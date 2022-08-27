ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons vs. Jags: 6 takeaways from Saturday's preseason finale

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjrUB_0hYBdmWS00

The Falcons got off to a rough start in their preseason finale against the Jaguars, but the team responded with a great defensive effort and an encouraging all-around performance.

Atlanta held on to defeat Jacksonville, 28-12, on Saturday, and now both teams will shift their focus to final roster cuts. Before Tuesday’s deadline gets here, though, here are six quick takeaways from the Falcons’ final exhibition matchup.

1

Desmond Ridder rebounds after INT on first throw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVnxU_0hYBdmWS00
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Ridder got the start and threw an interception on his first pass of the game. The pick didn’t rattle the rookie, though, and he responded with a pretty nice overall game. Ridder led the offense up and down the field a number of times, and despite his two interceptions — one of which was a desperation pass on the final play of the first half — there was a lot to like on Saturday. Ridder finished 14-of-21 for 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

2

RBs Caleb Huntley, Qadree Ollison ran the ball well

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XBDb_0hYBdmWS00
(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Qadree Ollison each scored rushing touchdowns during the Falcons’ win over the Jaguars. Huntley led the way with 86 yards on 19 carries. Ollison had nine carries for 30 yards, with one catch for 12 yards. As for Allgeier, the rookie had eight carries for 26 yards and recorded both a rushing and receiving touchdown. This is arguably the Falcons’ deepest position group heading into final cuts.

3

Defensive line played well

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pi59j_0hYBdmWS00
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Timmy Horne, Derrick Tangelo and Abdullah Anderson each made plays up front and it was an encouraging performance from the defensive line as a unit. With Marlon Davidson injured, and a lack of depth up front, don’t be surprised if one or two of these guys make the 53-man roster Tuesday. In our latest projection, we have Horne and Abdullah both making the team. After Saturday’s game, this coaching staff will have some tough decisions to make.

4

DeAngelo Malone arrives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28aY73_0hYBdmWS00
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

DeAngelo Malone batted down a ball in the first half and later recovered a blocked punt. The third-round pick out of Western Kentucky had his best game by far as a Falcon. Malone is a lock for the 53-man roster and it was good to see him play with confidence in multiple areas on defense. Second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie also had a nice game. Both rookies should play major roles this season, even if they aren’t starting in Week 1.

5

Deion Jones sighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vD9oc_0hYBdmWS00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jones came off the physically unable to perform list earlier this week and finally returned to the field on Saturday. The Falcons’ highest-paid player was involved in non-stop trade speculation throughout training camp, but it appears the team will go into the year with Jones on the 53-man roster. The former second-round pick finished the game without a tackle.

6

Dorian Etheridge carted off field with injury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nOVA_0hYBdmWS00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge suffered the only major injury of the game. Etheridge was carted off the field in the second quarter with a knee/leg injury. While he wasn’t a lock to make the roster, it’s a disappointing way for the young linebacker to end his preseason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut

With the preseason in the books, every NFL team has now trimmed their roster to the league–mandated 53 players. While these rosters will certainly undergo changes over the next couple of days, each team has their initial 53-man rosters set. But when going from 80 to 53 players, there...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Brett Rypien won the Broncos' backup QB job

Josh Johnson was among the Denver Broncos’ early roster cuts on Tuesday, a sign that Brett Rypien had won the team’s backup quarterback job. Rypien is set to serve as the QB2 this year behind starter Russell Wilson. After the Broncos set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, general manager George Paton explained why Rypien was picked over Johnson.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Deion Jones#Jags#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Broncos trade Malik Reed?

Malik Reed was an unexpected success story for the Denver Broncos. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, Reed initially made the 53-man roster as a backup rotational pass rusher. He went on to start eight games as a rookie as an injury fill-in.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos make 2 changes to 53-man roster

After setting an initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos were not awarded any players off the waiver wire on Wednesday morning. The Broncos also didn’t have any of their cut players claimed off the wire by other teams. So far, the Broncos have brought back 13 cut...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy