull this off, Puma put together “The Collective,” a group of influencers who in their own way have shaped sneaker culture including June Ambrose, Mike “Upscale Vandal” Camargo, Rhuigi Villaseñor, Dapper Dan and several others. The latest video...
Dallas Mavericks Land Harrison Barnes In Major Trade Scenario
We feel for Sacramento Kings fans. There are no smug NBA punchlines coming up here – we really, truly feel for them. The Kings haven’t made the NBA playoffs in 16 years. That isn’t just bad: it’s the longest drought in the history of the league. For reference, on this day 16 years ago, Fat Joe & The Terrorsquad’s “Lean Back” was the number one song in America. We’re not trying to be smug!
Portland Trail Blazers Land Julius Randle In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
When discussing the NBA, the phrase “star player” gets thrown around a lot. Realistically, the criteria for what makes a player meet that threshold is less clear than one might think. After all, the league is littered with players who, given the opportunity, could “star”. On a bad...
Video Of Hornets' All-Star LaMelo Ball Is Going Viral
On Monday, a video of Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is going viral.
